Tara Southern's story is a tale of heartfelt sacrifice and unforeseen consequences. Choosing adoption for her son, Sawyer, she envisioned a life of abundance for him with a seemingly ideal family. The adoptive father, a renowned TV writer, and his wife, who previously adopted, appeared to be the perfect choice. However, as years passed, Tara's dream turned bittersweet, leading her to grapple with regret and a determination to rectify the unforeseen challenges Sawyer faced with an apparently abusive father.

Suspended attorney and former Hollywood writer-plagiarist Christopher Ambrose gained full custody of his three adopted teenagers in a contentious custody battle in Connecticut.

Despite the children’s wishes to live with their adoptive mother, Karen Riordan, Ambrose has since gotten restraining orders against her and is aggressively pushing for her incarceration.

They are living captive at his house under surveillance. The loving father will do anything to prevent the three teens from seeing their adoptive mother, and in the case of his youngest, 13-year-old Sawyer — his biological mother too.

Ambrose is fighting to prevent Swayer’s birth mother from seeing her child, claiming she has no right since the adoption was closed.

Sawyer has made disclosures that Ambrose abuses him, and if it is true, it is only natural that he would not want the boy to spread that around. Ambrose has also made a motion to have the teens’ cell phones taken.

Tara Southern, the birth mother, presented FR with Sawyer’s adoption records, showing Ambrose told another little white one to the court.

The adoption was in fact an open adoption.

Ambrose told Family Court Judge Erika Tindill that Southern should not see Sawyer because he “was adopted at birth in a closed adoption. There has been no contact with her since he was born.”

It was not a closed adoption and Ambrose told a white one when he said Sawyer and Ambrose have never met.

Tara has been in contact with the adoptive mother Karen consistently, and met Sawyer regularly and speaks with him. The two have developed a close relationship, with the consent of the adoptive mother, whose attitude is that having loving people in a child’s life is not harmful, but a blessing.

It is hard to understand why Ambrose wants to prevent his teenage children from seeing their adoptive mother, and in Sawyer’s case, his biological mother. He also excludes all the mother’s family and friends they grew up with from contacting the teens.

But he is not concerned with his children’s wishes. Perhaps other abusers can understand it. If they see others, they might disclose something that could be adversely interpreted even by the money-driven actors in CT Family Court.

Better to keep the teens isolated.

Ambrose is one man, but he has succeeded in making five people unhappy.

Mia Matthew Sawyer adoptive mother, Karen Riordan biological mother, Tara Southern

Conversely, he has made a procession of lawyers and therapists happy as he won custody in family court.

It is a shame, too. Had Ambrose not gotten caught plagiarizing a TV script, he would still be out in Los Angeles, and the five people he is making miserable would be leading happy lives.

If Ambrose had only changed the plot lines on his script for Instinct that he ripped off from Bones, no one would be miserable today.

Rather than crafting the character as an Amish piano player who flees home and meets a tragic end in his script, “Secrets and Lies” – a plot strikingly similar to the one in the “Bones” script from which it is allegedly “borrowed” – Ambrose could have invented a character who was a writer from Connecticut. This character might journey to Hollywood, attain remarkable success (occasionally plagiarizing a script but not getting caught) and never return home much to the delight of all involved.

But in real life, Ambrose got caught plagiarizing, which made him unemployable, and returned to Connecticut. Once home, there was no room for anyone else’s happiness other than his own in his reality script.

That includes Tara Southern. Here is more of her story.

By Tara Southern

I don’t want to hurt anyone or try to destroy anyone’s life or reputation. I’m not asking for custody of Sawyer. I only want him to be happy and grow up to be the best person he can be.

When I was pregnant with Sawyer, his father and I split up, and he moved back to Mexico. I knew that alone, I could not give Sawyer the life he deserved. I had to think about what was best for him.

I decided to give him up for adoption. And I got lucky, I thought!

The agency chose a wealthy, happily married couple that had already adopted two other children of Spanish heritage. The adoptive father was a writer of some of the most popular television shows on TV. How lucky was that??? “Wow!! My baby will never want or need for anything!” That’s all I could think about. I left that hospital, the happiest young lady in the world.

How could such a fairy tale story go so wrong? What happened?

I feel like I owe it to Sawyer to try and help him as much as possible now. I feel like I let him down, because if I had never put him up for adoption, he wouldn’t be with Chris Ambrose now.

It’s my fault. I made bad choices in my life when I was younger, and now, my son, the only child I’ve ever had and ever will have, is suffering because of it.

I can’t change the past, but I can try to make the future better for him.

The first nine years of his life were great; I know this because Karen ensured I knew everything happening in Sawyer’s life, from his first to his 5th birthday. His first piece of art (just some scribbling on a piece of paper) was his artwork.

His footprints, his handprints, books full of photos that she put a lot of time and effort into, letters, Christmas cards, and more photos!! He was smiling in every one of those photos, and so were Mia and Matthew. There are no smiles in their photos now, only sad faces and saddened eyes. These children deserve to be happy, like they used to be. Is that too much to ask?

Let them be happy, live their lives, and be loved, please! I will do everything I can to try and make that happen! I promise!! I owe it to Sawyer. He deserves nothing but the best, and Mia and Matthew deserve it! All three of you are beautiful inside and out!! I love all of you! I’m so glad I know you now and know that one day. (Hopefully soon), we can be together and live a happy and family-filled life together!! Love conquers all!

Editor’s comment: Tara, that is a fine sentiment –‘love conquers all’ – and it works in most places, but not Connecticut Family Court. This is why Ambrose wins again and again. It is said “money can’t buy love,” which is true. But in Connecticut Family Court, it can at least buy custody. Just ask Chris Ambrose