Heidi Clifford Speaks Out, Explains State of Mind After Disappearance of Kristin Snyder

Heidi Clifford told Frank Report recently that when Kristin Snyder claimed she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child, she did not believe her.
She was not jealous, not angry. There was no domestic quarrel over this.
She was simply worried about Kristin. But she did not believe for a moment that Kristin had an affair with Keith Raniere.
She had good reason. At the same time Kristin claimed she was pregnant with the Vanguard, she was also claiming she was “at cause” for the implosion of the Space Shuttle Columbia.
Heidi knew the Space Shuttle Columbia story was utterly false and impossible and assumed the seemingly improbable story of Kristin getting pregnant from a highly regarded teacher – Raniere – who the classmates offered tribute to daily as Vanguard, a genius who was said to be highly ethical and in fact a celibate – was also fiction, the product of Kristin’s recent descent into psychosis.
“I didn’t believe her,” Heidi said. “Back then, Esther and others were saying, ‘See, it was like she is trying to turn into the Holy One. She wants to be the female version of this incredibly smart teacher.”
It is funny, coming from Esther who knew Keith was quite capable of having sex with his female students – for he had sex with her.
But Esther was persuasive. She led the charge that Kristin was just seeking attention, trying to get people to believe she was like Keith, instead of admitting the possibility that Keith could have gotten her pregnant as he had done with other women who he ordered to have abortions.
Heidi said she believed at the time that Kristin was “so psychotic at that last layer to where she was emulating Raniere, a female version. That was what we thought at the time.”
Things are different now. A lot has been revealed about Raniere lately. Heidi said she would have taken Kristin seriously if she knew then what she knows now.
“At the time ESP was a just class downtown [Anchorage] that was no one much about. No, there was no bad history, no literature, no bad media reports. [when Kristin said she was pregnant in class it was] ‘Oh, let’s just move on.” It’s a whole different story now. Now we know people died. People were poisoned. These things did not come out until later. That she was raped by some guy? Who knew it was real? We know it’s real. Now we know.”
Heidi also explained why she had Kristin declared dead fairly quickly after she disappeared.
“I think it is the closure thing, like ‘Okay, can’t find her; she’s gone.’ If she was declared dead and she turned up alive, it could be reversed,” Heidi said. “If she came back, we would go to the judge and say ‘She’s alive’. It’s not like [declaring her dead] changes the truth, but having it be like just done. We could have waited 20 years. Some people wait years. But it’s sad just kind of waiting. Of course, I’m always hoping, waiting for her to show up. If she came back, it would be great.
“I have sadness for the rest of my life. But I’m not a big slow pokey hanging around. You know, it’s not my style. It’s matter of fact. I’m a human being. And you know, the judges are like, ‘Well, what do you have?’ There was no other explanation for her disappearance. So the explanation is that she’s gone. And yes, it’s odd that we couldn’t find any evidence [of her body] but we didn’t know at the time that 16 out of 16 people had been found [in the waters of Resurrection Bay, a 100 percent body recovery rate] by the harbormaster. That wasn’t something that was like really the conversation at the time.
“She was in decline. She took a car and drove somewhere. There’s no like sociopathic aspect to that then. Keith was not weird to anybody’s eyes yet. He wasn’t weird until 2017. I mean, think of all the people who got fucked over for the last 20 years. All those people had no idea that they were [being fucked over at the time].”
As for not mentioning to police that Kristin claimed she was pregnant, Heidi said she did not tell police because she did not want to become a suspect based on what she thought then was the ravings of her mentally ill and suicidal partner.
“I don’t remember if I minimized the Nxivm aspect of this. I just went forward into the police department as a suicide, like we all at that time believe, because of what happened,” she said.
Heidi now thinks it possible that Kristin was drugged. She did not suspect it at the time and also believes it is possible Keith had a hand in killing Kristin.
