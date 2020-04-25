Can UV lights Inside the Body and Injecting Disinfectant Be a Cure for the Coronvirus?

By Anony Maker

Since the Frank Report likes to consider ideas currently in circulation, alongside stories and issues related to cults, I think it particularly relevant to review what came out of Thursday’s White House press conference:

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: “Thank you very much. So I asked Bill a question that probably some of you are thinking of if, you are totally into that world which I find to be very interesting. So supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful, light and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you are going to test it. And then I said ‘supposing you brought the light inside the body which you can do either through the skin or in some other way?’ and I think you said you were going to test that too. It sounds interesting. Right?

“And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it’d be interesting to check that so that you are going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me, so we will see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute, that’s — that’s pretty powerful.”

IMPORTANT PUBLIC SERVICE NOTE:

Here are some others not to drink:

No one should try this on their own at home just because the President of the United States suggested it during a briefing at the White House.

On a related note, here’s something to consider: is the above in the vein of guru Keith Raniere’s “do-do balls” that he reportedly said would help cure cancer?

And is the rambling, word-salad-ish, gramatically incorrect and at times almost incomprehensible delivery of Trump reminiscent of what we’ve heard from NXIVM’s Vanguard – or just the mark of geniuses?

Perhaps these ideas of Trump’s are successor ideas to the once-touted “phenomenal thing” drug hydroxychloroquine that is failing to pan out, and seems quickly being forgotten – or even put in the Orwellian memory hole.

Just in the last few hours, the preliminary results of an awaited study being done in New York, that was sent to the CDC earlier this week – and thus known to the White House – were released:

Hydroxychloroquine had no effect on seriously ill coronavirus patients in New York: study

‘The study, sponsored by the Department of Health, looked at about 600 patients at 22 hospitals in the greater New York City area.

“We don’t see a statistically significant difference between patients who took the drugs and those who did not,” ‘earlier this week, the largest of a number of recent studies or trials which found that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine were not only ineffective but tended to be harmful to COVID-19 patients, was reported:

Trump-backed anti-malaria drug for coronavirus finds no benefit, more deaths: study

‘Hydroxychloroquine proved to be no better than standard care among more than 300 male patients at Veterans Health Administration medical centers across the nation, according to a report on pre-publication server medRxiv.

….

“Specifically, hydroxychloroquine use with or without co-administration of azithromycin did not improve mortality or reduce the need for mechanical ventilation in hospitalized patients,” researchers wrote.

“On the contrary, hydroxychloroquine use alone was associated with an increased risk of mortality compared to standard care alone.”’

Also, for the conspiracy theorists who like to read at lot into impromptu speech – as has been done with Bill Gates – POTUS would also seem to let slip that the coronavirus is part of some deliberate plan of new world order leadership, such as for depopulation:

‘US trials of the COVID-19 have been going on and have been approved in the United States, Germany, UK and China.’

Here’s an industry warning – from a Fox News piece nonetheless – that could be added: under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”‘ https://www.foxnews.com/ politics/media-erupt-over- trump-comments-on- disinfectant-heres-what-he- said ‘The comments even prompted a statement from Reckitt Benckiser Group, the makers of Lysol, warning against improper use of disinfectant products.”As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear thatshould our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” the company said. “As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.”‘

