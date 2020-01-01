What Kind of Human Beings Were Those 20 ESPians that NOT ONE Stepped Forward to Help Kristin Snyder?

Guest view by “Fi”

Everyone at the February and the November intensives should be interviewed, under oath — without NXIVM folks present (Duh).

(Side bar–Why on earth would the police let Esther Chiappone Carlson be present at someone else’s interview? I was interviewed once by the FBI about a totally benign matter and it was scary. The FBI doesn’t interview you with your bestie friends present, nor should any police officer.]

I get that Ed Kinum was afraid to say anything because he was afraid of being a victim of the “torture by litigation” that NXIVM inflicts on its perceived critics.

NXIVM folks are consummate experts at working the (legal) system to hurt people to punish them for disagreeing, defying or not kowtowing to them. That Kinum was intimidated and afraid of being hurt by NXIVM was a human response, but not “the right response”, and in fact it’s an immoral one.

It means he is part of the wall of silence and is helping the truth stay hidden.

What kind of miserable human beings, anyway, were those 20 ESPians at the February 2003 intensive (20 people in the room per the sign in sheet) , that NOT ONE stepped forward to help Kristin Snyder.

Its amazing, not one had a kernel of kindness in their soul. I find it repulsive that some of them then attended her Memorial, but couldn’t help her when it meant something, i.e. the day she was ejected, e.g. Wende Irick.

As a health professional, how could Kinum, who is a chiropractor, allow an apparently ill woman in distress to be ejected from a self-improvement seminar because she was distressed and seemingly ill?

Do Chiropractors take the Hippocratic Oath? “Do no harm”?? Did he wonder why she chose to lie on the floor? He had a professional obligation to help Kristin which he ignored, and is apparently still ignoring – by just “not remembering” “anything”?

He was complicit in hurting Kristin by allowing Kristin to be tossed out and not taken to a hospital. Did he know the driver Elaine Smiloff –the sex offender they entrusted Kristin to?

Why would Kristin drive all the way to Seward to kill herself with some complicated middle of the night scenario where she dragged an old kayak that just happened to not have flotation in it across a rocky beach in purple slippers with rocks to drown herself ( and it would be hard just to walk on the beach at Millers Landing in fluffy slippers) when she could have just driven off any of the many curves on the Seward Highway between Anchorage and Seward, and ended her life very quickly and a lot less painfully in a car crash?

BY the way, its pretty hard to drown yourself. I started to drown one time (by accident). I can tell you your back body kicks into gear and tries to save you very very hard. You’d need a pretty elaborate system of weights etc affixed to your body – which she would have had to have made, hooked up, and fit in her kayak all the while getting into a kayak into the Bay in the middle of the night in fluffy slippers, launching from a rocky beach in winter?

Just not a credible story.

All the ESPians should be interviewed. What about “the judge” Sid Billingslea who was at the 1st intensive with Kristin? Doesn’t she have a professional obligation to be forthcoming with facts and observations that might help elucidate the truth, notwithstanding she was Carmen Gutierrez’s girlfriend who was the onetime Gen Counsel for NXIVM, and adviser on the Rick Ross litigation, (who later helped run the Dept of Corrections in Alaska )?

Has the judge been interviewed?

