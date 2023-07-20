Reality Check: Kim Snyder Shuts Down Toni Natalie’s False Claims!

Kristin Marie Snyder was an environmental consultant living in Anchorage, Alaska, who disappeared in 2003 after leaving an NXIVM intensive. Police found her pickup truck in Seward near the shore of Resurrection Bay, with a note suggesting she committed suicide, although her body was never found. The case remains unresolved.

Kristin Snyder standing by the Tacoma later found at Resurrection Bay with a purported suicide note…. In 2019, I appeared as the lead investigator in The Lost Women of NXIVM” a documentary by Investigation Discovery. The program delved into the circumstances surrounding the deaths and disappearances of women who had connections with NXIVM. One of the central figures in this documentary is Kristin Snyder.

In my case, Toni Natalie recently wrote to the Court claiming I victimized the Snyder family in connection with the documentary.

Toni Natalie wrote about the Snyders and me:

One of [Frank Parlato’s] targets was a family who lost their daughter Kristin Snyder in 2003. Because her body was never found he made this a focus for his upcoming true crime show. When Mr. Parlato contacted the family and brought the producers in to film, they were unaware that Kristin’s sister Kim, who Mr. Parlato wanted to film, was a mentally challenged woman. Something he was aware of. Seeing the effect this was having on her and her family the producers never used any of the footage showing the family. But Mr. Parlato still uses her today as click bate, along with many other NXIVM victims.

‘Stop Lying, Leave Us Alone’: Kim Snyder’s Fiery Plea to Toni Natalie!

Kim Snyder asked to make a rebuttal.

By Kim Snyder

Toni Natalie’ says I am mentally challenged. But how is she qualified to make this assessment?

In her book, The Program, Toni admits she “dropped out of high school two weeks into [her] sophomore year.”

I graduated from Dillon High School with honors in 1990.

I have been working with the VA of Dillon County for 18 years. It changed to VFW this past year.

Just as a point to consider on Toni Natalie. She said she dropped out of high school as a sophomore. But I believe the truth is that she dropped out of high school in her senior year.

Why do I think this? Because her senior year photo is in the school yearbook.

I do not consider myself mentally handicapped. I have some physical disabilities.

Toni says in her letter to the judge that Frank Patlato contacted me.

As I recall, I contacted Frank on May 16, 2019. We met in October of that year.

In her letter to the judge, she wrote Frank used our family to get clickbait – which she did not even spell correctly.

But Toni has used our family for clickbait. On social media, Toni Natalie has used the hashtag #JusticeforKristinSnyders for years.

We never appointed her as spokesperson for our family.

She wants to try to solve the mystery of Kristin’s death. She wanted to come to our home and be, what she called, “comforting.” I don’t call it comforting, I call it bull crap. She wanted to be Frank Parlato, so to speak, and she’s absolutely not. No More Bull I want Toni’s lies to stop. I want her to leave me alone. I want her to leave this family alone. She is not the Snyder family spokesperson.

In 2007, I had a son. I NEVER gave him away like Toni did.

There is no man in the world who could make me leave my son or abandon my role as a mother.

In her book Toni admits she abandoned her son for Keith Raniere. To hear her tell it, she did it to protect him, but if we look closely, we will see she is lying.

In her book, Toni wrote:

The situation was not safe — not for me, and certainly not for Michael. Above all, I was going to protect my son. I could not risk anything bad happening to him. It broke my heart, but I sent him back to Rochester, to stay with Rusty and his mother—where the escalating situation with Keith was less likely to harm him. It was supposed to be temporary. I figured he’d be back in a month or two, at worst.

But Michael never moved back.

He stayed with Rusty until he graduated from high school.

That I allowed myself to be separated from my child, far and away the most important person in my life, shows just how afraid I was of Keith Raniere.

I have to call bullshit on Toni Natalie. She stayed with Keith for years after she gave up Micheal.

She was not afraid of Keith Raniere. This can be seen in the following story in her book about breakup with him.

Toni wrote:

We finally broke up because of a sweater. This was in early April of 1999. It may well have been on April Fool’s Day.

When I left for work that morning, Keith was still in bed. He’d been up late the night before doing God knows what (or whom). Just before I left, I put a load of laundry in the washing machine. I called him at lunch.

“Can you please rotate the laundry?” He reacted like I was speaking Greek. “Rotate the laundry?”

“Take the clothes out of the washing machine, put them in the dryer, throw in a few dryer sheets, turn the dryer on.”

“Okay.”

“One thing: my sweater is in the wash, the black wool one. You can’t put that in the dryer or it will shrink.”

He consented to help me, which was miracle enough, and I hung up the phone. When I got home, the clothes had made it into the dryer. All of them, including my black wool sweater, which was now too small for my dog to wear.

“Keith,” I said, holding up the shrunken garment. “What the hell?”

He looked up from his dog-eared copy of Dianetics. “What?”

“Why did you put my sweater in the dryer?”

“You told me to.”

“No, Keith. No, I didn’t.”

And the Little Prince lost his shit. He cornered me in the laundry room, screaming, spit flying from the corners of his mouth, like a rabid dog. “You are wrong, Toni. As usual. You don’t know what you said. I’m the Smartest Man in the World! I have a 240 IQ! Do you really think that you’re right, and I’m wrong? Tell me you’re wrong. Do it. Tell me you’re wrong.”

“No.”

“Say it.”

“No.”

“Say you’re wrong.”

“Fuck you.”

For a minute I thought he was going to hit me, but he fought off that impulse. Instead, he stormed out of the house, like a hurricane veering back out to sea.

He didn’t come back. Instead, he sent Kristin and Pam to the house, to entice me to apologize and beg for reinstatement. I refused. After about four days, I came home from work to find that most of his stuff had been removed from the house.

Good, I thought. I told my mom. I told my brother. They were delighted. We’d broken up, like a normal couple.

Toni and Keith….

Gosh, Toni was really, really afraid of Keith. So afraid she broke up with him over a sweater, not because she lost her son.

Toni, I call bullshit on every word that comes out of your mouth.