“I don’t think they gave her a drug that induced her psychosis but maybe they drugged her to make her submissive when they got her alone,” Heidi said.
Asked why she sold Kristin’s truck to pay off the remaining ESP bill, especially after Kristin was kicked out of class and her suicide note indicated the ESP course was responsible for her suicide, Heidi answered. “Esther Chiappione said, ‘You must pay this bill.’ This is after Kristin was gone. This is Friday. This is Saturday. This is a couple days later, but my friend Hillary called up Esther Chiappone when she was back again in Albany and Esther said “Hey, you know this bill. This is your bill!’
“Kris had integrity. Kris had no bills. Her entire estate was the truck. I did not inherit anything from Kristin. All I got was a truck. I sold it and paid off the rest of Kris’ debt to ESP. Damn straight Esther was threatening me to pay that bill. There’s no question. Esther was certain I had to pay that bill. This is after Kristin was gone only for several days. I never thought about keeping the money. It was like eight or nine or $10,000. I just wanted to kind of clean up these things for Kristin because she would have wanted it this way, I think, and also to get ESP out of my life.”
Of course, that was not to happen. ESP lingered for years, is lingering still in Heidi’s life and many others.
For years, Heidi believes she was the subject of surveillance, harassment and intimidation and now she’s speaking out.
There are quite a few holes in this story.
Let’s start at how quick things moved along.
Kris’ belongings were out in a wet garage for her family to retrieve- and yet, if one is grieving, you would NOT even think about doing this. The family was told to take her belongings home- which they packed up carefully and gently, some went home by Fed Ex, some regular mail, some other ways. But certainly, you would NOT let the family of the deceasing find the belongings in a dark, damp garage- really???
Next- the truck was purchased by Kristin, and the insurance- by the military USAA insurance group. Esther should NOT have been given any money from the estate!!!! It had NOT been settled yet. NO money should have been given out.
Next, why weren’t the Snyders called to be told their loving daughter was so ill, she had blamed herself for the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster, she was saying she was pregnant?
And yet, a family member was accused of a very heinous crime, and the pregnancy story was left for 16 years later. What the heck?
Next, the handwriting with the suicide letter- does NOT match! It has been checked- and yet, the only thing Heidi claims she has, is a “Valentine’s Day card”, because the Snyders took everything else from her. That is NOT true- she offered Kris’ things to the Snyders- there were belongings of Kris, that were being gotten rid of, at the Lussac Library- the public memorial for Kris. Talk about moving on quickly.
Next, there have been contradictory statements, found online, that were never told by Ms. Clifford, that I have found, and will publish later.
Kris’ memory has been tarnished, and stepped on by people that did NOT get to find out what kind of person she was, or to LOVE ❤️ her.
I found a note in the house that stated, I, Kris, in the event of my parents deaths, Heidi Clifford would make a Great Legal Guardian for my sister, Kim Snyder. Love, Kris.
That note is NOT in Kris’ hand writing. Where did that come from? It wasn’t from Kris- so, who wrote that???
The Snyder’s are SO shocked, by the many contradictory things that have been told on their loved one, that hopefully, one day, people will stop lying and tell the truth.
The Snyder’s are shocked that the death certificate happened so quickly, because a person wants to move on, and that, now, stories change.
So many loopholes need fixing!!!!!
It’s good to hear from Heidi. There are some things like those addressed here that need to be cleared up, due to lack of good information.
And it may – or may not – be that in all the cases of drownings in Resurrection Bay, bodies were recovered. But I think it’s likely that if Snyder had in mind not to be searched for – or found – she would have paddled out the several miles into open water; and from what I could find on a quick fact-check about drownings in the are, of all the people from Seward who were swept out to sea in the 1964 earthquake (presumably prior to the harbormaster’s time), none of their bodies were ever recovered.b
I’ve noticed that once we get good information and clear accounts, such as when Kim clarified the Snyder family’s knowledge and perspective, some of these things turn out to be less mysterious – and some of the theorizing seems less plausible.
