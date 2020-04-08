It’s a ‘Shit Show’ at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and Likely to Get Much Worse With Huge Coronavirus Outbreak Expected

There is the potential of a serious COVID-19 outbreak inside that medieval-style chamber of horrors, better known as the Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC], in Brooklyn NY.
The MDC is a federal jail used largely to house defendants awaiting trial or sentencing. It also serves as a hub for inmates being transported among facilities in the northeast. The jail holds 1,700 inmates, with 150 to 200 inmates coming or going from the facility per week.
It is also a place notorious for being too cold in summer [the air conditioning never stops], too hot in winter [the heat never stops], and where also, sometimes, the heat does not work at all and inmates remain shivering in the cold; where inmates never see sunlight, or get a breath of fresh air because there is no outside recreation area in this dungeon.
Known also for its ubiquitous mold and sickeningly unsanitary conditions, with inmates dieting on what you would not feed your dog – an almost, seemingly, deliberately low-nutrition, unpalatable, unhealthy prison food.
Consequently, almost all of the inmates are in poor health [which the Orwellian named Department of Justice must love since most of the 1,700 inmates are facing trial and are technically innocent until proven guilty; what better way to ensure victory at trial than take steps to make sure the defendant is sickly?].
The MDC Is the Perfect Breeding Ground for the Spread of Coronavirus
The MDC became the first federal prison to report an inmate tested positive for the virus on March 21.
No One Knows Extent of Infection; There Has Been Little to No Testing
MDC Warden Derek Edge reported Friday that only seven inmates at MDC had been tested for coronavirus; two tested positive.
Considering all of the inmates who are feeling ill [maybe more than 1,000 because of the bleak, unsanitary and unhealthy conditions always present], it would be reasonable to suggest that more than 100 already have COVID -19, and not all of them are in quarantine.
This means the spread is inevitable.
On top of that, seven staff members tested positive for coronavirus. The number is likely higher. Staff have to get tested on their own time and many are unlikely to get tested – even if they suspect they have the virus.
It’s a shit show at MDC, as usual, with the added specter of highly contagious coronavirus running amok among a weakened, compromised population. Deaths are very likely to occur, though reporting of true conditions at MDC is not usually transparent and the public may not find out the true conditions until much later than they occur if they find out at all.
Is this a ‘highly contagious virus” or a global conspiracy against Trump? Make your mind up, Parlato.