Mark Epstein Told Frank Report Brother Jeffrey Was ‘Murdered’ on Day He Was Reported Dead – Now Famed Pathologist Supports His Claim

On the day Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Manhattan Correctional Center (MCC), Frank Report reported that he had been murdered – and that a cover-up was expected.

Among other sources, Jeffrey’s brother, Mark Epstein, spoke with our correspondent Ken Gibson on the day Mark’s brother reportedly committed suicide and again the following day.

Even before he saw the body, Mark knew his brother had been murdered and was worried he might be next.

Mark and Ken discussed who might have ordered the hit on Jeffrey – and the name William Jefferson Clinton came up. [That is not evidence – it’s just suspicion]. Ken advised Mark on security precautions he should take – and as of press time Mark is still alive.

Mark also told Frank Report that his brother was not suicidal and was hopeful a suitable plea deal [under 7 years] could be made in return for evidence he had about high profile individuals who were involved in various sexual episodes with underage girls.

There were, it seems, numerous people with a motive to see to it that Jeffrey Epstein never made it to trial, something we predicted before his death.

It is important to point out that Mark claims he has no direct evidence about the people his brother claims he had evidence against – and that consequently it will not be necessary to kill him. He is not a witness to anything and hopefully his life will be spared.

Mark and Jeffrey, although brothers, did not see each other for long periods of time.

Still Mark has undertaken a dangerous path to the extent that he is trying to establish his brother did not commit suicide.

Now, more than two months later, The New York Times and other media are reporting that a forensic pathologist hired by Mark is claiming that the evidence suggests Jeffrey Epstein was strangled.

In our initial report, we noted that MCC officials “immediately indicated that he had hung himself in his cell – even though no autopsy had been performed and no evidence had been gathered”.

Evidence Points to Homicide Rather Than Suicide

The private pathologist, Dr. Michael Baden, who previously served as New York City’s Chief Medical Examiner, was allowed to observe the autopsy of Epstein that was undertaken by Barbara Sampson, who currently holds that position.

“I think that the evidence points toward homicide rather than suicide”, Baden declared during an interview on Fox News this morning.

Baden noted that Epstein’s wounds were “more consistent with ligature homicidal strangulation” rather than a suicidal hanging.

Following the autopsy, Baden noted that Epstein had two fractures on either side of his larynx – and one on his hyoid bone, which is just above the Adam’s apple in men.

“Hanging does not cause these broken bones and homicide does,” he insisted in his interview. “A huge amount of pressure was applied.”

Baden, who estimates that he has conducted more than 20,000 autopsies in his career, concluded by noting that “I’ve not seen in 50 years where that occurred in a suicidal hanging case.”

The reports of the broken bones first appeared in an article in The Washington Post that was published before the results of the autopsy were released.

Medical Examiner Insists Autopsy Results Are Accurate

Dr. Baden’s findings were vehemently disputed by Dr. Sampson – who insisted that her original ruling that Epstein had committed suicide was correct.

“I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death in this case,” Sampson said in an interview earlier today. “In general, fractures of the hyoid bone and the cartilage can be seen in suicides and homicides,” she added.

When the information about the broken bones was first revealed, several prominent medical officials pointed out that a broken hyoid bone does not always mean that someone has been strangled.

“It’s not a slam dunk,” Marcella Sorg, a forensic anthropologist, noted. She said a broken hyoid is “a sign of neck trauma” that can occur in both strangulation and hanging cases.

Another medical official, Dr. Burton Bentley II, the head of Elite Medical Experts, noted that a broken hyoid bone is not absolute proof that a person died from strangulation. “It’s not a hundred percent”, he said. “It’s not even going to get us to ninety”.

While those comments were intended to bolster Dr. Sampson’s findings that Epstein has committed suicide by strangulation, they don’t sound very reassuring to me.

Even if the odds are less than 90% that Epstein was strangled, those still seem like very high odds.

Dr. Baden Believes Others May Have Been Involved in Epstein’s Death

Dr. Baden also noted that if Epstein was strangled, there were probably several people involved in his death. “A number of people had to be involved if this was a homicide,” he said.

But Dr. Sampson was quick to dismiss the notion that other people may have been involved in Epstein’s death. She said her office had done a “complete investigation,” taking into consideration not only the autopsy results but also information that had been gathered by law enforcement officials

It was, of course, law enforcement officials who left Epstein in a cell by himself even though strict orders had been issued that he always have at least one cellmate.

And it was law enforcement officials who put Epstein in a cell that did not include in-cell cameras – and that just happened to be in a location where the external cameras were not working.

It was also law enforcement officials who failed to check on Epstein’s condition for several hours even though they were supposed to do visual checks on him every 15 minutes.

Dr. Baden Calls for Release of DNA Evidence

Baden revealed that federal investigators had also collected – and tested – a large amount of DNA evidence regarding Epstein’s death and called upon federal prosecutors to release the findings of those tests.

“They took fingernail clippings to see if there’s anybody else’s DNA on it and that hasn’t been released”, he noted.

He also said that investigators had collected DNA evidence from the ligature that was made from torn strips of sheets – which is supposedly what Epstein used to hang himself. “Whoever made it has to have left a lot of DNA on it”, he said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan had no comment on Dr. Baden’s statements about Epstein’s death and/or his call for the release of the DNA evidence.

So, Where Do We Go From Here?

Dr. Baden is certainly not the only one who has expressed skepticism over the quick pronouncement by New York City officials that Epstein had committed suicide.

In the final hearing regarding the criminal charges that were pending against Epstein at the time of his death, his lawyers indicated that they were not satisfied with Dr. Sampson’s conclusion that he had committed suicide.

One of those lawyers, Reid Weingarten, requested that the court conduct an independent investigation into Epstein’s death. “The court has a role to play,” Weingarten said. “It is the institution that most people have confidence in in these very troubled times.”

Although the court took the matter under advisement, it appears that no such independent investigation was ever undertaken.

But there is certainly still time to do one – and no good reason not to do so.

With all the money that the government spends investigating and prosecuting people, you’d think they could find enough to hire someone to independently determine what really happened to Jeffrey Epstein.

Unless, of course, the government would prefer that such information never be made public.

