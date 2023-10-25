Public Input Sought on 6-Month Family Court Custody Decision Timeframe: WeSpoke Leads the Charge

New York, NY – The New York State Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on Family Courts on November 1 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Senate Hearing Room, 250 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY. This hearing will conduct oversight of the Family Court system throughout the state, including its resources, operations, and outcomes.

WeSpoke, an organization advocating for family court reform, has been invited to testify at the hearing. Ahead of this pivotal event, they are seeking public input on two crucial issues:

6-Month Custody Decision: WeSpoke is asking for public opinion on whether judges should be required to deliver child custody determinations within six months of the preliminary hearing. They are also seeking views on whether cases involving allegations of abuse should be included within this time limit or exempted to allow comprehensive investigation and evidentiary hearings.

Hearing Rally: In conjunction with the public hearing, WeSpoke is organizing a rally outside the hearing venue on November 1. They are inviting parents and concerned citizens from all states to join them in sharing their views on the family court system. The organization believes there is strength in numbers, and that positive changes in New York’s Family Court system could set a precedent for other states.

WeSpoke is encouraging those interested in attending the rally to RSVP through a link provided by the organization. The same link can also be used to respond to the question of the proposed six-month rule.

In a statement, WeSpoke said, “Family Courts are all as bad as each other. If New York makes positive changes, then other states will follow.”

For more information on the rally and to RSVP, visit the WeSpoke Rally page.