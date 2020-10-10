Endorsements

"It was this knowledge of everything happening within the controversial cult that led to Parlato essentially bringing NXIVM down. He started sharing the information he gathered on the sadistic rituals the group was following — especially branding women — with the FBI in 2015, according to Oxygen."
(...) "It wasn't until 2017 that Parlato shared this info again on his own site, the Frank Report. At this point, Raniere still had not been arrested for crimes Parlato revealed to authorities. Once Parlato started sharing more of the group's secrets online, though, it started to get attention. The New York Times credits Parlato for breaking open the case by making the branding rituals public."
"Parlato, who was the first to uncover the group’s twisted secret practices and report them on his website Frank Report… has helped many women escape the cult."
"It’s also alleged that the group introduced the barbaric practice of branding, which Mack first created. In June 2017, investigative reporter Frank Parlato reported that Mack’s initials were branded on women’s pubic regions."
“Frank Parlato…. runs several websites devoted to exposing Nxivm’s underbelly. (...) Once a powerful ‘self-help’ organization whose supporters included the billionaire Bronfman family, Nxivm was exposed by Parlato… as a violent sex cult.”
“Frank Parlato, a former NXIVM publicist turned whistleblower whose independent reporting is widely credited with helping to spur the FBI investigation into the group.”
“Parlato has written more than 1,700 critical posts about Nxivm and Raniere on his website, and says he has been sued multiple times by the group… Parlato, who has developed a large network of Nxivm sources over the years, was the first person to report about the alleged branding of female members and wrote that Mack’s arrest was imminent days before it happened.”
“As pressure on Raniere and NXIVM began to mount following the revelations of branding that were first exposed by Parlato and then in a lengthy piece in The New York Times last year, the alleged cult leader fled to a $10,000 a week villa inside a luxury gated community in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, sometime between late October and early November.”
“According to Frank Parlato, who first exposed Allison Mack as a member of Nxivm, the actress was a ‘pimp’ for Keith Raniere and was responsible for bringing young women to his ‘secret sex lair’, a two-floor house in Albany, New York with a huge bed and a hot tub”.
"Frank Parlato, an ex-NXIVM publicist turned whistleblower, was the first to write about the group on his website … and he’s written extensively about it ever since….
“Frank Parlato, the journalist who first published the horrors of NXIVM.”
"Parlato … spent years fighting to expose Keith Raniere, who is accused of branding and enslaving female followers of his organization, NXIVM.”
“Former Nxivm publicist Frank Parlato was first to expose the alleged “sex cult” on his website before the New York Times picked up on the story last year. He told VICE that Vancouver was one of the most active Nxivm communities outside of Albany, New York.”
“Former NXIVM publicist Frank Parlato has worked for years to document the inner workings of the group, which purports to be a self-help organization.”
"Frank Parlato… first broke the story, in June, of women being forcibly branded as part of the NXIVM 'sorority.'"
“The cult is called DOS, believed to be short for “dominus obsequious sororium” – Latin for the “master over the slave women”, and is the dark side of so-called group NXIVM, according to Parlato – who was the first to lift the lid on the cult’s sordid activities on his website The Frank Report.”
“Many of Mr. Raniere’s followers learned of the secret society from a website run by a Buffalo-area businessman, Frank R. Parlato Jr. Mr. Parlato had been locked in a long legal battle with two sisters, Sara and Clare Bronfman, who are members of Nxivm and the daughters of Edgar Bronfman, the deceased chairman of Seagram Company….
“In early June [2017], Mr. Parlato published the first in a torrent of salacious posts under the headline, ‘Branded Slaves and Master Raniere.’”
“Frank Parlato is to NXIVM what Leah Remini is to Scientology.”
