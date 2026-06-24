When Two U.S. Attorney's Offices Can't Agree, Who Pays the Price?

Federal prosecutors regularly ask people to do something extraordinarily dangerous.

They ask them to cooperate.

Sometimes that means providing information. Sometimes it means introducing targets. Sometimes it means helping law enforcement penetrate criminal networks that would otherwise remain beyond reach.

The government understands the risks. Every prosecutor knows that cooperation can carry life-altering consequences. In prison, being labeled a cooperator can become a permanent target on someone's back.

Yet there is an unwritten promise behind the system. If you take the risk. If you help. If you deliver results. The government will at least give fair consideration to the assistance you provided.

Yet, what happens when that promise breaks down? What happens when a confidential informant helps facilitate a major narcotics investigation, dangerous drugs are seized, arrests are made, convictions follow, and yet the person who took the risk is left behind?

That question is quietly being asked by advocates who believe a cooperator's extraordinary assistance has gone unrecognized despite producing measurable law-enforcement results.

According to supporters familiar with the matter, the cooperator helped facilitate an investigation that ultimately resulted in a significant synthetic-opioid prosecution involving the seizure of more than 100,000 pills containing isotonitazene, one of the most potent synthetic opioids encountered by law enforcement.

The scale of the seizure attracted attention beyond the courtroom.

Public reporting has described the case as one of the largest nitazene-related seizures publicly reported in recent years. Experts have noted that seizures of this magnitude are rare and reflect the growing threat posed by ultra-potent synthetic opioids entering the United States.

The details of the cooperator's identity are not important. What matters is the principle.

The government cannot simultaneously rely on cooperators to build cases while sending a message that results alone may not matter when the time comes to acknowledge their assistance.

Every prosecutor understands that cooperation is the lifeblood of many federal investigations. Drug trafficking organizations, fraud schemes, gangs, and organized criminal enterprises are often dismantled only because someone on the inside decides to help. Indeed, that help comes with a cost.

Families are placed at risk. Reputations are destroyed. Incarcerated cooperators can face threats that last long after an investigation ends.

The government asks people to accept those risks because the public benefit is deemed worth it, but if prosecutors are willing to accept the benefit while refusing to fairly evaluate the sacrifice, the entire system begins to lose credibility. Future cooperators pay attention. Defense attorneys pay attention. Federal inmates pay attention, and the message they receive matters.

If the message becomes, "Help us if you want, but don't expect fairness afterward," fewer people will come forward. Fewer investigations will succeed. Fewer dangerous criminals will be identified.

The issue is not whether every cooperator deserves a reward.

Some may not.

The issue is whether prosecutors have an obligation to honestly assess extraordinary assistance when it produces extraordinary results.

A justice system that depends upon cooperation also carries a responsibility to those who provide it.

According to advocates familiar with the matter, the controversy now involves two separate federal jurisdictions. They contend that assistance provided in connection with an investigation prosecuted in the Southern District of New York has not received appropriate recognition from the Central District of California, where the cooperating individual is serving his sentence. Supporters argue that the unusual posture of the case has contributed to a situation in which responsibility for acknowledging the cooperation appears to have fallen between jurisdictions, leaving the cooperator without the consideration they believe was earned through documented results.

The larger question is no longer about a single cooperator.

It is about whether the federal government intends to honor the bargain that has existed for generations.

Law enforcement asks people to take risks. Prosecutors ask people to step forward. Agents ask people to put themselves in danger to stop dangerous criminals and protect the public.

When those efforts produce results, the government has a responsibility to evaluate that assistance fairly.

Supporters of one confidential informant now say that responsibility has been ignored. They claim that despite helping facilitate a major narcotics investigation, despite arrests, prosecutions, and dangerous drugs being removed from the streets, the promised consideration never came.

Whether those claims are ultimately validated is a question that deserves review.

If local authorities believe the matter is closed, others may disagree.

Advocates are now seeking scrutiny from higher levels of government, arguing that the issue reaches beyond a single sentence or a single defendant. At stake, they say, is the credibility of the cooperation system itself.

Some now hope that senior Justice Department leadership—and if necessary, officials within the White House—will examine whether the federal cooperation system is functioning as intended when extraordinary assistance appears to go unrecognized.

Because if people come to believe that extraordinary risks and extraordinary results can simply be disregarded, the next person asked to help law enforcement may decide the risk is not worth taking. That is not a problem for one cooperator. It is a problem for the entire justice system.

The government should not be allowed to cash the check while pretending the debt does not exist.