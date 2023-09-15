Classmate Reveals Shock at Discovering Lauren Salzman’s Dark Turn into NXIVM Cult; But May Not Know She Sunk Raniere

September 15, 2023
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

A story in BoredPanda, entitled “30 People Reveal The Most Surprising Transformations They’ve Seen From Former Classmates At High School Reunions,” offers a view from a classmate of Lauren Salzman.

The daughter of NXIVM’s president Nancy Salzman, Lauren was the director of education and a First Line slave of Keith Raniere in DOS,.

Her schoolmate wrote of her:

I went to my twentieth [high school reunion] about five years ago. The woman [Lauren] organizing the event was in my class since 3rd grade, and was always bright, intelligent, charming and pretty.

She was very active in high school and by all counts had a very bright future.

Speaking to her at the reunion, it seemed that had happened for her. We talked about her self help/life coaching company and how they are growing and doing great. I asked her to send me more information when I got home (which is on the other side of the country).

I got an email from her introducing me to her west coast partner who’s email was from the url ESPLosAngeles.com which I thought sounded very contrary to what I was expecting.

A quick look at their web site had me immediately worried and a short google later I saw that they are an offshoot of the NXIVM cult that has been all over the news.

The woman I was talking to, that I knew since age 8, was Lauren Salzman, who just this week pleaded guilty to holding two sex slaves locked in a room for two years.

She was trying to recruit me and basically everyone at the reunion into NXIVM! I ‘noped’ right out of that email conversation and have been watching everything unfold for the last five years. They are all looking at some serious jail time now.

Lauren Salzman and Allison Mack

Lauren pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in April 2019. She cooperated with the government’s investigation and testified for four emotional days at the 2019 trial of Raniere. She covered the gamut of Raniere and his cruelty to her and others in gripping detail, often amid tears and halting voice, and always with the sincerity of a survivor who took 20 years to awaken and realize who he was. 

The judge had to stop the cross-examination, fearing she might have a hysterical breakdown, when Ranier’s attorney asked her if she meant to harm others.

Lauren’s testimony mesmerized the jury, who, in turn, convicted Raniere of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, and racketeering.

Lauren Salzman and Keith Raniere

Judge Nichalos G. Garaufis sentenced Raniere to 120 years.

Before her sentencing, where she faced more than a decade in prison, Lauren wrote in a letter to the judge, “I do not have enough tears for how deeply sad, ashamed and regretful I feel.”

Prosecutors made a rare request for a reduced prison sentence for a defendant due to Salzman’s “credible, detailed testimony.”

At her sentencing, her defense team cited her ongoing efforts to turn her life around, including taking therapy and her new-found work as a gentle groomer of dogs. 

Lauren Salzman in a recent photo

Judge Garaufis citing Salzman’s “central” role in the prosecution of Raniere and her long victimization by him, sentenced her to five years probation and 300 hours of community service.

At the 30-year high school reunion, her schoolmates might wonder about the Lauren Salzman that might have been had she not crossed paths with Raniere. Or consider that at his trial she spoke in pain and tears, and sunk him.

He stole 20 years of her life, and the jury gave him 120 years.

As for the harm she helped him do while in his thrall, what’s writ is writ, but her remorse and tender sorrow in the way she, more than anyone else at the trial, showed the grisly beast in all his undeniable savagery, canceled more than half the harm of it, and her tears washed away the rest.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives