When a Custody Battle Turns Tragic; ‘When is Enough Enough?’

“When is enough enough?” asked Matthew Ambrose in a recent email to the FR. He’s referring to the fact that despite hospital reports, video and audio evidence, and their own testimony proving their sexual and psychological abuse, the authorities are forcing him and his two siblings to live with their abusive father, Chris Ambrose.

They’ve run away three times now — willing to leave their friends, live out of backpacks, and miss weeks of high school rather than undergo Chris’ abuse.

The judges, attorneys, Child Protective Services (CPS), and local and state police have all either supported and enabled Chris’ agenda or looked the other way.

Matthew went on to write, “I believe it will be enough once all three of us, Me, Sawyer, and Mia, are dead.”

How can this be?

Matthew believes it’s a matter of life or death, and maybe he’s right.

Last Thursday, a father who lost custody of his children, after the mother and one of his adult children were allowed to testify to his abuse, showed up at the judge’s home and shot him dead.

Pedro Argote was engaged in a hostile legal battle with his wife over the custody of their four young children. The daughter who testified was from a previous relationship.

In court, Argote’s daughter described her teenage years living with her father. She said she was mostly confined to her bedroom and that her father had cameras installed throughout the house and was “watching my every move.”

The Ambrose teens have described similar conditions, although their father would fluctuate between severe surveillance — with hidden recorders in their rooms and taking the door knobs off the doors so they couldn’t lock — to extreme neglect — letting the kids miss school, drink and do drugs, invite people over at all hours, and drive his car without a license.

The judge in Argote’s case, perhaps not understanding how family court “works,” ruled in the mother’s favor, granting her full custody. He said, “The manner in which Mr. Argote has isolated these children and mom over the past two years, I think that has gone on throughout the marriage, and it’s shocking. I think he is abusive in multiple ways.”

Unlike many cases in family court, where the father controls the finances and therefore the narrative and the results in family court, Judge Andrew Wilkinson examined the facts and ruled in the children’s best interests. However, by not siding with the father, Judge Wilkinson has tragically left his own two children fatherless.

Argote failed to show up at the hearing on the day he allegedly shot Wilkinson in his driveway, perhaps anticipating the allegations in court and the end to his coercive control. Or maybe he was busy plotting his murderous revenge.

Argote’s body was found this morning in a wooded area in Williamsport, Maryland. Authorities have not yet released a cause of death.

Ambrose, on the other hand, has always shown up to court. At least so far. As a former attorney and screenwriter, he knows how to work the system, manipulate the narrative in his favor, and maybe send veiled threats to those who might oppose him.

Judge Nieves, who refused to grant the arrest warrant he demanded against his ex-wife, removed herself from the case after a single hearing. She knew better than to get involved.

But Judge O’Neill was more than willing to do Chris’ bidding — whether out of greed, stupidity, or fear — and his rulings have wreaked havoc on the teenagers’ lives, preventing them from getting the help they need to heal and move on with their lives.

Instead, they live in terror, isolated and alone with their abuser. An abuser they have shunned, humiliated, and revolted against publicly, undoubtedly angering Chris and his fragile ego to no end — so much so that he resorts to defending himself anonymously on this website in the comment section.

Until now, Chris has weaponized the legal system and local authorities to get his way, but what will he do when Mia, Matthew, and Sawyer reject his coercive control at his home? When they are strong enough to fight back — verbally and physically? What will he do when someone finally listens to their pleas and senses he may be held accountable? What will he do then?

When is enough enough?

Editor’s Note: FR is not suggesting that Chris Ambrose will resort to deadly force to get what he wants. So far, he has used legal force to control and coerce his children and he has been successful.