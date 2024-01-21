Did San Diego CPS Fail to Protect Charlie Bailey From Abuse? Or Did Mother Make Up His Autism Diagnosis?

Did the California Child Protective Services (CPS) fail to protect a child from abuse?

Charlie Bailey’s mother claims they did.

Vicci Bailey and her son, Charlie, 15, fled from their husband/father in January 2019. A year later, CPS forcibly removed Charlie from his mother, and she claims, threatened to press criminal charges against her if she contested the taking of her son and returning him to his father.

Vicci claims her son has autism, seizures, and brain masses. CPS claims she is making it up, and the teen is not unwell at all.

CPS “findings” include orders that read, “No records have been produced to show the child suffers from any medical condition.”

The teen fled his father’s custody three times during the first year.

Each time, the police handed the teen to CPS, who handed the child back to the father with no investigations. During three police wellness checks, the police noted the teen was incoherent and drugged.

CPS reports the mother is the problem and “The father is struggling to care for the teen.” CPS reported bruises on the teen’s thighs. The father claims he noticed them when he “inspected the teen’s naked body before a bath.”

The father admitted in family court that “the child is psychotic and heavily medicated,” and the court declined to grant the mother’s request for the production of physicians’ diagnoses and prescriptions.

Charlie’s texts include pictures of alcohol, stating his father makes him get drunk every night. The father does not permit Charlie to go to school.

The teen texted about the sexual abuse his father did to him after CPS forcibly removed him from his mother and siblings and made a written request to the court to return to his mother.

Charlie is now 18.

Concealing Police and Medical Reports:

Vicci Bailey tells Frank Report that

CPS failed to act on a police report detailing sexual abuse suffered by the teen by his father.

CPS met the teen’s attempts to flee from his father with indifference, and despite signs of distress, they returned Charlie to his father without investigation into allegations of abuse.

CPS denied the court access to medical records and accused the child’s mother of Munchausen’s by proxy, a form of medical abuse. (Munchausen’s by proxy, is a psychological disorder where a caregiver fabricates, exaggerates, or induces health problems in others to gain attention. This condition involves producing or feigning physical or psychological symptoms in another person under the individual’s care.)

During CPS hearings, the court displayed biased conduct by derogatory remarks about the child’s mother. The CPS judge told Charlie, “I’m sorry you’ve had to grow up with such a horrible mother.”

The CPS court conducted the hearings via Zoom, with the court refusing testimony from the mother and Charlie’s adult siblings, the child’s physicians, or the San Diego Regional Center, who, she said, would have testified the teen was autistic.

CPS disregarded medical evidence, including EEG results and witnessed seizures, to remove the child from medical care.

CPS ordered no contact, visitation, or communication between Charlie and his mother or adult siblings.

CPS’ findings include orders stating no records showing the teen suffers from any medical condition.

To find there was no medical condition, CPS chose to ignore two three-day EEGs supporting diagnosis of seizures, an ER visit immediately post-seizure, and a paramedic witnessing “focal seizure in the parking lot.”

CPS did a five-minute EEG done and declined to provide the earlier medical tests and records to CPS’s newly assigned physician who stated there was “no evidence of seizures.”

Based on this, CPS removed the teen from medical care.

Eight months later, the teen was hospitalized for three weeks for cardiac surgery.

In the first year, under the father’s sole custody, the teen was in the hospital at least once a month.

CPS blamed the mother, placed the mother in the State of California child abusers directory, and denied her appeal hearing.

What Goes On?

CPS placed a restraining order forbidding the mother and siblings from contacting Charlie.

The teen has no contact with his mother, adult siblings, his physicians, or previous therapists.

“My son, now 18 years old, is still missing, and I’ve been abused and destroyed by the system that told me I could get out of the abuse. Please help our family find my son and their brother!”

We need to find out if Charlie is OK. We need to find out if Charlie is autistic or if CPS is right.

A little sunshine would be good in this matter.