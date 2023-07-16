Childhood Friend: Catherine Kassenoff’s Transformation From Small Town Success to Facebook-Revealed Struggles

Editor’s note: In this insightful account, we hear from a woman who knew Catherine Kassenoff when they were growing up in Wheeling, West Virginia.
The narrative unfolds with the recollection of a once-reserved and reclusive Catherine, who stood out as a high achiever and high school valedictorian in their town. The author’s limited familiarity with Catherine’s life as an adult takes a turn when Catherine’s social media posts unveil a startling transformation.
Two things the author notes in particular are that she “vouches” that Catherine’s family did not know in advance of her suicide, and implies that she, and perhaps her family, are not 100 percent convinced Catherine killed herself.
The author asks that her name be withheld. Given the attacks she experienced from some of Catherine’s supporters, her request is understandable.
By ‘Laura Parker’
I have known Catherine since I was seven, although I would be lying if I said I knew her intimately, but Wheeling was a relatively small town.
We attended the same private schools, but I was more familiar with her brothers than her.
I remember Catherine as quiet, shy, nice, and reserved. She was a super high achiever and valedictorian of her high school class.
Her brothers were high achievers and star athletes many girls would fawn over. Their family was always super reclusive. If there were some family turmoil that her family was privy to, you would never know it from appearances. Dad was super nice and a physician, Mother was British and, I think a housewife, also very sweet.
As we grew up, I eventually became Facebook friends with Catherine, as people from Wheeling who attended the same schools were apt to do.
From her Facebook, it appeared she had gotten married a little later than everyone else, but other than that, she was not a regular poster, and she seemed to have a good life (or as much as you can derive from a FB profile).
Then, all of a sudden, a couple of years ago, this stuff began.
Someone who was known to be so reserved and reclusive started posting pictures of herself living out of her car. It was brought to my attention by other people from our home town and naturally, people from my hometown would IM me about her posts.
My impression of her posts was that.
1) Yes, her husband was an absolute jerk that treated her horribly but…
2) I could not imagine that posting these videos publicly (she did not keep them private) helped her case in any way, shape, or form.
In fact, I did make that argument to her while offering her sympathy and hoping she got her kids back (as did others).
My comments were met with an onslaught of Catherine’s disgruntled fellow warriors, who even would go so far as to look on my page and make disparaging comments about my pets (that I found almost amusing).
I was called a “miserable childless woman” and mind you, I said I hoped she would get her daughters back, but had the audacity to suggest that maybe playing this out publicly and putting out videos of her children without their consent wasn’t the way to go.
Some of her “warriors” were also Q’anon supporters; by that, I mean losers.
The whole thing felt entirely off and naturally garnered attention.
Out of curiosity, I checked out her ex-husband’s page, and he seemed to be modeling himself as the stable doting father.
Catherine would also publish posts where she would say defamatory things about his “mistress” and even post on Allan’s page accusing her of wearing her clothes. As a side note, the girlfriend thing was weird. She clearly acted as Allan’s cheerleader, but she still had her ex-husband’s last name and pictures with him as her profile photos? But I digress.
What struck me as creepy about the whole thing was that Cathy would announce previews that she would be posting more videos in the following weeks, almost like she wanted her “viewers” to be in anticipation.
Yeah, that’s not normal.
There was also a video of her accusing him of “stalking,” and she is filming him from a distance during a soccer game, and he… isn’t….doing…anything, and at one point, you can hear one of the parents asking her “Is there some sort of problem?” and then she cuts off the audio.
What was also deafening was the silence of her family. You got the sense that perhaps they were laying low and waiting for this all to go away.
The email from her brother to her makes perfect sense, given the presence online. She never mentioned anything about her family.
Having said all this, what I find so disturbing is how black and white people portray this.
Catherine, from what I could tell, CLEARLY had some mental health issues, and I can only imagine:
1) Having an asshole for a husband who thought it was okay to talk to his wife like, combined with
2) Multiple fertility treatments etc., and then cancer would have done much for her emotional health.
Neither of these individuals is blameless. Let’s all agree that non-toxic parents don’t do the following:
1) Call their wives fat losers in front of their kids (even if they are angry with them or estranged) or speak to Catherine the way he did. He has no justification for that, even if she was mentally ill.
