Shivani: What Keith Might Have Done to Kristin Snyder

Kristin Snyder is one of the lost women of Nxivm.

By Shivani

Even if the suicide note was in Kristin Snyder’s handwriting, and that is not (yet) certain or uncertain, the note could have been written by her under terrible duress, including that Kristin could very well have been drugged to further incapacitate her.

Kristin was isolated, brought in and out of her last intensive several times, and then she was escorted away from the others and isolated even more, until she completely disappeared.

Then the story of her disappearance was fictionalized by the ESP group and was bought hook, line and sinker by law enforcement and was deemed to be a suicide. Then later, some money was spread around as “tips.”

Even then, Keith Raniere would not leave the matter alone. His sick ego is compulsive and has no brakes. Only being in jail has curbed his ways of doing more harm.

Nancy Salzman had and has ambition only for herself and is a complete and conscienceless phony, from what one can see. But neither Raniere nor Salzman has ever been smart enough NOT to keep revealing themselves for who they really are.

Too many lies gets to be a habit, part of the cult addiction, a symbol to these cretins of how powerful they think that they are. “Look how we can twist the truth and get away with it. We are soooooo powerful.”

But these ugly thoughts and actions reap only more darkness of mind and spirit. Truly, now these people have exposed themselves and now have to stay uncovered and showing their naked faces.

There will be no more hiding, as their purposes have been exposed. There are more now who see Raniere and his advocates for who and what they are than there are members remaining in the group itself.

The second “suicide” note, a partial and tacked-on sentence, does not appear to have been written by the same hand that wrote the longer note, though.

Kristin was coping with fanatics who wanted to discredit her, even to force her to doubt her own mind and experience, when she was feeling desperate and terribly alone, surely overwhelmed by what she was encountering.

Kristin was faced with criminal fanaticism costumed as helpfulness. She was not being one with the crowd surrounding her. It is completely obvious that The Crowd turned against her for its own sickening excuses and benefits.

Without a doubt, Kristin did not see this coming, but her circumstances within the group exemplify the insidiousness of the motivations behind the Executive Success/ Nexium/Nxivm movement.

The design of the format was never intended to help anyone except for Raniere and his co-conspirators. They were looking for more recruits to control and for monetary profit to further their reach and sense of power, supremacy. And the walls keep tumbling.

Do you ever think about how Keith Raniere and crew were described as being frightening to Heidi Clifford?

These “Nexium” people seem to have intimidated her for years after Kristin vanished.

Raniere looked to have things to hold over peoples’ heads, to knock them down and control them.

His henchwomen and bedfellows knew the drill.

“Nancy,” sez the Head Prick, ”you’ll have to play the bad cop here. By necessity, I have to be the good cop. I must never be associated with the problem you handed me with this hysteric lesbian from Alaska. So thank you for that. You make the staff instruction calls to Anchorage. You know that I have to get some sleep anyway ’cause you women have me all fuckered out.”

Nancy moves her head out from between his hairy legs, licks her chops and pants, “Yassuh, Masta Wet Kisses. If command and administrate, I must, command and administrate I shall doo-doo.”

This conversation is made up, and I’d apologize for it if that were possible.

Nevertheless, we in the audience at the Frank Report are getting the info, more and more, that privately, Raniere was even more physically, mentally and emotionally abusive to “his” women, individually and behind closed doors, than one might’ve imagined.

Gone was the disguise as the soft-spoken saint and celibummerbait. The celibacy was just a dirty joke and cultic lipspeak. His sadism gets more pronounced, the more that people decide to talk about him personally.

Raniere’s specialty was doling out sadistic sexual destruction onto others. Lovebomb. Pretend atonement. Then divide, isolate, conquer, cannibalize and eviscerate. Make damn sure the prey thanks you for every bit of it.

Raniere was an emotional blackmailer of targeted girls, women and of vulnerable men. He took not only money but got off on tearing people, especially females, apart. The younger the better, evidently.

He pitted these women and girls against each other and then made them feel wrong for being so attached.

Yet they were only allowed to focus on him, as some nauseating, hallucinated version of a sex-god.

Raniere looks like a criminal psychopath who insisted that people become enslaved to his “magnetic charisma.” Bait and switch. Then make others beholden to bait and switch for you, so you can go around enlightening others through his high holiness the Sperminator, the one and the only. Or else.

What did these ladies do every night when it was not their turn with their sex-god, hump the rug?

The point is, what did Raniere do to Kristin Snyder personally?

Did he threaten and intimidate her?

Did she resist him?

Did he rape her?

Was she drugged and “date-raped” and was that a conspiracy, too?

Did any of his lady friends help him screw over Kristin Snyder? I mean, did Kathy Russell leap into bed for a threesome with Kristin and Keithie-Weethie, dressed in her crotchless tutu and toe shoes?

Or was Kristin procured for Raniere and pushed on him by pressure from her so-called mentors?

Or what about Lauren Salzman, who maybe said, “Kristin your spiritual self will only expand if you enter alone into this chamber with the Vanguard. You must face yourself and spend the night with his grace. How I wish it could’ve been me and not you. But alas, I will be locking you in with him now until he texts me to come back and let you out, transformed forevermore, you rotten bitch, you.”

Did he turn nasty and tell Kristin that this had to be their secret or else she would be in big trouble and so would her wife and family?

Did he have videotape made of her, too?

Was there a camera woman?

Was there any attending physician, such as Dr. Porter, the mini-Mengele?

Who can guess what Kristin Snyder might have encountered when she became the object of a predator and his subalterns who drooled over him and knew that they must feed his appetites?

God knows what bullying and abuse Kristin might have found being forced on her. She is likely to have signed up for ESP classes or intensives feeling hopeful and optimistic. It looks very different from “optimistic” as those facades are in ruins. Kristin wouldn’t have known any of this.

Maybe she went home to Anchorage imagining she could tell everyone in that intensive everything and that by just getting away from Raniere, she could tell the truth and be safe. She had to have felt awful around Raniere and relieved to get out of his presence.

She left and bang! She was right back in that Anchorage intensive with no break from whatever happened to her with Raniere and his inner core groupie freaks.

