FBI Agent: I Would Charge James Comey With Treason Right Now

Editor’s Note: J. Gary DiLaura is a legendary FBI agent. He helped break the Timothy McVeigh case; was involved in the John Gotti arrest; and, in the old tradition of the FBI, collared bank robbers after shootouts, setting a record one year for most bank robbers caught in NYC. He is an opinionated man, with deep-seated political views.

By J. Gary DiLaura

I’m starting this column with what I believe is a very telling question:

What FBI Director has been involved in more controversy in criminal investigations, with lots of allegations of corruption against him and within the ranks of the FBI -since J. Edgar Hoover’s death? (I don’t remember ANY during Hoover’s tenure.)

Is the answer James Comey?

You bet it is and that, by itself, should make a reasonable man ask WHY?

Why would Comey violate the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure and make prosecutorial comments, his opinions, regarding ongoing criminal investigations against Hillary Clinton?

There must be very close ties with the Clintons. Well a little research is very revealing. Check for yourself, starting with the Marc Rich investigation by newly appointed (2001) SDNY US Attorney, James Comey!

Comey “cleared” Clinton and Comey’s career blossomed.

Follow it. It’s very telling.

I don’t want to waste my time on Comey’s close ties to the Clintons. You won’t believe me, so check for yourselves!

I don’t recall Hoover ever being accused of anything close to what Comey is accused of doing.

Comey’s First Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and Second, Peter Strzok both testified under oath, that “Comey told me to leak”.

When did you ever hear that during any other FBI Driector’s tenure – including Hoover?

Hoover had problems with Bobby Kennedy as AG. He told Nixon to “F”-off when Nixon said he would accept an executive position with the FBI. He did quid pro quo with adversaries when he went before appropriation committees -and usually won – for the FBI!

Hoover was never accused of leaking. Nor was he ever accused of undermining an investigation. He was accused of being too tough on communists and Martin Luther King.

After Hoover’s death Clyde Tolson, deep throat, leaked everything he could because he wanted the directors’ job, and believed he deserved it. I believe he would have killed to get it but never did get appointed.

Instead, L Patrick Gray got the job, temporarily.

By a set of circumstances, I met and spent time with Mr Gray and his wife. Mr Gray was very concerned with the morale of the FBI because of the way Hoover treated the employees — all employees.

Mr and Mrs Gray wanted to know what to do to turn that around. Mrs Gray could not believe how poorly FBI Agents were paid and how poorly FBI executives, including her husband, were paid!

She said they could not make a living on his salary. Mr Gray was a Federal Judge before becoming FBI Director.

My impression of Mr Gray and of the other former judge I spent some time with, Judge William Sessions, was that neither one of them knew anything about law enforcement. They were very good people with high standards, legal scholars, but knew nothing about law enforcement.

I kept asking, “Why would they appoint only former law men to chief of .[police jobs? Appoint only former/current military men to chiefs of various military branches but appoint a judge as FBI Director?”

It’s insane, in my humble opinion and doesn’t freaking work!

I never got an answer that made any sense!

I can tell you why none of the other FBI Directors were in criminal, legal trouble, however. Because they did not break the law! They followed the laws, they sent people to jail for breaking. But not Comey.

He is one person who believes he is above the law!

Comey, without any doubt in my mind, wants to be president of the United States and save you and me from ourselves. He knows what’s best for us!

The difference between Comey and Obama or Lynch or Clinton is Comey doesn’t care who knows he broke the law.

He admits he leaked. He admits he knew the Dossier is a phony and still signed it. He knew Hillary broke hundreds of laws, he told us, but it was “best” for us that he did those things to save us from ourselves and of course, from Trump!

If I were the FBI Director I would charge Comey with treason right now and only cut a deal if he gave me Obama!

Comey led a coup to overthrow the president and our government and lost!

The only problem I would have winning that case is credibility –the lack of it by Comey.

So I would need Lynch at least and Hillary to lock up a conviction. And you know what, I would get both Lynch and Clinton to roll –“wanna bet”?

They would all face conspiracy to commit treason. Treason carries the death penalty and there is no statute of limitations!

****

List of FBI Directors — Name which one caused the most disgrace to the FBI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

