Did San Diego CPS Fail to Protect Charlie Bailey From Abuse? Or Did Mother Make Up His Autism Diagnosis?

January 21, 2024
This scary hand with the rotted fingers is a good symbol for untrained half wit social workers with an agenda to move in children without regard for their welfare.
Did the California Child Protective Services (CPS) fail to protect a child from abuse?
Charlie Bailey’s mother claims they did.
Vicci Bailey and her son, Charlie, 15, fled from their husband/father in January 2019.
A year later, CPS forcibly removed Charlie from his mother, and she claims, threatened to press criminal charges against her if she contested the taking of her son and returning him to his father.
Vicci Bailey
Vicci claims her son has autism, seizures, and brain masses. CPS claims she is making it up, and the teen is not unwell at all.
CPS “findings” include orders that read, “No records have been produced to show the child suffers from any medical condition.”
The teen fled his father’s custody three times during the first year.
Each time, the police handed the teen to CPS, who handed the child back to the father with no investigations.
Is CPS failing to protect our children from abuse?

 

During three police wellness checks, the police noted the teen was incoherent and drugged.
CPS reports the mother is the problem and “The father is struggling to care for the teen.”
CPS reported bruises on the teen’s thighs. The father claims he noticed them when he “inspected the teen’s naked body before a bath.”

The father admitted in family court that “the child is psychotic and heavily medicated,” and the court declined to grant the mother’s request for the production of physicians’ diagnoses and prescriptions.

Charlie’s texts include pictures of alcohol, stating his father makes him get drunk every night.
The father does not permit Charlie to go to school.
The teen texted about the sexual abuse his father did to him after CPS forcibly removed him from his mother and siblings and made a written request to the court to return to his mother.
Charlie is now 18.

Concealing Police and Medical Reports:

Vicci Bailey tells Frank Report that
  • CPS failed to act on a police report detailing sexual abuse suffered by the teen by his father.
  • CPS met the teen’s attempts to flee from his father with indifference, and despite signs of distress, they returned Charlie to his father without investigation into allegations of abuse.
  • CPS denied the court access to medical records and accused the child’s mother of Munchausen’s by proxy, a form of medical abuse.  (Munchausen’s by proxy, is a psychological disorder where a caregiver fabricates, exaggerates, or induces health problems in others to gain attention. This condition involves producing or feigning physical or psychological symptoms in another person under the individual’s care.)
Rally at the California State Capitol to Stop CPS Corruption
  • During CPS hearings, the court displayed biased conduct by derogatory remarks about the child’s mother. The CPS judge told Charlie, “I’m sorry you’ve had to grow up with such a horrible mother.”
  • The CPS court conducted the hearings via Zoom, with the court refusing testimony from the mother and Charlie’s adult siblings, the child’s physicians, or the San Diego Regional Center, who, she said, would have testified the teen was autistic.
  • CPS disregarded medical evidence, including EEG results and witnessed seizures, to remove the child from medical care.
  • CPS ordered no contact, visitation, or communication between Charlie and his mother or adult siblings.
Vicci Bailey is not alone in her claims against CPS.
  • CPS’ findings include orders stating no records showing the teen suffers from any medical condition.
  • To find there was no medical condition, CPS chose to ignore two three-day EEGs supporting diagnosis of seizures, an ER visit immediately post-seizure, and a paramedic witnessing “focal seizure in the parking lot.”
  • CPS did a five-minute EEG done and declined to provide the earlier medical tests and records to CPS’s newly assigned physician who stated there was “no evidence of seizures.”
  • Based on this, CPS removed the teen from medical care.
  • Eight months later, the teen was hospitalized for three weeks for cardiac surgery.
  • In the first year, under the father’s sole custody, the teen was in the hospital at least once a month.
  • CPS blamed the mother, placed the mother in the State of California child abusers directory, and denied her appeal hearing.

What Goes On?

CPS placed a restraining order forbidding the mother and siblings from contacting Charlie.
The teen has no contact with his mother, adult siblings, his physicians, or previous therapists.
“My son, now 18 years old, is still missing, and I’ve been abused and destroyed by the system that told me I could get out of the abuse. Please help our family find my son and their brother!”
We need to find out if Charlie is OK. We need to find out if Charlie is autistic or if CPS is right.
A little sunshine would be good in this matter.

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!

🧐
🧐
6 hours ago

Did some political group somewhere design family court and CPS to destroy families? The same patterns around the world in many different countries line up along the same timelines — all starting around the 1950s – 1980s. America, Australia, Argentina …

CAA714DE-3823-46BF-B818-3EA7DBE69D62
Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
8 hours ago

Only the mother’s side of the story. That’ll be enough to get the FR Karens into a psychotic tizzy.

I’ll be back for a good chuckle

Reply
Anonymous
Anonymous
8 hours ago

Thank you for all of your good work, Mr. Parlato.

Reply

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankreport76@gmail.com

Archives

