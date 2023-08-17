Ashley Decker Director of Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families Responds to Concerns About Ambrose Children

What Rhode Island will do is anybody’s guess.

But Richard Luthmann, a contributor to Frank Report, and a Substack writer, emailed the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families (DCYF) about the teenage children of Christopher Ambrose and Karen Riordan, who currently live in Rhode Island.

They lived in Connecticut with their mother until August 8, when CT Family Court Judge Thomas J. O’Neill issued a restraining order barring the mother’s contact with her children.

Rather than live with their father, the teens went to Rhode Island to live with their maternal grandfather.

Luthman’s email is entitled:

“Danger to Children in RI from Psychopath, Pedophile CT father: Mia Ambrose, 16, Matthew Ambrose, 16, and Sawyer Ambrose, 13.”

Luthmann, whose says the Ambrose children are “at risk from their psychopath predator father, “identifies himself as “a reporter following the story.”

Also copied on the email are RI DCYF personnel, media members, and federal law enforcement, including Kristen Setera, Public Affairs Advisor at the FBI Boston Division, which oversees Rhode Island.

Luthmann provided recent pictures of the Ambrose children and directed authorities to the Frank Report for additional information.

Richard Luthmann

Here is Luthmann’s email to Rhode Island DYCF:

Dear Sirs and Madams:

I wanted to alert you to three children in your state whom I believe are at risk from their psychopath predator father. The children are Mia Ambrose, 16, Matthew Ambrose, 16, and Sawyer Ambrose, 13.

I am also a reporter who has been following the story. I believe the children will be in imminent harm if Christopher Ambrose attempts to cross state lines and forcible remove them against their wills back to CT.

Their father, disgraced Hollywood writer Christopher Ambrose, appears to be crossing state lines so that he can retrieve the children who fled to their grandfather’s house in Rhode Island for safety. I fear Ambrose may bring the children back to his den of iniquity in Madison, Connecticut, where underage drinking, drugs use, and sex (statutory rape) regularly occurs.

I have enclosed some materials showing Christopher Ambrose’s dangerousness:

December 15, 2020 – CT Court Report showing Ambrose as “ HIGH RISK” for dangerousness.

Email dated June 6, 2023 between Attorney Michael G. Curley of Murtha Cullina, LLP, and Nancy Stewart, Kelly Burke, and Michelle Peterson of the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF). In this email, there is a reference to “a new allegation of penetration.”

Report dated May 29, 2023, from Private Investigator Manuel Gomez to WDNY US Attorney Trini Ross’s Office and the FBI Office-Buffalo detailing molestation by Christopher Ambrose. PI Gomez describes the video evidence he transmitted to the authorities and has in his possession.

Report dated May 3, 2023, from Bandy Lee, MD, MDiv, warning of Christopher Ambrose’s dangerousness where his children are involved.

Signed statement dated May 29, 2023, of Mia Ambrose detailing Christopher Ambrose’s physically and emotionally abusive activity and improper touching. The statement corroborates the presence of men over the age of 18 (some in their 20s) with children aged 14 and 15 for “overnight” stays where there is underage drug, alcohol use, and sex.

Social Media pictures corroborating underage drinking, drug use, and sex, published in the July 20, 2023 article: “ How is Wealthy Elite Christopher Ambrose of Madison, CT Involved in Underage Drinking, Drugs, and Sex?

I further believe that Ambrose’s attorneys from Needle Cuda in Westport, Connecticut, may be in contact with the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Plenty of additional information is in the public record showing Ambrose’s danger. Particularly, investigative journalist Frank Parlato has covered this case for years. Damning information about Ambrose is contained in the Frank Report coverage.

Here are recent pictures of the children:

Let me know if I can be of any further help.

Regards,

Richard Luthmann

Yesterday. Ashley Deckert, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth & Families, responded to Luthmann’s email.

Deckert wrote in reply to Luthmann

Thank you for your report, Mr. Luthmann. I would like to acknowledge receipt of your concern. Due to confidentiality, there is not more I can provide you in terms of addressing your immediate concerns, but please know we are taking your concerns seriously.

Thank you very much.

Ashley Deckert, MSW, MA Director

RI Department of Children, Youth & Families

Editor’s Note It remains to be seen if Rhode Island will take steps to protect the three teenagers who seek a safe haven or work with the father to bring them back by force to him.

