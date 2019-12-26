Shivani: Did Nxivm Leaders Drop the Facade and Laugh at Their Students – Like the Nazis Did?

By Shivani

There is no reason for dreaming that Nancy Salzman isn’t equally as creepy and without boundaries around boys or men, as she has been with females. Keith Raniere too was a full-service malevolent monster who entangled both men and women, boys and girls into his grip, with evil intentions.

It is somehow so macabre seeing the photos of 2 predators like Nancy Salzman and her clone-like offspring in line at a Starbucks.

There’s a photo of Woody Allen and Jeffrey Epstein strolling in their Manhattan neighborhood, and that image is similarly, strikingly sickening.

It’s not puzzling that these two were pals and socialized often, since they would agree about their own ugly characteristics being fine and dandy.

And so too would the greedy predators, Nancy and Lauren Salzman. So too could the two Bronfman sisters.

Plus, we have all learned, those whom read or study here, that there are men still active in Raniere’s fold who are acting a lot like their hero.

I do feel that behind closed doors, the more insidious members of Raniere’s circle dropped their guru and counselor acts and enjoyed their deceptions and their abuses of others, those who were thought to be beneath them all.

For many reasons, I can see them laughing like hell together and celebrating how easy it could be to victimize others, to confuse and to intimidate their “students” and to profit from it all in many different ways.

If you have studied other criminal organizations, you will see this coming and going. Some of these individuals drop their masks, between themselves.

I think that the inner circle(s) got a thrill out of behaving sadistically and got off on sharing those thrills together.

Seriously. Just like Nazis who were witnessed, over and over again, slamming the tiny bodies of infants into walls, even when the babies were already dead, laughing and proud of themselves, that’s how I picture Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Nancy Salzman, the former Dr. Brandon Porter, Danielle Roberts, Allison Mack, Nina Cowell, Esther Carlson Chiappone and quite a lot of other Nxivm/DOS profiteers and predators. These people usually know what they are really up to behind their poses.

About the Salzman money, Michelle Salzman has remained free and unfettered by much, if any interference. Just because Nancy Salzman’s house, when searched by “lawmen” yielded around $500,000 in cash, doesn’t mean that more money wasn’t stashed in several other locations. Nancy Salzman, still wearing her boss hat, could have had money dug up from all over their old haunts. For all we know, she could still be recruiting for her own glory and profit. She hid her grotesque intentions for decades and has had plenty of practice.

I used to joke that someone needed to go dig up Kathy Russell’s backyard, if she had one. But there would be other candidates who could have had Nxivm money hidden and who have not been noticed, what with only six of their group arrested. For all we know, Nancy Salzman could still be blackmailing people.

She has always been mercenary.

When studying Nancy Salzman’s known behavior, just as when she “handled Kristin Snyder,” who was obviously dealt with as a big problem, I see a real fascist with no humanity at all. It is highly possible that she is being protected, by the way. That is another aspect of the Nxivm story to excavate, without a doubt.

