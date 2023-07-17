Babbling Babies or Multilingual Marvels? Keith Raniere’s Language Circus, Rainbow Cultural Garden, Provokes Discussion

By Pilgrim
Rainbow CULTural Grooming was a massive waste of time and money for the customers. Why the actual fuck does a child need to know seven languages? I get knowing maybe two or three: English, Spanish and one other, maybe.
I had a friend who learned Japanese, and leveraged it to create a career in finance in American and Japanese markets. To me, it was a strategic and unique way to become a standout in his field.
But seven languages? At $120,000 per year, it seems an almost reckless waste of money.
I mean, it could cost a million dollars.
Also, how fucking creepy and weird is it to have a different nanny with your family 16 hours per day? I mean, it’s just bizarre.
Brandon Porter – I believe – had his kids enrolled. The fact Cami was at the birth of one of his kids is just flat out weird.
She was only 15 years old when her sexual relationship started with Keith. Did Porter know this? If he did, when did he know it?
And Cami was a main teacher? I mean, she had zero teaching credentials. How can she have been a teacher?
I think it would be a waste to further investigate Rainbow CULTural Grooming by law enforcement. But if a journalist could do a deep dive, I would love to know more. I think Sahajo was also an instructor in Rainbow CULTural Grooming.
Cami and Sahajo should do a comprehensive expose on it.
Was it just another grooming operation for Keith?
Another insightful commenter replied:
By ‘Jane’
How long did Vanturd’s sham Rainbow school run for?
I learned multiple languages as a child, and I can tell you that once you know any of the Latin-based languages (French, Spanish or Italian), you can easily learn the others.
I spoke French at home, and English or French or German with neighborhood kids. It was an unspoken rule, if I was at their home, I spoke their mother tongue, and if they were at my house, they spoke French. It was all very natural.
I formally learned Latin starting in grade 1. Once we knew Latin, around grade 2, we built on that, learning how to read and write the Latin based languages, French, Italian and Spanish.
We started to learn how to read and write in English earlier, around 5 years old.
When I was 10, German was introduced, and it was a sister to English, in that many concepts and word roots were the same. So for me, French, Italian and Spanish were one family of languages, and German and English were another.
As a child, I never got confused, but it’s because we were taught to concentrate on one language at a time. For a year starting grade one, it was morning in French, afternoon in English, and as we grew older, after the core concepts had become “natural”, that we didn’t even have to think about them. We then learned the other languages two hours a day, but only one extra language for a full year, then a sister language the following year, with exposure and maintenance curriculum for the other languages.
But it took experienced and accredited professionals with a well planned curriculum lasting thirteen years to produce multilingual young adults. To be honest, I don’t think I could learn a foreign language as an adult fluently. I could learn a few sentences to get by, but to learn the grammar, to read and write Japanese or Russian, something totally foreign to me, I just couldn’t do it.
As a matter of fact, my mother tongue is French, but I wouldn’t want to learn why some words are feminine and others are masculine as an adult. That simply soaked itself into my brain by osmosis as I grew up in the French culture.
When the teacher explained the rules, I was drawing pictures. Not the slightest bit interested in “why” it was la instead of le.
When I read about Keith’s sham of a language school for children I just shook my head. I bet it had a zero percent success rate. Keith was too stupid to know how learning languages works, and he also didn’t know that different dialects affect the learning.
He had no clue which dialects his “nannies” spoke, and there was no actual teaching involved.
If all it took to learn a language was to hear it being spoken, all parents would have to do is plunk them in front of the TV, and have them watch a foreign language channel.
Let’s take the Vanturd blinders off here.
That Rainbow Cultural sham had only two purposes: 1) Bring in cash and 2) Recruit young girls (not actual teachers) for Keith to groom and boink.
Why the hell was that not shut down by the Dept of Education?
Dept of Ed: What qualifications do your teachers have?
Keith: I personally pick each and every one of them. Teenagers who have left school, under a hundred pounds, so they look 12 years old, and have a timid personality, so they won’t fight me off or report me when I rape them.
Dept of Ed: And the parents pay you $120,000 to do that?
Keith with a huge grin: They sure do! Cuz I’m the Vanturd.
How long did that horror show go on for? Was it ever shut down, or did it only stop after Vanturd was arrested?
Keith Alan Raniere invented the concept of teaching babies a different language every day, seven days per week. Seven languages – seven days a week – taught by a different “Multicultural Development Specialist” [MDS] – a foreign nanny – every day.
The rule was that parents could not talk to their children in any language, but the language the MDS spoke that day.
So parents did much less talking to their children – and children saw a different woman take care of them daily.
Each day, a different nanny [MDS] would come into the home, and the family spoke no other language that day.
So each day, a new untrained, foreign-born – often illegal, often slender young lady – paid $10-15 per hour by Rainbow Cultural Garden and billed by the company to the parents at $25 per hour – came to the house to speak a different language – one of seven. There was no outside testing to even find out if the language they spoke was grammatically correct.
So MDSs alternated to different families.
A sample schedule might be:
Monday: Mandarin
Tuesday: Hindi
Wednesday: Arabic
Thursday: Russian
Friday: German
Saturday: Japanese
Sunday: Spanish.
Raniere, who spoke only one language – English – said it would develop the brains of growing children.
Keith Alan Raniere, a name to be trusted in the filed of child development…
NXIVM conducted Rainbow Cultural Garden experiments around the world.
Some have questioned how the Rainbow Cultural Gardens experiment could continue for so long.
One of our esteemed readers, Pilgrim, commented: