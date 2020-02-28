American Stupidity: Corona Beer Taking Hit for Coronavirus – 16 Percent Surveyed Thought Beer and Virus Related

Suppose you had happened to be named Keith Raniere and were no relation to the moron of the same name. Or Allison Mack.

Well another name is having troubles now. I am referring to Corona beer.

According to a survey, American beer drinkers are avoiding Corona, the beer, because it sounds like coronavirus.

According to a survey conducted by 5W Public Relations, 38 percent of beer drinkers said they would not buy Corona as the deadly virus spreads across the globe,

Just in case you did not know, there is no connection between the beer and the virus, except for the name. And, no, the beer did not cause the virus, and the virus is not named after the beer.

According to the SW survey, another 14 percent of respondents said they regularly consume Corona beer but would not, out of common decency, order Coronas in public.

May you never have a disease named after you.

There was also, and this is truly a sad commentary on the intelligence of the American people, some 16 percent of those surveyed said they were not sure whether the virus is related to Corona beer.

The survey queried 737 American beer drinkers.

Not everybody is shy about drinking Corona however. Students at the University of Albany threw an off-campus coronavirus-themed party that featured Corona, the beer. Smashed party goers were seen with a bucket of iced Corona beers next to a person wearing a surgical mask.

Corona beer isn’t making any changes to its advertising despite the name’s similarity to the deadly coronavirus. Constellation Brands said in a statement that its customers “understand there is no link between the virus and our business.”

At least some of them do.

But, even if you know they are not related, who can help but not think of the names being similar? As you open the bottle, and, as you sip the cool, refreshing yellow liquid with its medium white head. The nose so subtle with the barest suggestion of hops. A flavor, equally subtle, with just a bit of sweetness — and its name is the same as a virus that could kill you.

Names are important. Something similar dogged a good man, who not very long ago went to his final reward, the late Moe Lester.

“Sales of Corona remain very strong and we appreciate the continued support from our fans,” Constellation Brands spokesperson Stephanie McGuane told CNN Business. “Our advertising with Corona is consistent with the campaign we have been running for the last 30 years and is based off strong consumer sentiment.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those affected by this terrible virus and we hope efforts to more fully contain it gain traction soon,” said Bill Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands, in a statement. *** Constellation is spending $40 million to launch its new Corona-branded hard seltzer. Part of the promotion includes an unhappily preplanned sponsored tweet that uses the phrase “coming ashore soon.”

Meantime, America waits to see the effects of how much of the coronavirus came ashore from China. According to another survey conducted by YouGov , consumers’ intent to purchase Corona fell to its lowest level in two years. Constellation’s Newlands admitted that “misinformation” about the virus’ impact on Corona’s business is “extremely unfortunate.” In fact, a spike in online searches for “corona beer virus” shows the level of misunderstanding the American public has. Constellation Brands’ stock dropped 4% on Friday and 8% on Thursday, although the entire stock market has fallen sharply as fear grows about the spread of coronavirus. The number of cases have climbed to 83,577 globally Friday . Nearly 3,000 people have died from the virus. Meantime, it is not known how Budweiser, Coors and Miller officials feel about the choice of the name that the World Health Organization chose to bestow on the virus.

According to an unconfirmed Budweiser source, “While we all regret deeply the spread of this yellow scourge, the Corona beer virus, we want to assure the beer drinking public that Budweiser is safe to drink and will never turn yellow in the bottle.”

Of course, the corona virus is no laughing matter, especially to those who are afflicted, the relatives of the ailing and the deceased, the potential victims of the virus and the stockholders of Constellation Brands.

Please study up on the virus and take all precautions. But be advised that not drinking Corona beer is not one of them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

