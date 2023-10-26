When a Custody Battle Turns Tragic; ‘When is Enough Enough?’

“When is enough enough?” asked Matthew Ambrose in a recent email to the FR. He’s referring to the fact that despite hospital reports, video and audio evidence, and their own testimony proving their sexual and psychological abuse, the authorities are forcing him and his two siblings to live with their abusive father, Chris Ambrose.
They’ve run away three times now — willing to leave their friends, live out of backpacks, and miss weeks of high school rather than undergo Chris’ abuse.
The judges, attorneys, Child Protective Services (CPS), and local and state police have all either supported and enabled Chris’ agenda or looked the other way.
Matthew went on to write, “I believe it will be enough once all three of us, Me, Sawyer, and Mia, are dead.”
How can this be?
Matthew believes it’s a matter of life or death, and maybe he’s right.
Last Thursday, a father who lost custody of his children, after the mother and one of his adult children were allowed to testify to his abuse, showed up at the judge’s home and shot him dead.
Pedro Argote was engaged in a hostile legal battle with his wife over the custody of their four young children. The daughter who testified was from a previous relationship.
In court, Argote’s daughter described her teenage years living with her father. She said she was mostly confined to her bedroom and that her father had cameras installed throughout the house and was “watching my every move.”
The Ambrose teens have described similar conditions, although their father would fluctuate between severe surveillance — with hidden recorders in their rooms and taking the door knobs off the doors so they couldn’t lock — to extreme neglect — letting the kids miss school, drink and do drugs, invite people over at all hours, and drive his car without a license.
The judge in Argote’s case, perhaps not understanding how family court “works,” ruled in the mother’s favor, granting her full custody. He said, “The manner in which Mr. Argote has isolated these children and mom over the past two years, I think that has gone on throughout the marriage, and it’s shocking. I think he is abusive in multiple ways.”
Unlike many cases in family court, where the father controls the finances and therefore the narrative and the results in family court, Judge Andrew Wilkinson examined the facts and ruled in the children’s best interests. However, by not siding with the father, Judge Wilkinson has tragically left his own two children fatherless.
Argote failed to show up at the hearing on the day he allegedly shot Wilkinson in his driveway, perhaps anticipating the allegations in court and the end to his coercive control. Or maybe he was busy plotting his murderous revenge.
Argote’s body was found this morning in a wooded area in Williamsport, Maryland. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.
Ambrose, on the other hand, has always shown up to court. At least so far. As a former attorney and screenwriter, he knows how to work the system, manipulate the narrative in his favor, and maybe send veiled threats to those who might oppose him.
Judge Nieves, who refused to grant the arrest warrant he demanded against his ex-wife, removed herself from the case after a single hearing. She knew better than to get involved.
But Judge O’Neill was more than willing to do Chris’ bidding — whether out of greed, stupidity, or fear — and his rulings have wreaked havoc on the teenagers’ lives, preventing them from getting the help they need to heal and move on with their lives.
Instead, they live in terror, isolated and alone with their abuser. An abuser they have shunned, humiliated, and revolted against publicly, undoubtedly angering Chris and his fragile ego to no end — so much so that he resorts to defending himself anonymously on this website in the comment section.
Until now, Chris has weaponized the legal system and local authorities to get his way, but what will he do when Mia, Matthew, and Sawyer reject his coercive control at his home? When they are strong enough to fight back — verbally and physically? What will he do when someone finally listens to their pleas and senses he may be held accountable? What will he do then?
When is enough enough?
Editor’s Note: FR is not suggesting that Chris Ambrose will resort to deadly force to get what he wants. So far, he has used legal force to control and coerce his children and he has been successful.
Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us!
These three teenagers and Ambrose are all in the house together. I pray 🙏 that this doesn’t turn into an even worse situation.
They’re setting the kids up to explode. Surprised they haven’t punched him out yet. But then he’ll call the cops and they’ll be hauled off to juvenile detention – when you put kids in an abusive situation. Awful
Dear Mr. Ambrose,
Would it be okay to use your photo on postcards along with information regarding your legal tribulations?
I’d love to do a three-round mass mailing to all the neighbors and some area businesses.
At the moment Vista Print is running a special! $200 gets me 500 postcards without postage.
Imagine all those people recognizing you and your plight! Think how supportive they’ll be !!!!
