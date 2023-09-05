The Last Flush: How Chris Ambrose Stunk Up His Career and Left a Lasting Odor on His Family

Disclaimer: The tale before you is “Faction,” a curious blend of fact and fiction, reminiscent of your toilet’s unpredictable aftermath following a rather daring taco night. Some elements may be rooted in reality, while others have been exaggerated, dramatized, or completely pulled out of the u-bend of imagination. Any resemblance to real persons or events is as coincidental as finding a clean public bathroom when you need one. The views and opinions expressed are those of the characters and should not be flushed onto the writer or publisher. Reader “discretion” is advised, and by that, we mean you may want to keep an air freshener handy.
By Winston Velvet
Though Christopher Ambrose bounced around like a rogue roll of TP, taking a dip in the “Law and Order” bowl and plopping into “NCIS New Orleans,” he hit a clog in the drain of employment when he plunged his hand deep into an old “Bones” episode and fished out the plot for the TV show “Instinct.”
Deceit was his Febreze. He sprinkled lies like those fancy bathroom fresheners, borrowing lines from “Bones” like it was a communal roll of toilet paper at a music festival.
Of his theft of “Bones” from “Instinct,” Chris thought he’d pass a stealthy scent. But fans and the press caught a whiff of his act.
He thought it would pass like a quiet, shy fart, but the bidet of truth was ready to spray, to wash away secrets and lies he might try to wipe clean.
The evidence lingered and refused to go away like toilet paper stuck to a shoe. His deception loomed as a clogged toilet in a one-bathroom home.
Hollywood agents flushed him from their client list. His IMDb credits dried up like a public bathroom out of hand sanitizer. Ambrose found himself circling the drain.
His excuses about his sewer-level blunder were as believable as toilets flushing upwards.
And, as if he had the runs, Ambrose sped to Connecticut, plunged into divorce proceedings, drained his wife’s inheritance, and crapped all over his kids’ happiness by taking them from their mother and out of their happy house.
To his children and their mother, he became the turd that won’t flush, the overflowing disaster you can’t mop up, a man whose presence smells worse than a porta-potty at a chili cook-off.
Yes, so, mothers, tell your children not to do what Chris has done, clogging his pipes with plagiarism and deceit in the septic tank of life.
Please kids, don’t be like him. Keep your record cleaner than a freshly sanitized toilet bowl.
No, don’t be like Chris, the stinker that makes everyone want to evacuate the room, except in Family Court, where somehow his smell is the judge’s favorite cologne. In fact, Judge O’Neill calls it “Ambrosial.”
What Judge O’Neill feels when he sees the affluent father Chris Ambrose:
What everyone else feels, smells and sees:
He totally wipes from back to front
He seems like the type to just 💦 splash a little water around his dirty tant to clean the shit off.
Speaking of toilet paper, did Chris ever find a towel to use after he takes a shower?
Hey Chris, can I call you Christina? As I lick my juicy black lips I’m thinking of your fat white boy ass. We can be a zebra together. A chocolate and vanilla swirl. Like ebony and ivory we can hold cell block D down. My homies like to play find the coke on the white boy. The rules are simple. You lay still and we take turns blowing that bottom bounce house out. ♥
“He thought it would pass like a quiet, shy fart, but the bidet of truth was ready to spray, to wash away secrets and lies he might try to wipe clean.” LMFAO
Unless you can remove that smell, and very rapidly, Fascism may win.
When is Connecticut going to flush the horror movie Christopher Ambrose is ⭐ staring in down the toilet? We need to start handing out flyers for the public on what is happening. We need to start renting booths at all the fairs. We should have a booth at the big E so all of New England can see what is happening in their family court system.
Hey- Madison madman Ambrose.
Stop using our cops to do your dirty work. You sick fuck.
We pay taxes so you can be “escorted” by cops on some bullshit? You’re weak.
You called the cops and stalked my kid while she was innocent and driving with friends. You’re a fucking lunatic. One no one wants to deal with.
Leave Madison. Go the fuck back to Hollywood.
That sums it up so well. That’s exactly what he did to his wife and kids.
It’s how he’s lived his entire life. Such a waste. And he keeps paying and threatening and manipulating.
Threatening to get court orders to have his kids removed from the safety of RI. Threatening and frightening everyone saying the police and dcf will forcibly remove them – again from safe haven.