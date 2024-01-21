Did San Diego CPS Fail to Protect Charlie Bailey From Abuse? Or Did Mother Make Up His Autism Diagnosis?

The father admitted in family court that “the child is psychotic and heavily medicated,” and the court declined to grant the mother’s request for the production of physicians’ diagnoses and prescriptions.
Concealing Police and Medical Reports:
- CPS failed to act on a police report detailing sexual abuse suffered by the teen by his father.
- CPS met the teen’s attempts to flee from his father with indifference, and despite signs of distress, they returned Charlie to his father without investigation into allegations of abuse.
- CPS denied the court access to medical records and accused the child’s mother of Munchausen’s by proxy, a form of medical abuse. (Munchausen’s by proxy, is a psychological disorder where a caregiver fabricates, exaggerates, or induces health problems in others to gain attention. This condition involves producing or feigning physical or psychological symptoms in another person under the individual’s care.)
- During CPS hearings, the court displayed biased conduct by derogatory remarks about the child’s mother. The CPS judge told Charlie, “I’m sorry you’ve had to grow up with such a horrible mother.”
- The CPS court conducted the hearings via Zoom, with the court refusing testimony from the mother and Charlie’s adult siblings, the child’s physicians, or the San Diego Regional Center, who, she said, would have testified the teen was autistic.
- CPS disregarded medical evidence, including EEG results and witnessed seizures, to remove the child from medical care.
- CPS ordered no contact, visitation, or communication between Charlie and his mother or adult siblings.
- CPS’ findings include orders stating no records showing the teen suffers from any medical condition.
- To find there was no medical condition, CPS chose to ignore two three-day EEGs supporting diagnosis of seizures, an ER visit immediately post-seizure, and a paramedic witnessing “focal seizure in the parking lot.”
- CPS did a five-minute EEG done and declined to provide the earlier medical tests and records to CPS’s newly assigned physician who stated there was “no evidence of seizures.”
- Based on this, CPS removed the teen from medical care.
- Eight months later, the teen was hospitalized for three weeks for cardiac surgery.
- In the first year, under the father’s sole custody, the teen was in the hospital at least once a month.
- CPS blamed the mother, placed the mother in the State of California child abusers directory, and denied her appeal hearing.
Did some political group somewhere design family court and CPS to destroy families? The same patterns around the world in many different countries line up along the same timelines — all starting around the 1950s – 1980s. America, Australia, Argentina …
Only the mother’s side of the story. That’ll be enough to get the FR Karens into a psychotic tizzy.
I’ll be back for a good chuckle
Thank you for all of your good work, Mr. Parlato.