Raniere and Russell Sentencing Postponed; Clare Bronfman Sentencing Still Set for April 23

Of the six Nxivm defendants, only three are under consideration for sentencing.
Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack have no sentencing dates.
It has been of some interest to me that the three women who turned on their leader, Keith Alan Raniere, have not been given any dates for sentencing.
This has caused me to speculate that there may be more in store for Raniere and other Nxivm members – and that the three women might be part of the line up of prosecution witnesses in a future prosecution.
There could, of course, be other reasons for the long delay. Still, it was nine months from the date of their conviction even before the advent of the coronavirus, which has stalled most court proceedings in America.
The other three defendants – Raniere, Clare Bronfman and Kathy Russell all had sentencing dates set last December. They were originally to be held in January, then for various reasons, largely to do with their presentencing reports, they got delayed until April.
The quicker road to sentencing is perhaps coincidentally tied into their attitude toward Raniere.
Bronfman and Russell reportedly remain steadfast and loyal to their Vanguard.
As of right now, Raniere’s sentencing is set for May 21. Russell’s was recently adjourned with no new date set and, curiously, Clare Bronfman’s sentencing date remains in place for April 23.
This is curious because with the massive shutdowns of almost everything that requires people to convene and be within coughing distance of each other – something that is almost definitely going to last until past April 23 – one would expect a motion by either the prosecution or the defense or the court itself to postpone this sentencing hearing, scheduled for just 22 days from now.
There may be some solid reasoning behind the defense not seeking an adjournment. Clare might want to be sentenced during the pandemic for no other reason than the estimated 100 alleged victims of hers – many of whom planned to crowd into court at sentencing to decry what she did to them – will be far less likely to travel to the epicenter of the pandemic, New York City – just to tell the judge to sentence Clare to a long prison sentence.
A very quiet courtroom will likely be the result if the judge actually holds the sentencing on the April 23 date.
On the other hand, an argument could be made that Clare might want to postpone the sentencing until after the pandemic’s worst nightmares are over, since anyone would be justifiably terrified about going to prison under these dreadful conditions.
It is not unlikely that, at least during normal times, Clare would be remanded immediately after sentencing.
However, it might be likely, since Clare does not present an immediate danger to society, that the judge won’t send her right off to prison until the pandemic passes. She has been subject to home arrest in her Manhattan apartment since August 2018 and has not apparently violated any of her bail conditions. She could be sentenced to home confinement until it is safe for her to go to prison.
It remains to be seen if Clare’s sentencing comes off as scheduled. As it stands now, if people wish to speak at her sentencing, the court must be informed no later than April 21st.
But who will go?
New York City is on lockdown. People are dying and reportedly being placed in refrigerator trucks because the morgues cannot keep up. How badly do the victims want to be there to tell their tales of woe caused to them by this woman with sadly too little brains and too much money?
Keith Raniere weaponized her wealth to destroy many victims, but the coronavirus is working in her favor it seems. My guess is that if the hearing does take place on April 23rd, almost none of her victims will show up to speak.
I am one of her victims and I know I won’t be there.
My best guess, however, is that sometime soon, either the judge or the prosecution will make a motion to delay her sentencing and it will likely be delayed.
As for Raniere, he was supposed to be sentenced on April 16. That was adjourned to May 21.
Raniere’s lawyers made the application to adjourn his sentencing. It was granted.
Here is the order from the court:
ORDER re: Keith Raniere’s 858 Application to Adjourn Sentencing Deadlines. The Application is GRANTED. The court adopts Mr. Raniere’s proposed briefing schedule. A Fatico hearing, if necessary, will be held on May 18, 2020 at 10:00 am in Courtroom 4D South. Mr. Raniere’s sentencing hearing will be held on May 21, 2020 at 10:00 am in Courtroom 4D South. The parties are DIRECTED to provide the court with the names of individuals who may wish to be heard at Mr. Raniere’s sentencing hearing by no later than 10:00 am on May 19, 2020. Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 3/18/2020. (Kelly, Daniel) (Entered: 03/18/2020)
The possibility of his sentencing date coming off in May is hard to predict at this point. Some medical experts believe things will start to open up again as early as the beginning of May. Others believe that all of May and possibly longer will be a period of continued social distancing – and that any non-essential business will be postponed.
It can easily be argued that Raniere’s sentencing is non-essential business. He is currently in custody. Any time he spends in prison awaiting sentencing will go towards time served. He is facing an absolute minimum of 15 years for the sex trafficking charges alone.
