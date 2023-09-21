Why Lawyers Advised Emily Not to Disclose Domestic Abuse in CT Family Court?

Emily [not her real name or photo] shares her experience with the Connecticut family court.

By Emily

My Story

The father of my daughter, whom I will call “Harry,” beat me up numerous times. He punched me in the face. He held me against my will and one day, he almost killed me by strangling me.

Police arrested him, and the public defender’s office in Middletown represented him in criminal court.

He left the state to avoid child support payments.

Then, one day, he came to Connecticut, kidnapped our daughter, and removed her from the state. I called the police. They told me they could not do anything to help me. It was outside their jurisdiction. I called the FBI. They said it was a local police matter.

For five months, I begged him to return our child to Connecticut. He said unless I agreed to work things out with him, he would leave the country with my daughter. I’d never see her again.

To protect her, I went to his home out of state. He took off work and held me as a vrtual captive. After 25 days, Harry went back to work. I escaped on a plane with my child to Connecticut when he left.

I went straight to the Connecticut courthouse, which was a beacon of hope for me for protection and custody.

The court appointed a GAL, Sharon Peters, who was ironically an attorney at the public defender’s office. Peters did most of her GAL work at the public defender’s office.

A GAL is usually appointed to represent the child’s best interest, but in this case, because Harry lived out of state, the judge appointed the GAL “to oversee our court case in light of the distance of the parties.”

Meantime, a Connecticut domestic violence abuse shelter relocated us and gave me a new legal identity. My child and I were safe, healing, and happy for two years.

Then the GAL began working with Harry to locate me.

She called the Connecticut state police Troop F and told them I kidnapped my child even though I had sole physical custody.

The State Police made a summary report but not an actual police report. I have a copy of the summary report. It reveals that State Trooper [name redacted] ran my name through the police NCIC system solely on statements made by the GAL and my ex.

The state trooper located my new identity and newly relocated address out of state. She gave Harry my new identity, home address, and a copy of my new driver’s license number.

The trooper and the GAL went on to give my ex legal advice, telling him he should pursue charges against me for kidnapping. In an email exchange, the GAL stated that he should have me arrested.

Harry served me with sole custody and a contempt motion upon locating me. When he showed up at court, he was furious that no one alerted him that I hired an attorney.

He pulled his sole custody motion. He never wanted sole custody. He merely wanted my information and home address to continue stalking me and cause havoc.

My attorney advised me not to mention the domestic abuse I had suffered, as it might jeopardize my case.

Under this unusual warning that if you truthfully bring up a father or spouse’s abuse, a mother loses custody in Connecticut, I said nothing about his criminal record for beating and strangling me.

I soon realized that the GAL – in fact the court – wanted the father to have custody as if somehow everyone made money if they gave the father custody.

My attorney said I have to agree to visitation, even though he has kidnapped the child and held me captive, or I would lose custody. At first, I tried for supervised visitation.

Judge Gerard Adelman threatened that I would lose custody of my daughter if I interfered in my ex having unsupervised access to our child.

What struck me most was that I could not mention Harry’s abuse of me and the danger he presented to my child in Connecticut Family Court, or they would use this as their cover to take my child and give it to the father for financial reasons that benefit the state or the court.

I have years of evidence and research that uncover biased contracts favoring fathers over mothers, regardless of abuse history. If you’re interested in examining the documents I’ve gathered, which include whistleblower evidence, please reply in your website.

I can’t leave my personal information on this blog for safety reasons.

Editor’s Note:

This is a sensitive and serious matter. If these allegations are factual, it may help explain better why parental alienation is used as a weapon by family courts.

Please feel free to email me at: FrankParlato@gmail.com or you can call me at 305-783-7083.