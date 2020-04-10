Stop Hoarding and Paying More – Soap Works Better Than Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizers

By Bangkok

Soap Is Just Fine

Media hysteria is causing people to hoard the WRONG things to sanitize their hands.

Stop hoarding HAND SANITIZER and ANTI-BACTERIAL SOAP.

Why?

Cuz they don’t work ANY BETTER than regular SOAP.

1) Regular soap kills viruses (like coronavirus) BETTER than alcohol-based hand sanitizers.

Yep. Alcohol based cleaners are NOT as effective at wrecking a virus as regular soap. So if you’re using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, you’re getting less protection than if you were using soap.

2) Regular soap kills viruses (like coronavirus) exactly the SAME as ‘anti-bacterial’ soap —— because viruses are NOT bacteria, therefore, you get ZERO extra protection when using an ‘anti-bacterial’ soap to kill a virus).

3) Regular soap WRECKS the structure of the virus and is very effective at killing (inactivating) a virus.

QUOTE FROM ARTICLE:

==========================

Soap works better than alcohol [sanitizers] and disinfectants at destroying the structure of viruses.

This is how soap removes dirt, and bacteria, from the skin.

Why does soap work so well on the new coronavirus and, indeed, most viruses? Because it is a self-assembled nanoparticle in which the weakest link is the lipid (fatty) bilayer.

That sounds scientific. Let me explain.

Soap dissolves the fat membrane, and the virus falls apart like a house of cards and “dies,” or rather, it becomes inactive as viruses aren’t really alive. Viruses can be active outside the body for hours, even days.

Disinfectants, or liquids, wipes, gels and creams containing alcohol (and soap) have a similar effect but are not as good as regular soap.

Apart from alcohol and soap, ‘antibacterial’ agents in those products don’t affect the virus structure much.

Consequently, many ‘antibacterial’ products are basically just an expensive version of soap in how they act on viruses.

Soap is the best, but alcohol wipes are good when soap is not practical or handy, for example in office reception areas.

==========================

So the next time you think of buying pallets of hand sanitizer or ‘anti-bacterial’ soap for massive prices —— just remember that you’re basically doing what a RETARD would do, because you’re not getting one iota of extra protection.

You may as well just wear a lucky rabbit’s foot —— cuz your sanitizer is serving as a false sense of extra security, when in fact regular soap is a better choice for killing the virus on your hands.