I promise not do it without your permission!
I hope no one reading this steals my idea! It’d be a shame.
Take care!
That kind of modern-day tar and feathering is a natural response when governments and judicial systems fail. The problem is: tar and feathering won’t change the rot at the top of the government and judicial systems. Please focus spare time and resources on the complicit mainstream news outlets that have refused to investigate and report the corruption in Connecticut family courts to the public. Most people in Connecticut have no idea how long that exact same corruption has gone on in the family courts. Gerard Adelman and Robert Horwitz go way back and the DOJ offices have allowed their racketeering and extortion for decades.
Children and families have been destroyed in Connecticut family courts on purpose for profit. It’s a “Kids for Cash” racket and no amount of tar or feathers will stop it until the mainstream news investigates and reports what the judges, attorneys and vendors did in that case and thousand of other cases in the state.
The state of Connecticut is responsible for the Julie Monougue murder. William Tong is responsible for the death of the child baried in the Park. The prosecutor office. Conviction on accessory to murder. Several people need to be charged in the state of Connecticut. No immunity. Put them in prison. The police department is a scaper goat. We want just. Risk of injury and harm to the Ambrose children. We want no immunity and criminal conviction of the state of Connecticut employees. No justice no peace.
Remember to Thank gross man! 🙁
To say the least. And sad. Sad probably the best word to describe the whole plight of these teens and the entire situation. I wish them the very best and hope they are able to dig deep within themselves to endure the rest of their sentences in their home prison and are somehow able to have normal happy lives once they’re free.
It’s a shame that we live in such an awful, twisted world where this would be the outcome of this sad sad story
This is beyond Chris. Until you all education yourself on the way Connecticut operates. The state runs on money. It’s not designed to protect victims. That cost money. The state of Connecticut has been passing legislation that best serves themselves. Insuring state employees, the governor office and the attorney general’s office paycheck have been increased. There ensuring benefits and retirement. The fatherhood initiative and funding. Chris is paying the bills and Karen Riorden has no money. The state initiated the welfare reform funding. There cashing in big time. People are dying in the state. Children, women and lawyers. DCF is running the racket. The political leaders are “Leaders in crime reduction ( a complete fraud) . The Ccadv is pushing the father’s rights agenda to receive funding. There is absolutely no where to go in Connecticut. They are going to protect themselves. The state of Connecticut has no one watching them. Richard Blumenthal is on the federal judiciary committee wheeling his power. The state is statically placing people in positions to keep the entire court system going because it’s in their financial best interest to do so. No transportcy, Anyone questioning them will be eliminated.
Fathers rights is not FORCING Chris to molest his children.
Fathers rights is not FORCING Chris to file motions, hunt his children down, and intimidate them with daily beatings and rape if they don’t return with him.
Fathers rights isn’t lying about the children’s mother and filing falsehoods with the courts to get protective orders to flush these teens out of safe haven.
These are the acts of free will of a psychopath. Chris Ambrose is responsible for the daily torment he visits upon his children.
The use of monitary gain. Funding and donations. The continued abuse of parental alienation claims has built a tool box. This tool box is available for abuse. Gift wrapped up for abusers.
Chris will be calling dcf pals Nancy Stewart and Angela Frank to check in the kids. 🤣. Or maybe he’ll call dr horwitz – but unlikely he’ll want to get involved as frank has them in the spotlight.
“ so much so that he resorts to defending himself anonymously on this website in the comment section.”
Janine: The above is complete bullshit. I’ve written about 80% of the comments you all think is Chris. And I don’t know him or anyone in this family. I’m a long-time blog reader who finds it hard to turn away from this Karen-created train wreck. I realized early on it was all Karen-created when I actually took the time to read the documents. She dropped out of the court process and then acted shocked and victimized when she didn’t get custody. Kids were coached. She is clearly not sane.
I pray those children will start to heal after this unnecessary drama created and enabled by Karen and fiends. It’s heinous what you have all done to them.
Really Chris?
So… she ‘dropped out’ when her attorney was disbarred after 30 days of trial– Where you and your blabbering big mouth had still not rested your case?
You’re a joke.
It should have been a mistrial.
The judiciary said her counsel was incompetent in her representation throughout Karen’s trial–but they still hold the decision up as legitimate. You paid for the decision you sick fuck. Prison awaits your molesting white ass. Chrisass.
