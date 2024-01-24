Gold Mine of Lies in Sandusky Case: Street Hustler Says Prosecutor Tried to Coax False Testimonies

Dottie Sandusky once said, “We don’t know why these young men have made these false accusations, but we want everyone to know they are untrue.”

I know why they made these false accusations.

They lied. Lied for money.

But they did not lie in a vacuum. They were encouraged to lie. They would have never lied on their own.

The clip is from a podcast called the “Opperman Report.”

It helps explain how the lies took shape.

Greg Bucceroni was a “street hustler” and he tells how Sandusky prosecutor Joe McGettigan pushed him to make a fake claim for a financial payout.

The full interview is here.

Bucceroni claims Sandusky almost had sex with him in 1980, but since he hadn’t bathed or brushed his teeth, Sandusky declined.

Of course, like every accuser, Bucceroni never mentioned Sandusky until after the newspapers started reporting the phony shower boy story.

Typical Accuser

Bucceroni is emblematic of the type of accusers Sandusky had. These were not refined or sophisticated people. These were street hustlers and what is euphemistically called “white trash.” Bucceroni was a gay male prostitute and car thief.

Bucceroni, who received no money from the Sandusky “liar’s club” payouts, may have been a shade more honest, though that isn’t saying much.

Like the others who got paid millions, Bucceroni did not have sex with Sandusky and I doubt any of his story about meeting Sandusky is remotely true. His story about the prosecutor may be true or not.

It doesn’t matter. It helps explain the milieu in which these allegations were made — lies heaped on lies. Liars encouraged to lie.

Bucceroni said his pimp/lover showed Sandusky naked pictures of him.

‘Did Not Look Like a Fag’

On the Opperman Report, Bucceroni said, “I never was formally introduced to (Sandusky) until 1979. And even then, I didn’t want to believe it…when I met him at first, it’s like, you know, he doesn’t look like a weaselly fag… In 1979, when I’m formally introduced to him, his true colors come out… he’s getting touchy touchy, and they’re sharing pictures of kids. And then I said, you know, this guy is a fag, even though he doesn’t look like a fag…”

The host, Ed Opperman, asks, “Did you actually have physical contact with Sandusky?

Near Miss

Bucceroni says, “There was two separate times, one in 1979. And one time, (in) 1980. And these were both during a Second Mile charity fundraiser in State College. And what I’ll say is I was brought up there both times to sexually engage him (Sandusky) afterwards at some local motel, but it never, just never happened.

“Because the first time I go up there, Sandusky is schmoozing people to donate money towards his charity. So (my pimp/lover) Eddie Savits…said, “Look, we’re gonna do this for five (pm) and be done by six, because I gotta head back to Philadelphia to run my company. “

“He was very particular on the times that (Sandusky) had to do it… so when it got past five o’clock and Sandusky was schmoozing other people, the deviant acts, meaning… oral sex and (being) naked in the bed in the local motel, never happened.

“But what did happen was (my pimp/lover Eddie Savitz) brought me up there with the understanding this (having sex with Sandusky) is going to happen. They brought me from New Jersey. At the time, I was living in Blackwood, New Jersey. And so they brought me to State College, and then he (Sandusky) kind of groped me. He shared nude photos. He sexually solicited me, but that’s all.”

Rain Check

“Then the second time in 1980, when I go up there, this is the rain check for 1979. He wanted a rain check. So 1980, they bring me back at a separate Second Mile charity fundraiser.

“When I go the second time, I have not bathed for a couple of days. Now Savits (his pimp/lover) liked the dirtier you were, the more you got paid. So if you’re out there rolling around in the mud and you didn’t take a bath in a couple of days, Eddie Savits loved that, but Sandusky didn’t like that. He was more of a cleanliness guy. So, when I go there I did not brush my teeth, and two days I’ve been drinking alcohol, and… I had not taken a bath in days, and so when I go there my personal hygiene, Sandusky had a problem with my personal hygiene, and he wanted me to kind of stay for a couple of days (with him) and he was going to let me go to his house and take a shower, and that, but Eddie Savits (did not want) me to go with him.

“I was one of (Savits’) favorites at the time. But Sandusky wanted me to stay, because he had a problem with my personal hygiene, which was pretty dirty at the time…. Eddie Savits wasn’t going to let me go… for a couple of days at Sandusky’s home.

“Sandusky was just turned off by me because of my body odor at the time and my personal hygiene issues.”

Spoke with Prosecutor McGettigan

Opperman asked, “Did you ever offer to testify against Sandusky?…”

Bucceroni responded, “Ironically, at the time, I was volunteering as a part time employee with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office.

“So Joe McGettigan, who I did know with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, left the district attorney’s office and went to work for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. So I reach out to him, because I heard that he was the prosecutor.

“Me and him knew each other through the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office. So I reach out to him. And we have a conversation on the phone. And I tell him what happened.

“And so, he tells me, he says, ‘Well, I can’t use you if you tell me you’re out there doing all this, the statute of limitations. I can’t use you.’

“And he says, ‘But if you told me a story that Sandusky molested you on Penn State campus, and Joe Paterno knew about it. And… molesting means more than just groping you, or conversing with you, or grooming you, he actually performed either oral or some type of sexual contact at that level. And that it happened on Penn State campus, and somehow you believe Joe Paterno knew about it, then we’ll use you during the trial. And that after the trial, there’ll be a lot of civil attorneys very interested in you and representing you if you get where I’m going.’

“So I said, ‘Well, he never did any of that. And none of that happened on Penn State campus. And as far as I know, Joe Paterno doesn’t know anything from it…’

“So he tells me again, he says, ‘Listen, I can’t use you for what you’re saying because the statute of limitations, but I can use you for the trial.'”

Add Fina

“With him (McGettigan) and a guy named Frank Fina, who’s the second prosecutor, and they got me on a conference call. I’m calling him from Philadelphia, and they’re in State College working for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

“And Joe McGettigan says again, ‘Hey, you know if you tell me in your story that you’re gonna make allegations that Sandusky molested you and oral sex or something to that nature on Penn State campus, and Joe Paterno knew, I’ll use you during the trial.’

“And when I told him, ‘Listen, I’d be lying to you.’

“So Joe McGettigan, the prosecutor, got frustrated, and he told me ‘Why look, I can’t help you, you know, sorry that happened to you.’ And he cut the conversation short. And that was that.”

Gold Mine

An old prospector once asked me, “Do you wanna know the definition of a gold mine?”

I said sure, and he said “the definition of a gold mine is a hole in the ground surrounded by liars.”

The Jerry Sandusky case is like a legal gold mine. You have Sandusky surrounded by liars – the accusers, prosecutors, memory therapists and Penn State trustees.

Dottie Sandusky said she did not know why these men have made these false accusations.

Well, I know. It was a gold mine, and Sandusky, a living breathing man, was their gold. All they had to do was lie and mine the gold. They all understood it. It is my job to expose their lies.

An innocent man, who will be 80 on Friday, sits uncomfortably in prison.

It will not be pretty. Some very comfortable people will be made mighty uncomfortable soon. Stay tuned.