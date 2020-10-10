Endorsements

"It was this knowledge of everything happening within the controversial cult that led to Parlato essentially bringing NXIVM down. He started sharing the information he gathered on the sadistic rituals the group was following — especially branding women — with the FBI in 2015, according to Oxygen."

(...) "It wasn't until 2017 that Parlato shared this info again on his own site, the Frank Report. At this point, Raniere still had not been arrested for crimes Parlato revealed to authorities. Once Parlato started sharing more of the group's secrets online, though, it started to get attention. The New York Times credits Parlato for breaking open the case by making the branding rituals public."