Classmate Reveals Shock at Discovering Lauren Salzman’s Dark Turn into NXIVM Cult; But May Not Know She Sunk Raniere

A story in BoredPanda, entitled “30 People Reveal The Most Surprising Transformations They’ve Seen From Former Classmates At High School Reunions,” offers a view from a classmate of Lauren Salzman.

The daughter of NXIVM’s president Nancy Salzman, Lauren was the director of education and a First Line slave of Keith Raniere in DOS,.

Her schoolmate wrote of her:

I went to my twentieth [high school reunion] about five years ago. The woman [Lauren] organizing the event was in my class since 3rd grade, and was always bright, intelligent, charming and pretty.

She was very active in high school and by all counts had a very bright future.

Speaking to her at the reunion, it seemed that had happened for her. We talked about her self help/life coaching company and how they are growing and doing great. I asked her to send me more information when I got home (which is on the other side of the country).

I got an email from her introducing me to her west coast partner who’s email was from the url ESPLosAngeles.com which I thought sounded very contrary to what I was expecting.

A quick look at their web site had me immediately worried and a short google later I saw that they are an offshoot of the NXIVM cult that has been all over the news.

The woman I was talking to, that I knew since age 8, was Lauren Salzman, who just this week pleaded guilty to holding two sex slaves locked in a room for two years.

She was trying to recruit me and basically everyone at the reunion into NXIVM! I ‘noped’ right out of that email conversation and have been watching everything unfold for the last five years. They are all looking at some serious jail time now.

Lauren pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in April 2019. She cooperated with the government’s investigation and testified for four emotional days at the 2019 trial of Raniere. She covered the gamut of Raniere and his cruelty to her and others in gripping detail, often amid tears and halting voice, and always with the sincerity of a survivor who took 20 years to awaken and realize who he was.

The judge had to stop the cross-examination, fearing she might have a hysterical breakdown, when Ranier’s attorney asked her if she meant to harm others.

Lauren’s testimony mesmerized the jury, who, in turn, convicted Raniere of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, and racketeering.

Judge Nichalos G. Garaufis sentenced Raniere to 120 years.

Before her sentencing, where she faced more than a decade in prison, Lauren wrote in a letter to the judge, “I do not have enough tears for how deeply sad, ashamed and regretful I feel.”



Prosecutors made a rare request for a reduced prison sentence for a defendant due to Salzman’s “credible, detailed testimony.”

At her sentencing, her defense team cited her ongoing efforts to turn her life around, including taking therapy and her new-found work as a gentle groomer of dogs.

Judge Garaufis citing Salzman’s “central” role in the prosecution of Raniere and her long victimization by him, sentenced her to five years probation and 300 hours of community service.

At the 30-year high school reunion, her schoolmates might wonder about the Lauren Salzman that might have been had she not crossed paths with Raniere. Or consider that at his trial she spoke in pain and tears, and sunk him.

He stole 20 years of her life, and the jury gave him 120 years.

As for the harm she helped him do while in his thrall, what’s writ is writ, but her remorse and tender sorrow in the way she, more than anyone else at the trial, showed the grisly beast in all his undeniable savagery, canceled more than half the harm of it, and her tears washed away the rest.