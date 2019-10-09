Barbara Bouchey Stars in Documentary on E True Story – We Have Some Great Clips

As Frank Report readers know, Barbara Bouchey was a longtime Nxivm member who quit in 2009 along with eight other women – who have been called the Nxivm 9.

She appeared last Saturday on E True Story’s documentary about Nxivm.

If you didn’t catch it on Saturday night, you can watch it at http://www.eonline.com/watch/full-episode/nxivm-self-help-or-sex-cult/1615722051805 .

I think it’s definitely worth watching for fans of Barbara Bouchey.

Among other things BJB claims that

She helped to develop NXIVM’s Vancouver Center (8:30).

Says the first time she began to suspect that Keith had other lovers was when he put his hand up another woman’s skirt at a party they attended together. (18:30).

Explains she was named in 13 lawsuits in 4 states.

Shares her theory of why Keith created DOS (26:17).

Describes Keith as a sexual predator (30:40).

Describes how she felt when Keith was found guilty (39:00).

Saya that her “most happiest moments” were when she was in NXIVM (41:50).

Frank Report has taken the trouble to get some of the clips so readers can enjoy and learn more from her comments.

At first, Barbara believed she was in a monogamous relationship with Keith – but she then tells of how one day she caught him putting his hand up another woman’s skirt. She says this did not go over well with her – but she decided to stay and give it the “Girl Scout try.”

In this first clip, Barbara explains how she found out Keith was having sex with other women in 2001. She broke off having sex with him in March 2008. She left Nxivm in 2009.

In the below clip, Barbara says she fought 13 lawsuits in four states and went bankrupt.

In the next clip, Barbara speaks about Jness and how Raniere tried to make women feel subservient. She also reveals that Raniere would not shower for days on end.

Barbara speaks about the perks of Nxivm and Jness.

Barbara speaks of Keith feeling he was invincible.

Bouchey weepingly speaks about her relief at Raniere’s arrest.

Barb talks about how profound Nxivm was but that Keith himself was bad.

Barbara speaks about DOS. [Marc Agnifilo appears in this clip too.]

Bouchey speaks of how she helped develop the Vancouver center.