Karen Riordan appears to have been an humanitarian. A woman who taught special education children. She adopted three children and dedicated her time, love and effort to those three children. Ambrose came home after getting fired from Hollywood. Women such as Karen with no checkered past suddenly find themselves ambushed. An all out assault on them. ( survivor of the court. Experienced it myself) . The public has no idea how bad it is.) These gals, psychologist and attorneys are ruthless. They purposely engage in emotional abuse and beat you down. If Karen didn’t show up for court in all likelihood she was in a dark place. The very reason she got up every day and brought joy to her life where her children. The family court system has criminalized motherhood in Connecticut. Emotional warfare and degrading women is a state of Connecticut specialty. There are hundreds of women in Connecticut to attest to that. Plenty of horror stories. Just read Keith Harmon Snows book. Karen is not what she is being portated in family court I’m sure of it.
“So far, he has used legal force to control and coerce his children and he has been successful.”
Karen should try using legal tactics for a change if she actually wants the kids in her life. Her actions for the past several years say otherwise.
Is that you Cuda?
These reports all seem very confusing. Chris wants custody/control of his kids. Karen wants custody/control of her kids. One parent wins and then they are deamonized by Frank Report? If Karen had custody and refused to let Craig see them would the argument be the same? I dont understand why all the reporting seems to attack the parent the court agrees with.
In the case of the shooting, the parent who LOST was the one who went violent, so to link to the other case then I guess it would be Karen who would be more likely to shoot the Judge.
I dont understand the connection Frank is trying to draw between these two cases or why he so aggressively supports the mother having control of the kids as opposed to the father?
The point you are missing. Women in divorce proceeding. When you have been the main caretaker. Limited income or no income for being the one to do the brunt of the child responsibility. The sposal support and child support are figured out. The father’s freaking out. Suddenly he decides he wants 50. Using new partner or family members to pick up the responsibilities. Suddenly the soon to be x wife is mentally ill. A malicious alienatior. The father’s are entitled to access time based on their convenience. Suddenly the new partner is family ” fathers and their families” . The mothers are left penniless and child less. The welfare reform. Fatherhood initiative. Read the AFCC article on father’s receiving custody because of their financial advantage. It’s absolutely about gender and money.
Thankful to Judge Wilkinson for doing the right thing.
It never should have gotten to this point. The abuse was evident for years. The courts silence the victims!
Only because there was an adult daughter could the abuse be corroborated. Three Ambrose teens have been denied the right to speak- for years, as their lives fell into despair.
The excuse of a gal is a joke. Even the amc’s appointed in juvenile court can be influenced. They collect a paycheck and do nothing to help these kids.
Matthew know- kids know. They see and feel the truth well before adults do.
They’ve made the same claims for over four years. They’ve been strong and consistent.
They’ have to get away from this monster.
Why would he want to force them to be there if they can not stand him? He is clearly not in touch with reality
They have no legit reason to not be able to stand him. He is their parent, is not abusive, and has a safe and stable home for them. Karen and fiends have f-ed with their heads.
Karen is so crazy she prefers to traumatize the kids with these antics than to just do what the court said she can do to get some custody.
Sure Chris. And we’re all liars. We’ve made our experiences clear.
Yawn.
Thank you FR for continued persistence in this case. These kids need your help more than ever and undoubtedly they fear the repercussions of speaking out.
He’s a menace and won’t stop unless forced to do so. His time is coming.
Ambrose is an obsessed freak who has lost touch with reality. He’s been indulged by the courts and acts with impunity.
Zero accountability for his abuse to his children and his ex-wife. He’s managed to legally dominate, and uses the court as a weapon to vilify his wife and daughter.
He’s a sick sick person.
The court sees no issue with no doorknobs, secret recorders and alarm locks?
The police don’t find this troubling?
Caging your kids by Hollywood loser Chris Ambrose.
Ambrose is a tyrant. As he loses control he becomes more insane. He had to get Cuda as his attorney because his insanity couldn’t be contained in his court motions and presentation.
I dare say when his children get taken (and they will), he will be unglued and no telling what he’ll do. – or what he’ll have someone else do on his behalf.
He’s a tyrant. I think Matthew is right.
They’ve placed these kids in danger.