Desperate Rochester Mother Seeks Help in Custody Battle Against CPS

FR received this comment from someone calling themselves Heather Blondell. Her story sounds like others told lately. Though Heather asks for help, she gives no information about how to contact her. But since she asked us to post it, we will post it and perhaps she will have more to say, if anyone offers to help.

By Heather Blondell

Child Protection Service took my son in 2016 in Rochester, NY (Monroe County). For five and a half years, they put me and my son through absolute hell, tortured us. They would not allow perfectly fit family members to take him when they were willing, so instead, they put him into foster care where, if I do not win the appeal in USSC, they will adopt him.

They took my rights without me being in court. I had four case workers testify that he never should have been taken from me in the first place. A psychologist worked an extra six months on our case to ensure we had better reports to give to the judge (she knew what I was up against, but didn’t want to tell me).

No one could get on the stand and say they had a reason to believe my son was in danger when he was in my care. They all believed I was perfectly fit to take care of him. Yet, all four case workers who testified on my behalf either ended up “transferred to a different unit of CPS,” and then one of them came to my house and told me personally she had actually been let go.

She said when I got my son back, I needed to leave NYS immediately, because someone had it out for me, and bad. Who says this without a reason, let alone your caseworker?

And to make it worse, the last two case workers that worked underneath the case manager who hated me ended up resigning because of my case specifically.

How does that happen, and why?

Tell me something’s not wrong, and I won’t fight until I am dead. But no one can. So here I am, almost six and a half years into this hell, waiting to hear whether the United States Supreme Court will hear my case. I pray to God that by posting this comment, someone on here sees it and actually takes it seriously.

I may be a single mom with one child, but that one child needs his mother more than you could ever know. I have tried private attorneys, public defenders, fighting on my own. I am out of options, and soon my health will be out of time because my heart won’t take much more. I can’t take much more.

My whole life, I knew I was meant to be a mom, and the one thing I knew I was meant to be was ripped out from underneath me because I was “different” – I’m ADHD, hyper, happy, outgoing. I give a shit about people. I was the girl who got F’s in HS, but is now getting straight A’s in law school.

But by the time I’m done with law school, my case will be too late to fight, and I’m not willing to give him up.

So if anyone hears this message and cares to read it, help me – Heather Blondell, Rochester, NY.