2) Play out the details of their divorce in front of their kids, which they BOTH did (what was CLEARLY more important to both of these parties is “who looked better (or worse)” with zero thought or concern about how this might affect their children.
3) Heckle and or remind their kids of the horrible things the other parent said about them. The audio of Catherine asking over and over “Did your father call you a fucking retard?” is so goddamn disturbing it made me want to cry. Seriously, that poor little girl [eldest child] and the amount of emotional terror she endured are beyond disturbing.
4) And lastly, commit assisted suicide without allowing her children or members of her family (who I can vouch did NOT know) to process or say goodbye.
NO ONE – I repeat – NO ONE makes someone commit suicide. That was her choice. She had other options.
I believe Catherine loved her daughters, and I believe Allan probably does too.
So what we can hope is that if her suicide is fake, she gets herself together, gets some therapy, and can have a life with her kids when they are older.
I would also hope that Allan feels some contrition for what he did, and accepts responsibility that NO MAN should talk to the mother of his children the way he did. That was abuse, plain and simple. I hope he is at least contrite and is doing everything he can to ensure those girls’ emotional stability. I don’t wish any of these parties ill will, particularly for the sake of those girls.
9 Comments
Laura, thank you for taking the time to share your thoughts on a girl who you didn’t know personally but lived in your neighborhood over 20 years ago. It’s wonderful that you are using this media outlet and FB to spread gossip and disparage a woman who may or may not have walked by you in the cafeteria in high school.
I am grateful that you wrote piece because you and those caddy women in your neighborhood need to be educated on institutionalized trauma. Please google it and educate yourself.
It’s not your fault you don’t know…..
. but now that you do know – do better.
I think these observations are significant. I must add that not having the image in one’s mind of what marriage and children are like fulfilled. This plays a role in the frustrations of either party that lashes out. Being financially helpless and losing one’s home and children is not something I would wish on a worse enemy. This level desperation that kept escalating should not resolve itself in suicide.
I too have suffered like Catherine and long ago Mary Kennedy who hung herself in the families barn. We don’t know how much Catherine’s cancer diagnoses played a roll here and I too hope she is alive but like all of us deep down I fear Catherine died and died because the emotional pain and lack of support was too great. That is when family bolsters us up. If Catherine had at least that there might have been a different outcome. I think the way she was shunned and shamed is equal to the acts seen in the Salem witch trials.
We have work to do to prevent others from feeling alone in this world after having such a full life with her 3 daughters!
God bless all that don’t have the strength to go on, for this fate could be anyone of us.
I also wonder if Allan and or Catherine (Mary Kennedy) were on psychotropic drugs that can result in suicide.
Amen
Paige Bluhdorn
Ha- abusers never change
The public shuns airing “dirty laundry”. I get that. But this is not dirty laundry- it is a criminal conspiracy played out in family court.
Sadly her childhood friend is falling into the trap of the court cabal.
The victim of family court takes to social media to expose the violations and abuse of family court- and they are shunned, judged and accused of doing harm to children.
In reality, the court rulings- as a result of fraud by court appointed professionals with unfounded immunity to protect their crimes- are the true abusers.
Catherine, like other victims of the family court money for custody scam, have no legal recourse.
The court has no intention of ever reuniting Catherine with her children. Hundreds of thousands of parents have experienced these crimes for over two decades. It’s finally coming into the public forum.
Parental alienation is being rejected and exposed as the scam that it has been- to traffic children.
And living in a car and homeless is no joke. It’s the result of family court. Many of us have found ourselves there and I’m sure Catherine’s family finds it hard to accept and believe as well. It’s part of the destruction. We can’t allow ourselves to believe family courts are criminal enterprises. For- profit venues that abuse children for money.
That’s a beautiful photo of Catherine.
“Laura”,
It seems maybe you haven’t been through “family court” hell and haven’t read the documents Catherine asked the public to share to demand “family court” reform. I hope someday, you will be able to understand the “family court” crisis.
Marc Abrams (who isn’t a medical doctor) was a typical vendor in these cases in which money is extorted from parents — about $3 million in that case. Abrams and other vendors in the case gaslit Catherine. That’s the reason she was so upset. Please look up the term “gaslighting“ if you don’t know what it is.
