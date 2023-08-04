Raniere’s IQ Test Launched Sadistic God Complex That Destroyed Lives

August 4, 2023
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

All artwork by MK10Art

Guest View

By Nettie Monroe

If Keith Raniere had practiced what he preached and had his own Exploration of Meaning, [EM], it would have brought him back to that one moment that lit the fuse, the one and only, only time his father was proud of him, when Keith had taken a generic IQ test at school and had supposedly scored in a high percentile.

I say supposedly, because Keith was better at faking good scores than achieving them.

But believing Keith’s score, his father showered him with praise, which lit the fuse and triggered an obsession with IQ tests, and trying to figure out how to score highly on them. Not how to legitimately earn a high score, but how to “get” a high score–by hook or by crook.

Everyone knows the story of how he used bogus means to score high on a take home IQ test, which, due to a failure on a worldwide publication’s part to do due diligence on the test and its methods, his name got printed in ONE single edition, listing him as one of the smartest men in the world, all due to his results on this particular test.

There are many other articles detailing how and why the test itself and Keith’s methods of obtaining his score should never have passed the smell test, so I won’t repeat that here.

Nevertheless, when the publication discovered the (I’ll call it a) sham, it was too late. His name had already been printed in the Australian edition. And though they removed his name (and the entire category due to its subjectiveness) from all other editions, having his name in print just once (legitimately or not) was all it took to turn Keith into a megalomaniac. Being the “smartest man in the world” became his entire identity from that moment on.

And because megalomaniacs can never get enough praise, he was soon no longer a mere mortal. He was so intelligent, he became a God. And he ordered his “disciples” to idolize and obey him as one.

Everything after that was using, abusing, scamming, and scheming, to get the two things he desperately wanted and needed: to be idolized by obedient disciples, and sex.

As the God Vanturd’s influence grew, so did his sadistic appetites. He demanded complete obedience and loyalty, and he required it from more and more people. Vanturd made his followers feel like they were mere mortals, and he was their God saviour, the only one who could save them from their human frailties.

He literally created a world where he was God. He unleashed wrath upon his disciples so he could watch them quiver in his presence. He made them to beg for just a slice, a moment of his time, and feel like they’ve won the lottery if he spent 5 minutes with them.

He destroyed his disciples’ lives so he could show them how powerful he was. And he demanded a lifetime vow of obedience because true disciples must sacrifice their lives for their God.

He may have used the terms master and slave, but in actuality, Keith saw himself more as a God with disciples than a master with owned slaves. The slave label and blackmail (collateral) was just to ensure that none of his disciples would leave if they came to their senses and realized he was merely a man. A lazy, fat, stupid one at that.

The Not-So-Smartest Man in the World

I wonder how Godly he feels now? I can so picture him on the toilet, squeezing so hard his forehead bends his glasses, trying to turn that toilet water into wine.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Guest View

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives