Public Input Sought on 6-Month Family Court Custody Decision Timeframe: WeSpoke Leads the Charge

New York, NY – The New York State Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a public hearing on Family Courts on November 1 from 10 am to 2 pm at the Senate Hearing Room, 250 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY. This hearing will conduct oversight of the Family Court system throughout the state, including its resources, operations, and outcomes.
WeSpoke, an organization advocating for family court reform, has been invited to testify at the hearing. Ahead of this pivotal event, they are seeking public input on two crucial issues:
6-Month Custody Decision: WeSpoke is asking for public opinion on whether judges should be required to deliver child custody determinations within six months of the preliminary hearing. They are also seeking views on whether cases involving allegations of abuse should be included within this time limit or exempted to allow comprehensive investigation and evidentiary hearings.
Hearing Rally: In conjunction with the public hearing, WeSpoke is organizing a rally outside the hearing venue on November 1. They are inviting parents and concerned citizens from all states to join them in sharing their views on the family court system. The organization believes there is strength in numbers, and that positive changes in New York’s Family Court system could set a precedent for other states.
WeSpoke is encouraging those interested in attending the rally to RSVP through a link provided by the organization. The same link can also be used to respond to the question of the proposed six-month rule.
In a statement, WeSpoke said, “Family Courts are all as bad as each other. If New York makes positive changes, then other states will follow.”
For more information on the rally and to RSVP, visit the WeSpoke Rally page.
Can they just make child trafficking illegal in New York? Maybe start there? Just a thought.
The legal system in family court. The entire country family court system is designed for defense and not the welfare of children. The AFCC and federal government welfare reform act are hand in hand. The economic development of the country is the goal. The entire country is built on gaining wealth and power. The safety of children are the means to control and extort financial means. Once you get in the system you don’t get out alive or with any money. The court system is designed for profit. People are just becoming aware of it. Good parents are are criminalized when they attempt to exercise their rights. Are current system needs to be abolished.
Why is 50-50 shared parenting/custody a loss for a mother and I win for a father?
What is it when there’s infidelity by a man is called a piece of shit but when there’s infidelity by a woman, the blame goes onto the man “he drove her to do it”
No one’s ready to really have the right conversation or get to the cause of the problem
It’s not a loss under the situation where they children are not used for access to further abuse. For Gramma or new wife to take over. These are cases where someone is unable to co parent responsibility. Infidelity is no longer illegal or considered in family court for either gender. Marriage is an out of date concept. It’s an investment for the government. It’s not just men. People cheat because of who they are not the other person not gender related
No idea what you mean bc you seem to be promoting outdated stereotypes that do not exist in family court today. Judges don’t care about infidelity of either parties, and there is a strong presumption for joint custody no matter the prior caretaking or decision making circumstances prior to the split.
50/50 is a loss because it often does not track the caretaking time prior to the split, and that should be the focus of any parenting plan – consistency and stability for the child. A relationship with both parents can be maintained without trying to split kids up like a sandwich. Also let’s get real, parents often want it (usually dads, not always) bc it’s a way to avoid child support obligations.
Do you help men too or is this on a mission to destroy men? This sounds very DOS like. A women’s sorority.
Agreed. Every man, woman and child is being hurt because courts don’t want trials or appeals. So they draw out litigation and subject famiiies to unbearable duress to “consent” to give up their legal parental and due process rights. Let’s quit fighting long enough to put this industry out of business and make judges do their jobs.
WeSpoke member here. My view is that this is every man, woman and child against courts and a predatory divorce industry. We can change the system if we stand together. I believe primary caregiver parents do suffer unequally from court abuse because money buys court outcomes and men more often have more money. But this system destroys everyone and denies all parents due process rights. Let’s unite against the system and mandate and enforce six month child custody determinations so that we can limit the abuse.
Agree. I do think there is a tremendous amount of gender bias in the system, but I also can appreciate the system is a disaster for anyone- man or woman- who steps in it, and desperately needs reform
Thank you for bringing to light important issues for women in the nation. Bringing a voice. There is a war on women in the country. We are being errased. Second class citizens.
Thanks to anyone who has the nerve to speak out about the corruption of the family court system . Change is needed.
Men get screwed too.
Purposeful chaos in the world for the past few thousand years isn’t about men vs. women; women vs. men; Democrats vs. Republicans; Republicans vs. Democrats or Jews vs. Muslims vs. Christians.
Men always get screwed in divorce. She breaks a nail and he is kicked out of the house he must continue to pay for along with spending cash to the severely injured party for as long as she doesn’t remarry. It doesn’t pay for men to marry but, bar none, the best business move a woman can ever make is to get divorced.
So true! The manipulation is huge! The courts let them get away with it!
I believe it’s the other way around. Men are abusing the court system to get at the x wife.
You are promoting outdated stereotypes about family court. None of the things you claim exist today