According to a source close to Raniere, he and his team have long felt that Judge Garaufis is going to sentence him to life in prison – and they are pinning all their hopes on an appeal or a declaration of a mistrial.
As for Kathy Russell, her sentencing hearing has been “ADJOURNED sine die.” Adjournment sine die means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing”.
I would suspect that it will be rescheduled when things calm down in America. In the meantime, she is living in Georgia with her sister, under light home confinement rules: she may go out by day but must be home by 8 pm at night.
Russell is a sad case. A rather hapless woman, she was the bookkeeper for Nxivm for years and likely believed the mission of Nxivm was a good one. It was revealed in court that she was involved in a lot of the sexual activity at Raniere’s behest, often being the pimp for his threesomes in which she participated.
I have seen little evidence of any real malicious nature on the part of Russell. For years, Raniere misled her with the promise that the Nxivm tech would help her become a top-flight ballerina – despite the fact that she was in her 50s.
Despite it being called Executive Success Programs – and despite the fact that Russell had been taking the ESP courses for more than 15 years – when she was arrested in August 2018, she declared that she was broke.
And, worse yet, she had still not appeared on stage as a professional ballerina.
“In a New York Minute, Everything Can Change” Don Henley
Could it be that Clare is going ahead with the sentencing date because the news coverage will be lost among the Coronavirus headlines?
RIKERS ISLAND PRISONERS ARE BEING OFFERED PPE AND $6 AN HOUR TO DIG MASS GRAVES
NEW YORK CITY is offering prisoners at Rikers Island jail $6 per hour — a fortune by prison labor standards — and personal protective equipment if they agree to help dig mass graves on Hart Island, according to sources with knowledge of the offer. Avery Cohen, a spokesperson for the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the general arrangement, but said that it was not “Covid-specific,” noting that prisoners have been digging graves on Hart Island for years.
https://theintercept.com/2020/03/31/rikers-island-coronavirus-mass-graves/
Federal Prisoners Will Be Confined To Their Cells For The Next Two Weeks.
https://mol.im/a/8175911
As a Public Service to Allison Mack’s Superfan, I informed her of how Nicki Clyne’s body will be disposed of if she passes away.
If you wife Nicki passes away a forklift will remove her body to a refrigerated truck at Brooklyn Hospital. Brooklyn hospital uses truck for body removal
Do you even think before spamming the board with gruesome off-topic stuff like that – which I presume are the ideological currency at other sites where you hang out? And would you want Nicki to gloat over you, and perhaps your demise, the way you do over her – particularly if your positions were reversed?
And given that Nicki is young and healthy, and from a low-risk demographic, it’s much more likely to be you in a body bag in a couple of weeks, perhaps as much as a hundred times more so. Have you thought that through?
That wouldn’t be the case if our leadership had done what was done in other countries like South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, which are now on the far side of the curve with little damage or threat to their people and way of life. Can you consider that seriously – or does your cultist-like thought stopping kick in, resulting in typical reflexive denial and scapegoating?
You mean like the LEADERSHIP of the World Health Organization back in January?
Read their (bungled) response to COVID on January 14th:
https://twitter.com/WHO/status/1217043229427761152
LOL. No ‘human to human transmission’, they said?
This tweet was made by the SUPREME health organization that’s supposedly looking out for the WORLD’S HEALTH —– and they’re supposed to be staffed with the brightest doctors.
How can anybody view them as ‘credible’ anymore?
How can anybody take advice from an organization that made the above tweet? LOL.
Sorry to make your blood boil, Mr. liberal. 🙂
Have a nice day. 🙂
“Do you even think before spamming the board with gruesome off-topic stuff like that” AnoyMaker
Life is GRUESOME, Cupcake.
“would you want Nicki to gloat over you, and perhaps your demise,” AnonyMaker
A woman who uses the Pseudonym “Pea Onyu” would gloat over my corpse in a New York minute.
And AnonyMaker , these women (Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne) engaged in a GRUESOME BRUTAL Ceremony where women were branded by hot irons while screaming “Bad Ass Warrior Bitches.”
I would expect that Bronfman’s attorneys will be working furiously to keep her from being sentenced and sent to prison under current circumstances.
