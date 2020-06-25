Lauren Salzman enjoyed many years at the top of Nxivm

Heidi: Allison Mack Is 100 Percent Victim! While Lauren Salzman, Eyes Wide Open, Prospered From Nxivm

June 25, 2020

Ed. note: In the interest of publishing all points of view on Frank Report, I am publishing Heidi Hutchinson’s informed and interesting piece on Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack. I realized it might offend Lauren’s ardent defender, Bangkok of Six, but he will have ample opportunity to reply. 

 

By Heidi Hutchinson

Thank you for correcting Bangkok’s [redacted] that Lauren Salzman was reared (although his term “raised,” used for animals, is more apropos) into the Nxivm cult.

In fact, both Nancy Salzman’s daughters were reared by their Dad into their twenties while their Mom was busy enabling, fucking, sucking, lying, promoting and recruiting for Raniere.

Allison Mack was reared on movie sets, trained as an actress to take direction without question and enthusiastically support the producer/director’s fantasy ‘vision.’

Keith Alan Raniere and Lauren Salzman ca 2003. Lauren was over 20 when she began sleeping with Raniere. Between her mother’s influence, Raniere early sexual attraction to her and her intelligence, she rose to the top of Nxivm.

Lauren, in fact, attended college before choosing to take up her Mom’s racket — which her Dad, a laser doctor specialist who studied in Mexico — also ultimately joined and, likewise, handsomely profited by.

Allison, meanwhile, was only educated on set (wonder she can read at all) and never made it to college where she might have acquired some independent thinking skills, learned a little history about dictators and such, about the Pavlovian dog experiments, etc. instead of being entirely defenseless against Raniere’s “genius” teachings.

Keith Raniere with a very smitten Allison Mack. Had she enjoyed a more liberal education would she have seen through the manipulation of Raniere?

Lauren came into NXIVM at the top of the heap by virtue of her Mother’s gold sash, ownership status. There was no social, peer pressure on Lauren to join or participate in any criminal activities. Further, Lauren has always had an inside track, she didn’t have to earn her stripes to advance, let alone break the law.

The good old days: Barbara Bouchey, Michelle Salzman, Lauren Salzman and Nancy Salzman when Nxivm was new and the company was growing. ca. 2002

Many of Allison’s friends, however, including her much admired bestie, Kristin Kreuk, joined NX and ‘pressured’ her to do so — in just the way Keith and Nancy designed their human pyramid scheme.

I could go on and on. I KNOW what NX did to Allison Mack down to the bottom of my soul. They did the same thing to my sister, Gina Hutchinson, only she did not survive it.

And Lauren Salzman was one of the top NXIAN‘s who did it, eyes wide open, and prospered from it.

 

Lauren Salzman earned around $200,000 per year for his work in Nxivm, according to a source familiar with the accounting at Nxivm.

