Patriot God — Socrates of the Internet or Basement Philosopher?

Ginzo!

Do you intend to publish my letter? Or is this another of your thuggish, Yankee, street rat, Guido, con games to spin my tires again?

Do you think taking away my First Amendment rights is justified, just because my group and I are not in your favor?

Your favor is as stable as you, and we know how unstable you are!

You are constantly falling in and out with people because you’re rolling in a shit-pile of dementia. Just the stench repels others.

This is what happens when you defy the will of the Founding Fathers! You know damn well that if they knew the future with computers, internet, and private website ownership, they would’ve adjusted the Constitution.

Their philosophy was meant to be applied in everything, real or virtual! Their philosophy was that if somebody wanted to preach something, they were allowed to preach it ANYWHERE AT ANY PUBLIC PLACE!

If people didn’t like it, they were allowed to challenge it until there is a clear winner, with the rejected viewpoint destroyed in the market of ideas. Freedom of speech is good for everyone.

Nowadays, cowards dictate what should be heard. If they don’t like what you say, they cry “hate speech!” and shut you down, making people weak and effeminate. These so-called “safe spaces” mentally arrest the population.

We have “safe spaces” on college campuses, where men cry and hug teddy bears, and suck their thumbs. They express their “feelings” without correction, because correcting someone is considered “unsafe.”

Men fought for our country a few decades ago, getting their blood spilled and dying with honor, for our right to free speech, knowing there is no “safe space” in war.

God help us if we get invaded, because there are so few true men. There’s nothing but hedonistic, self-serving, shallow, mentally arrested, effeminate, woke, and fickle, submissive cowards who worship their weak and feeble emotions as their God!

As you can see, freedom of speech benefits society by learning to discern and toss away bad ideas through the ability to challenge them and explore what’s best for our future by thinking outside the box.

Your “personal opinion” should not dictate what speech you publish.

Free speech is the water of life for society. It rejuvenates and flushes out waste products of bad thinking by allowing them to surface.

Your poisonous method forces debate to be suppressed, causing the social body to become sicker and sicker until sickness pervades and kills, because of the infective nature of the suppression of ideas needed to rid the toxic waste.

When suppressed, the social body will eventually turn against itself, and erupt into civil war, commenced to save the sick body.

Whatever side of the fence you’re on, you can’t silence the opinions of others.

You say, “the truth is always fair,” but you suppress the truth by censoring my comments. Countless people would make your comment section look better if you allowed me and them to speak unconditionally!

We would see an entire world of truth!

But you have an agenda and want people to think a certain way! Still, if you’re so confident your worldview is correct, why don’t you allow your ideas to be challenged by us?

By not doing so, you make yourself a coward and fraud who can’t defend himself!

In the end, people like you will learn the consequences of speech suppression. It will erupt in your faces because you failed to heed history’s warnings. The growing fomenting of retaliation and backlash will come. You will be powerless to stop it!

Let’s see if you have the guts to answer. If you don’t, you’re not the man you claim to be!