People react to traumas like the death of a loved one in different ways. NXIVM’s self-serving conspiracy theory about Snyder having faked her death is partly based on reading a particular meaning into how, and how relatively quickly, Clifford sought closure, but as we see here there are perfectly understandable and entirely plausible explanations, even if that’s not how we ourselves might react. For example:
Why the Five Stages of Grief Are Wrong
“Studies now show that grievers don’t progress through these stages in a lock-step fashion. Consequently, when any of us loses someone we love, we may find that we fit the stages precisely as Kubler-Ross outlined, or we may skip all but one. We may race through them or drag our feet all the way to acceptance. ”
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/supersurvivors/201707/why-the-five-stages-grief-are-wrong
“She was simply worried about Kristin. But she did not believe for a moment that Kristin had an affair with Keith Raniere.”
This contradicts Mr. Parlato’s Raniere motive.
Where is the proof of sale?
A good interview, Frank.
At least you asked Heidi the tough questions. I respect that.
Although, Heidi’s answers seem to contradict Frank’s belief that NXIVM had a hand in Kristin’s death.
Esther Chiappone — or ANYBODY from NXIVM — would NEVER have threatened Heidi with Kristin’s bill IF they truly had a hand in Kristin’s death by murdering her.
How do we know this?
Well, according to Frank, Nancy Salzman allegedly paid $50k in hush money (and gave a snack bar) to silence the last person who saw Kristin alive.
Yet, Frank is now telling us that he believes Esther Chiappone was trying to harass Kristin’s estate for a mere $9k, thereby drawing attention to themselves for less than 20% of the money Nancy spent to silence this issue?
That defies basic logic, Frank.
If NXIVM was willing to pay $50k (and a snack bar) to silence a witness and distance themselves from Kristin’s life, they would NEVER have harassed Kristin’s estate for a mere $9k.
Also… If Kristin knew she was pregnant then she’d likely have taken an at-home pregnancy test, which she’d likely have shown to Heidi to prove it. But it’s possible she didn’t.
MOST IMPORTANTLY:
If Kristin was truly as BATSHIT CRAZY as Heidi is claiming (i.e. if Kristin really believed she caused the Space Shuttle disaster) then WHY would Kim Snyder think that NXIVM had murdered Kristin, since she was obviously a PSYCHOTIC MANIAC and easily capable of killing herself.
As for me, I never knew that Kristin was truly batshit crazy. In fact, I had assumed that Kim Snyder (her sister) had refuted those claims about the space shuttle disaster, at least that’s what she said a few months ago when Toni Natalie claimed it.
If Kristin was truly a PSYCHOTIC MANIAC then it was likely a suicide.
Frank can’t logically claim that Kristin was basically OUT OF HER MIND while simultaneously claiming that she was not capable of suicide.
BTW: The theory that Kristin could not have driven herself to the bay area (because of her mental state) is purely wishful thinking from people who WANT to believe it was murder. You cannot use WISHFUL THINKING as the basis to RULE OUT ‘suicide’ in an effort to frame NXIVM for murder.
Either Kristin was batshit crazy or she wasn’t.
If she was batshit crazy, then suicide is the most likely explanation. Thus, if Heidi is telling the truth then it was most likely suicide. …and I apologize for my mean remarks towards Heidi, LOL.
But if she wasn’t as crazy as Heidi says, then murder becomes possible.
But you can’t have it both ways. Frank and Kim Snyder need to stop trying to have it both ways.
Oh. No middle ground allowed. Black or white. And everyone had 100% clarity at the time. Gotcha, D-bag.
Bangkok, you make some fair points.
Just to clarify, I think we’ve heard somewhat different things over time from the Snyder family regarding what they did or didn’t know about Kristin’s claim to be responsible for the space shuttle disaster, and Kim’s accounts of what she observed and knew about her sister’s mental decline seem somewhat inconsistent. They didn’t deny she was saying things like that, either, but I think it has contributed to the signs of her mental deterioration or even psychosis, being downplayed and not given due attention.
