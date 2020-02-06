Monte Blu: When Vanguard Mentors, It Is Not Rape

Editor’s note: There are those who believe Monte Blue is a troll and others who believe she is a true follower of Keith Alan Raniere. Regardless, the opinions of Monte Blu are strictly her own. They do not represent the opinions of the editors of Frank Report. For newer readers, Monte Blue has been contributing articles that purportedly support Raniere for several years. This is the first one we have received in quite a few months. By Monte Blu Mr. Parlato, you are the most slanted and biased journalist in the history of time. You are not even a journalist but a demented hater, a crazy that has hindered the cause of advancing human civilization. In the end you will be exposed as a beast who thwarted the growth of humankind. I will revisit some thoughts I previously published. I do not give you permission to change a thing I have written. Either publish as-is, or don’t publish.

First I will discuss your mania of accusing Keith Raniere of condoning rape.

In Jness, Keith taught that woman might achieve first orgasm while being raped. He did not suggest rape is good. He was trying to teach something that hadn’t been thought of.

Women don’t want to be raped by someone unattractive.

This is a provocative statement. But what is repulsive is being raped by someone unappealing. Many women fantasize about rape by someone attractive. That is all Keith is saying. He did not say women want rape. He pointed out women think differently if an attractive man does the same thing as an ugly man: which is to use physical dominance to have sex.

For the ugly man it is rape. For the attractive man, it starts as rape and becomes consensual. He did not say however that men should rape women. He also said it’s OK if women have orgasm when raped. He asked a question: “What does it mean if a woman is raped and learns to have orgasm?” He explained the importance of orgasm for health and well being. When is tradeoff of good and evil fair exchange? Suppose a blind woman is raped and got her eyesight back? All he does is teach relativity, make us think. He is NOT condoning rape. He is saying there can be instances where rape CAN be lesser evil because of what it heals. . We read of women withdrawing consent retroactively. Some of the mutant former women of the VOW did this. Nicole did. She wanted to be tied down. I know. She wanted to to have oral sex and not know who did it. Then she withdrew consent and the rabble called it sex trafficking. The reverse is true. You have a frigid woman. If rape warms her to enjoy sex under a true master, isn’t it logical to ask, how much pain did she really get from rape, versus how much pleasure she gets the rest of her life from orgasms? She can give consent retroactively.

That is all he did he gave women freedom.

He posed questions: Can a frigid, timid woman become empowered by rape by a superior man, a man she could never get as a husband?

A great man who conducts sexual mentoring sessions, done for the woman’s own good, is like a doctor forcing a patient to take medicine that will save her life. The secret teaching is that he could ask her. She might say yes. He could try to persuade her. She might say yes. But if nothing works, the doctor must force her to take it. Vanguard is the doctor of Universal Energy. His Seed is capable of birthing an avatar child. His life was foreshadowed in your own mythical Bible where Mary, the mother of Jesus, was raped by God. She was lifted up to the most highest when God raped her. The immaculate conception of Jesus in the fable of the Bible is rape. Mary did not consent. She was betrothed to Joseph. God came to her instead. Are you saying Joseph is a cuckold, your favorite word to denounce men who were pleased to stand aside and offer wives to Vanguard out of love and for their healing? If the mythical story of the rape of Mary is worthy of veneration, the real story of the GREAT SPIRIT OF THE UNIVERSE, taking flesh in the form of OUR VANGUARD who teaches many empowered women is also venerable. Was it rape when the Romans took the Sabine women and carried them across the threshold of Rome and by raping them founded the Eternal City? Was it rape when the Jewish Patriarch took a 12 year old girl to his tent and ‘knew her’? Zeus raped Antiope, Europa, Hera and Leda. Odin raped Rindr. What starts as rape becomes betrothal. This is why Muslims sanction “temporary marriage.” This is what is meant by conjugal rights This is why Keith called those women he “knew” as his wives. Rape is condoned under certain circumstances and rapes becomes marriage. This is all Keith was trying to teach. He was not teaching men to rape women. He said the average man is not qualified to rape. That is reserved for Gods.

Keith did not teach what held for him held for all.

I know you all will scream and holler about this teaching, but you know Keith is right. He is not only my Vanguard, he is your Vanguard, only having eyes you cannot see. He belongs to the world but is not of the world. All women belong to him. Our Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, delivered his promise. One of his most noble women, the Blessed Mariana, gave birth to the Supreme Avatar, Rishi Keimarian Siddhi Samadhi Raniere on August 17, 2017 at 9:02 AM EST. This moment marked the end of the Kali Yuga and the dawn of Satya Yuga.

Keith’s appeal will be filed and will be successful. He will be released.

A child is born and living in Mexico who will grow up to be our world’s new Savior, ruling side by side with his immortal father.

Good days are coming to Earth.