And I have trouble imagining how the courts can incarcerate anyone who’s currently out on bail and thus presumably low risk and under some supervision, until it’s certain that taking them into custody is not exposing them to unacceptably high risk. Plus I would imagine that prisons are pushing back against getting any new intakes unless they’re real dangers to society, until they have a handle on the health situation.
If prisons restrict intake of prisoners for an extended period, I’d expect there’d be some consideration given to making an exception and giving credit for time served under home confinement. And it’s even possible that the situation will spur some long-term adjustments to incarceration and parole policies.
As of yesterday, all federal prisoners were put on a 14-day quarantine. That will basically translate out to a “lockdown” for most of them.
The feds are still taking in new prisoners. Hopefully, they will be quarantined separately from the existing population (That is not what they had been doing).
The feds don’t have “parole” but if you substitute “probation” in your comment, I think you’re right.
For Clare, you’re right, they probably don’t want new prisoners. She could be asymptomatic and still cause community spread (so Bangkok below is not seeing the full picture as usual).
I toured some women’s prisons for a college project I was working on. The women’s prisons are much, much different than men’s. It’s more like a sleeping porch and they are all in the same room. It’s like impossible to physically distance in there. So when they have to quarantine in prison, I’m not sure how they can. There are no cells, just open rooms. I could see that being very dangerous. I’d be interested to know how that 14 day quarantine is going to work for the women.
Plus you cannot get the guards sick. If there is an outbreak at the prison and the guards are sick, you’d have another major problem. Along with full a infirmary and we all know prisons would be the very last to get ventilators.
Frank is wrong, as usual.
He’s hedging his bets towards her attorneys filing a motion for delaying sentencing.
In my opinion, Clare’s attorneys will almost certainly wanna keep the scheduled sentencing date.
Why?
Cuz the judge is more likely to go lenient on her in these hysterical times, regardless of how many people show up to testify how bad she is.
Plus she knows that she likely won’t be sent to prison until the pandemic is waning.
**However, even IF she were to be sent to prison immediately —– she’s only 39 years old and in perfectly good health, which means her chances of even having a ‘fever’ (due to c-virus) is less than her chance of having a fever from the flu.
That’s right. She likely wouldn’t even have a fever is she got the virus, based on her age and health status. LOL.
Whereas most people who get the flu, even younger people, get a fever.
Also… Based on her age and health status, her chances of actually dying from c-virus are even less than the chances of her dying from the flu. Less than 1 in 1,000 chances.
This hysteria isn’t really warranted except for really old and sick people.
This virus isn’t wiping out younger people except in RARE outlier cases.
There will always be outlier cases where younger people die. Just because CNN reports on these outlier cases doesn’t mean they are normal. It’s called cherry picking.
The data says that 1 out of 1,000 people die from c-virus IF they are younger and in good health.
…and that number is likely to go WAY down once serology testing verifies that even more people got infected than we had assumed, making the death rate even less than it is today.
If I were in her position, I’d wanna be sentenced this month when the chances are highest that the judge might take pity on her in some fashion.
There’s virtually no risk for her in prison even if she gets the c-virus. Not sure why everybody is treating it as ‘ebola’, LOL, since if you’re not old or sick then it has the SAME threat as the flu.
Bangkok, if Clare is still subjecting herself to severe calorie deprivation, it might have an effect on her immune system.
Considering what you look like, I imagine you have some underlying health issues and wouldn’t do well if you got the virus, just like Frank who is diseased already.
“The data says that 1 out of 1,000 people die from c-virus IF they are younger and in good health.”
Stats like this always sound good until you apply them to the real world. Since there are about 220 million people in the U.S. under the age of 45, that 1-out-of-1,000 stat translates to 220,000 of those people. Assuming that 50% of that population becomes infected with the coronavirus – which is on the low side of most projected ranges – that means 110,000 of the people in that age group will die. Does that sound like a small number to anyone?
People like you who play with people’s lives are dangerous. That’s one of the reasons I think you should be banned from posting comments on this blog.
Bangkok, you’ve been wrong so often in the last couple of weeks that you’re the one “usual” now applies to.
But you’re still spreading provably false misinformation, that’s easily debunked by reliable scientific sources, such as:
‘”Even though the fatality rate is low for younger people, it is very clear that any suggestion of COVID-19 being just like influenza is false: even for those aged 20–29 years, once infected with SARS-CoV-2, the mortality rate is 33 times higher than that from seasonal influenza,”‘
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/927870
Raniere might well be dead before his turn comes around.
The probability of that is increasing day by day.