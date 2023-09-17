Prayer for the further punishment of the damned by we on earth

Isolated from the world, a man exists within boundaries of steel and concrete. He has been here for one year, two weeks, and five days, spending 23 hours a day in a space measuring 6 by 8 feet.
There are no personal effects. Inside his home is a thin mattress atop a concrete slab, a stainless-steel sink and toilet. He has no books, writing materials, or photos. Television and radio are not available.
In this chamber, he is exiled. He sees no one. There are no sounds from the outside. He is confined in silence, broken only by the occasional clang of metal doors or sometimes distant human cries.
His health erodes through life, reduced to its bleakest. The human need for light, space, and the company of others is denied.
No natural light. Sunlight, that symbol of the living world, is replaced by the sterile glare of fluorescent lights, 24/7, disrupting his natural sleep. The glare and flickering cause him eye strain, headaches, and visual disturbance. There is nothing to see anyway.
It is our hope that he will no longer recall the scent of fresh air, of sunlight, wind, and rain.
His air is to be stagnant and musty, bereft of the scent of grass, rain, or any hint of the world.
He tries to escape by seeking memories of ocean breezes and walks under leafy trees, but fails because the stale air seeps into his thoughts and he feels he is suffocating slowly.
In his solitude, time loses meaning. He is a man in the process of becoming a shadow. The line between waking and dreaming blurs into one prolonged nightmare.
Each day bleeds into the next, marked only by the monotonous routine of meals slid through a slot in the door, and the footsteps of those who bring it coming and going, bringing his meals on plastic trays at erratic hours.
Breakfast, which could be any hour, is cold gruel-like oatmeal, a slice of moldy bread, a pat of margarine, a dollop of jelly. The sour, watered-down milk is warm.
Lunch is a thin bologna sandwich on stale white bread, a small bag of stale chips, a few wilted lettuce leaves. The fruit is a syrupy canned cocktail without flavor.
A cold thin mush patty of some unknown meat or soy, or some semblance of a chicken leg is dinner. Cold canned vegetables. A scoop of instant mashed potatoes, cold, that clings to his plastic spoon, or a ladleful of canned corn, laden with sodium and preservatives, served cold.
He eats his meals alone, every meal, in his room, meals high in sugar, sodium, and bad fats and lacking fresh fruit – except the occasional moldy, grainy apple. No fresh vegetables. No lean protein, lacking most vitamins and minerals. He is unworthy of a nourishing meal and, as we planned it, his diet stimulates obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. With fatigue, joint pain, swollen gums, and premature loss of his teeth, a given.
His muscles soften and slacken from the lack of good food, exercise, and fresh air. He has no access to a yard. He has not seen the sun in a year. He paces the narrow floor, four steps to reach one wall, then four steps back in his six by eight-foot room.
We do not pretend to be sadists. He has one hour a day outside his room three or four times a week. There, he can make 12 steps each way.
Then back to his space for 23 hours.
We also let him out to shower twice a week.
And once a month, he can make brief phone calls, which we monitor and record.
Deprived of human contact, his mental faculties wane. Soon, he has no one to talk to on the phone.
We are removing him from the world, from life itself. His thoughts are becoming fragmented. His eyes are vacant now, almost lifeless, staring at nothing. His voice has decayed into a faint murmur. He is teetering on the edge of a breakdown.
We have almost succeeded.
We do not do this with indifference. To see him suffer does us good. To make him suffer does us more good.
For us, moral is what we feel good after doing. Immoral is what we feel bad after and judged by these standards, this place is very moral because we feel very fine with him here. We have a feeling of life and death over him, a sense of mortality and immortality.
After it is over, when someone like him leaves, we feel very sad. But if his health is shattered, his nerves ruined, if he is scared of sounds and people, and disoriented, the shadow of the man he once was, we still feel very fine.
Watching him suffer is like how we imagine we would feel when we go to heaven if God let us see the punishment of the damned to make our heavenly bliss more delightful.
While here, we do our best to make his stay as short as possible while ensuring he never gets out of this place and the world moves on without him.
And when he retires to a climate hotter than Tucson in summer, and we go to our final reward, we hope that the Good Lord grants us the blessing of seeing him, squirming and suffering, in a cycle of torment, severed from hope.
And may we see him suffering even half as much as we made him suffer on earth.
On earth, we made of him an empty shell, a hollow caricature of what was once a human being, unable to move forward, unable to go back.
