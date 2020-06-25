Heidi: Allison Mack Is 100 Percent Victim! While Lauren Salzman, Eyes Wide Open, Prospered From Nxivm

Ed. note: In the interest of publishing all points of view on Frank Report, I am publishing Heidi Hutchinson’s informed and interesting piece on Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack. I realized it might offend Lauren’s ardent defender, Bangkok of Six, but he will have ample opportunity to reply.

By Heidi Hutchinson

Thank you for correcting Bangkok’s [redacted] that Lauren Salzman was reared (although his term “raised,” used for animals, is more apropos) into the Nxivm cult.

In fact, both Nancy Salzman’s daughters were reared by their Dad into their twenties while their Mom was busy enabling, fucking, sucking, lying, promoting and recruiting for Raniere.

Allison Mack was reared on movie sets, trained as an actress to take direction without question and enthusiastically support the producer/director’s fantasy ‘vision.’

Lauren, in fact, attended college before choosing to take up her Mom’s racket — which her Dad, a laser doctor specialist who studied in Mexico — also ultimately joined and, likewise, handsomely profited by.

Allison, meanwhile, was only educated on set (wonder she can read at all) and never made it to college where she might have acquired some independent thinking skills, learned a little history about dictators and such, about the Pavlovian dog experiments, etc. instead of being entirely defenseless against Raniere’s “genius” teachings.

Lauren came into NXIVM at the top of the heap by virtue of her Mother’s gold sash, ownership status. There was no social, peer pressure on Lauren to join or participate in any criminal activities. Further, Lauren has always had an inside track, she didn’t have to earn her stripes to advance, let alone break the law.

Many of Allison’s friends, however, including her much admired bestie, Kristin Kreuk, joined NX and ‘pressured’ her to do so — in just the way Keith and Nancy designed their human pyramid scheme.

I could go on and on. I KNOW what NX did to Allison Mack down to the bottom of my soul. They did the same thing to my sister, Gina Hutchinson, only she did not survive it.

And Lauren Salzman was one of the top NXIAN‘s who did it, eyes wide open, and prospered from it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