Gaslighting and allegations of “alienation” are often used to flip custody of children from the best parents to the worst parents. It’s difficult to understand it and even tougher to believe it happens in “family courts” if you’ve never experienced it. It’s a scam that defies all logic and all morality. That’s why attorneys and vendors get away with it. It’s literally a wide-awake nightmare in hell and extremely difficult to endure. Catherine couldn’t keep going. She was at the site in NYC after 9/11 and developed cancer two times. 2008 and 2017. Lots of conflict in the marriage that’s none of our business except when the facts (rather than gossip) are available to provide oversight and accountability in that case.
According to one psychologist’s report, Catherine went to the hospital in May 2019 to have her eye checked after Allan threw a clump of dirt at her. The police issued an order of protection after Allan allegedly kicked the dog and one of the children. A few days after that in June 2019, Allan filed for divorce. Judge Everett issued an Ex Parte order to vacate the Order of Protection — and to give Allan custody of the children.
The authorities should map what happened in and after May 2019 to see how the case was rigged against Catherine.
Catherine endured the wide-awake “family court” nightmare after that.
As you might know, psychiatrists are medical doctors. One psychiatrist wrote about Catherine “She does not exhibit any features or problems relating to mental health issues. She’s not diagnosed with any actual mental illness and she’s been in therapy for probably related to spousal and emotional physical abuse, divorce, separation from the children.”
There was no reason for the “family court” to take Catherine’s children from her in June 2019 — and no reason to order the supervised visits.
If you’re not a mother, it might be difficult to understand how Catherine felt after her children were taken from her. Go online to see how mother lions respond to having their cubs stolen from them. All normal mothers respond the same way to having their children stolen from them.
More crimes than that were also committed in Westchester County family court. That’s why you saw what looked like Catherine being very upset in her Facebook posts. She posted the information on Facebook hoping someone would be able to help her and her children. For some reason, the system is set up in such a way that the authorities are unable to help any mothers in these cases. Please research that as well.
“Laura”, I hope you will talk with a few other mothers who have been through what Catherine went through so you can have a better understanding of how she felt — and how “family courts” are allowed to destroy millions of families in that same way.
Smaller picture: Please research Catherine’s case to have a better understanding — for Catherine and her children.
Bigger picture: If it matters to you: the same for-profit destruction of tens of millions families in American “family courts” has been happening since the 1980s.
I think it’s difficult for someone to comment on how you handle abuse. I guess people would like women to crawl under a rock and not tell anyone. Including the family court. It’s bad enough to go through an abusive marriage but the court system abuse has driven a lot of women over the edge. I think this a woman who has severe PTSD or CPTSD. The ignorance of the public and supposed court professionals is obvious. Anger irritability and outrage is something all of us who have gone through abuse and the family court go through. Unless you have delt with an abuser. I don’t think you are qualified to make a judgement. But respect you have an opinion as a Facebook observer. You are entitled to your opinion. I would love to see a qualified non court custody evaluator opinion. Trauma often manafest the Facebook behavior. When you are constantly gaslight and going through what happens it changes you. Abuse changes you. Having your children taken away and given to the person who abused you. She was a woman who was traumatized. She was concerned about her children and posting the information was the only way she could have the truth told. Courts are silencing women. Lets have a domestic violence mental health professional weight in. We all struggle and consistently go over and over again in our mind how we got to where we are. It takes a long time to heal and realize despite mistakes you may have made. If you married to an abusive spouse nothing could be done the outcome would be the same. Taking your children is about the most damaging thing that can be done to a woman. Be grateful if you have never been there or had to fight to be a mom.
Imagine being Catherine and being evaluated by a mentally unstable, misogynist like Marc Abrams. This mans social media posts tell us everything we need to know about him: he has deep-seated, hatred and intolerance for those who do share his beliefs. This man is dangerous, in every sense of the word. He is scary. I would not let a woman alone with him, period. The fact that Lubell officiated his wedding should be more than enough to warrant an investigation. What is nature of their relationship? Was Lubell aware of Abrams social media posts? If he was aware, when did he become aware? Is Abrams opinions considered “Expert”, not knowing what unbalanced person he is?
Don’t take my word for it, let his social media posts speak for themselves:
https://frankreport.com/2023/06/06/facebook-posts-and-sexual-misconduct-allegations-dr-abrams-role-in-catherine-kassenoffs-ruin-revealed/
do not* share his beliefs