Clifford has also told about Snyder going outside and laying in the snow one night, in a way that sounds as if it might have been a possible suicide attempt, though that wasn’t entirely clear. And Clifford had someone take her handgun out of the house, which is of course what you do in response to someone being suicidal.
Things like those facts and important pieces of background have been mentioned in one, maybe two posts, while there’s been seemingly endless speculation about tangential details like the flotation qualities of kayaks of unknown construction.
Very clever Mr. Bangkok you have made many interesting points. These are the top 3 that stand out to me.
1) “Nancy Salzman allegedly paid $50k in hush money (and gave a snack bar) to silence the last person who saw Kristin alive.” Nina Cowell
2) “But she did not believe for a moment that Kristin had an affair with Keith Raniere.”
3) “Esther Chiappone — or ANYBODY from NXIVM — would NEVER have threatened Heidi with Kristin’s bill IF they truly had a hand in Kristin’s death by murdering her.”
For the record, I 100% believe Heidi Clifford.
I’ll add one other thing – I’d guess Keith was telling Nancy, and Nancy was telling Esther, and Esther was telling Heidi that the bill needed to be paid. “In the name of ethics – Kristin owes the money and it must be paid. It’s only what’s right.” Keith used this BS shifter strategy when he wanted to shape a narrative.
Why do I think Keith demanded the money to be paid? Not for the money. FOR DEFLECTION and to create a DIVERSION. Same reason the suicide note spoke negatively about NXIVM. Same reason Keith hired his own investigator to find Kristin. Same reason Keith threw out the idea of Kristin running away and still being alive. A diversion. A preemptive defense. An actual defense if he ever needed it. A way to keep law enforcement off his trail. A way to keep NXIVM members off his trail.
With all this (the diversions) going on, how could NXIVM possibly have been behind it? Right? Dipshits like Bangcock buy this argument hook, line, and sinker. (But keep in mind – Bangcock is simply looking to cause the biggest outrage she can. She doesn’t care about anything other than causing drama. She may even agree with me. But she certainly doesn’t care about this topic. She wants attention and to get a reaction.)
Keep in mind, at the time this was going on, it would have been WAY worse for it to have come out that Kristin was pregnant with Keith’s kid, than dealing with the diversions Keith created.
That may just show that it’s possible to come up with two plausible-sounding but completely contradictory theories, based on the same set of facts.
And actually, it’s one of the known flaws of conspiracy theorizing, that there is a tendency to explain away any factual or logical inconsistencies, by claiming they are just further evidence of how deviously complex the conspiracy was. Occam’s Razor tells us to look for the simplest explanation, and the history of these sorts of cases bears that out.
Also, Raniere didn’t hire investigators until long after Snyder’s disappearance, so that seems to have solely been some attempt to bolster the self-serving internal conspiracy theory placing blame for her behavior and disappearance on others. Plus the fact that Raniere and the Bronfmans blindly wired something like half a million dollars to unknown private investigators shows that they were hapless and incompetent, not cunning and capable of pulling off a complex plot.
Speaking of multiple theories, there are actually at least 3 different, conflicting theories of Snyder’s death, in addition to the official finding; and there’s apparently even some evidence for NXIVM’s theory that Snyder is still alive, supposedly including things like receipts and a photograph. Just by the numbers, the chance of any one of the 3 being true is roughly 33%, while if you give any weight at all to the possibility of what law enforcement investigators determined and a jury unanimously verified, then the probability of any of the multiple alternative narratives drops precipitously.
How much you wanna to bet that if Heidi failed to pay the NXIVM bill, they would have sued Kristin’s estate?
I certainly hope Keith is currently enjoying all the money he’s taken from others. It can’t buy him much now.