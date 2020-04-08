It’s a ‘Shit Show’ at Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center and Likely to Get Much Worse With Huge Coronavirus Outbreak Expected

There is the potential of a serious COVID-19 outbreak inside that medieval-style chamber of horrors, better known as the Metropolitan Detention Center [MDC], in Brooklyn NY.

The MDC is a federal jail used largely to house defendants awaiting trial or sentencing. It also serves as a hub for inmates being transported among facilities in the northeast. The jail holds 1,700 inmates, with 150 to 200 inmates coming or going from the facility per week.

It is also a place notorious for being too cold in summer [the air conditioning never stops], too hot in winter [the heat never stops], and where also, sometimes, the heat does not work at all and inmates remain shivering in the cold; where inmates never see sunlight, or get a breath of fresh air because there is no outside recreation area in this dungeon.

Known also for its ubiquitous mold and sickeningly unsanitary conditions, with inmates dieting on what you would not feed your dog – an almost, seemingly, deliberately low-nutrition, unpalatable, unhealthy prison food.

Consequently, almost all of the inmates are in poor health [which the Orwellian named Department of Justice must love since most of the 1,700 inmates are facing trial and are technically innocent until proven guilty; what better way to ensure victory at trial than take steps to make sure the defendant is sickly?].

The MDC Is the Perfect Breeding Ground for the Spread of Coronavirus

The MDC became the first federal prison to report an inmate tested positive for the virus on March 21.