We were doing the Lord’s work, preparing him so he could tell no difference from whence we kept him, indifferent to the cycles and seasons, and where the Great Lord will deign to place him in the stream of endless time, in endless dread and sorrow.
And we, in our celestial realm where golden light drenches in soft, ethereal glow, will revel in splendor, engrossed in our eternal feast of joy, each moment filled with bliss. And we will feel warmed by his inner coldness, as he is held captive to sorrow, forever knowing there is no exit.
Beyond the luminous and cosmic wonders, down below lies another realm — one of torment and despair where countless souls are consigned to eternal agony, and we thank our Heavenly Father that we helped to put at least one man there.
13 Comments
I am very bothered by the fact that Raniere is serving a 120-year sentence – which is much more than the 20-25 years that he actually deserved. But considering how much he fucked up my life, I am thoroughly enjoying his inability to adapt to the reality of his new life.
Hang in there, Keith – and enjoy dying in prison.
“ The mission of the BOP is to protect society by confining offenders in the controlled environments of prisons and community-based facilities that are safe, humane, cost-efficient, and appropriately secure, and that provide work and other self-improvement opportunities to assist offenders in becoming law-abiding…”
Humane? Self-improvement opportunities?
We are a barbaric society
I am not going to waste any sympathy on Raniere. In fact, he should be feeling sorry for himself, that is more appropriate. Let’s just remember that eventually Raniere’s appeal will fail and the verdict will become final and he will have to return all the blackmail material including all copies to his victims.
Part 3 Where Is the Collateral? Judge Orders Raniere to Return Collateral But Not Until Appeal Is Done – Which Could Take Years
October 26, 2021
October 26, 2021
Per Judge Garaufis’ order, Raniere must help get the return of “all the original and duplicate copies of their [lower ranking DOS slaves’] collateral” within 60 days after his appeal has been decided (If he wins the appeal and gets a new trial, the judge’s order will be moot).
[ … ]
https://frankreport.com/2021/10/26/part-3-where-is-the-collateral-judge-orders-raniere-to-return-collateral-but-not-until-appeal-is-done-which-could-take-years/
A very powerful article Frank. Even though I joke about Squarefoot, I don’t wish this on him.
Or anyone
My kindest thoughts about that nightmare are for people like Kristin Keeffe and her son.
Are they okay?
Does anyone in the New York AG offices care how they’re doing?
“Why NXIVM founder Keith Raniere is only now being tried in the federal Eastern District of New York, which includes Brooklyn, and not the Northern District, which covers the Capital Region, is a lingering mystery. Officials here didn’t merely drop the ball; they never even picked it up.” https://www.timesunion.com/opinion/article/Editorial-The-odd-case-of-NXIVM-13838141.php
This may explain a little…
https://littlesis.org/person/38280-Clare_Bronfman
All of this is somehow self-inflicted by Raniere. And now we should feel sorry for him.
The problem is, when we don’t know how bad the government broke the laws to get him, we don’t know how self-inflicted it is. Raniere is 10 or 15 years bad, not 120 years bad. We’ll never know unless he gets a new trial. If they don’t give him one, we’ll know – for sure – Garaufis is rotten to the core and should be impeached.
Also, the self-inflicted argument is a cop-out. When people make that argument to me, I tell them they’re full of shit and I’ll beat the ever-living piss out of them if they think differently. When they say they’ll call the cops, I say: “Go ahead. You’ll be dead before they get here and it’ll be self-inflicted.” They usually shut their mouths. The “self-inflicted” hill is not one you want to die on.
>> The problem is, when we don’t know how bad the government broke the laws to get him, we don’t know how self-inflicted it is.
That’s an argument from ignorance and it’s invalid.
>> Also, the self-inflicted argument is a cop-out.
And a government-inflicted “conspiracy” is not?
Come on man. Be better.
The SHU may be arguably “inhumane” in terms of isolation for a pansy, participation trophy culture, but it’s been around for decades. The only reason this pity article is posted here is to garner sympathy for a convicted sex-trafficker and child pornographer (among other things) who repeatedly thinks he deserves special privileges and the rules don’t apply to him, so that’s why he’s there.
The story is not specific to Raniere. It is about the nature of the SHU and our attitudes about it.
A man’s tortured demise… this is our governments goal for all of us, captured brilliantly in this article.