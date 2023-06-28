Jewish Sociologist: Jewish Family Court Waged War on the ‘Moser’ Catherine Kassenoff

FR is still waiting for confirmation of Catherine Kassenoff’s death.
Catherine Kassenoff is/was the daughter of the late Dr. Nazih Youssef, an oncologist. He was also a Coptic Christian, born in Egypt.
Youssef moved to England, where he met his wife, Heather Ann. The couple emigrated to Canada, where Catherine was born [1969] and finally to the USA in 1977.
Catherine married an Orthodox Jew, Allan Kassenoff, who was four years younger than her. And Catherine converted to Judaism.
After the couple had children, Catherine renounced her conversion and began to introduce the girls to the Christian holidays of Easter and Christmas.
One of Allan’s supporters told Frank Report:
“Catherine converted to Judaism. She not only converted, she did an Orthodox conversion. Right after, when they lived in Brooklyn, she went to services on Shabbat. It was only after they had children did Catherine decide to renounce her conversion and begin to introduce Christian holidays to the girls behind Allan’s back. She was no wallflower. She’s a scheming woman who would do whatever she wanted to get whatever she wanted.”
A friend of Catherine’s told Frank Report something opposite:
“Catherine did convert to Judaism and later decided that it wasn’t right for her. It had nothing to do with scheming or lying. The holidays (Easter, Christmas, etc) were not celebrated behind Allan’s back. At the New Rochelle house, they had a xmas tree, presents, etc. Allan seemed fine with it.”
There was tension over religion, no doubt.
The visitation supervisor, whom the court required to monitor every word between mother and child, social worker Jennifer Cully, wrote in her December 27, 2022 report for the court:
“During the girls’ extreme acting out, both younger girls screamed comments about not having a Christmas visit as they are Jewish. This fits into comments Ally has shared with this writer about feeling a great deal of pressure for choosing to have unsupervised visits with her mom. She stated that the small Christmas tree she had asked for from her mother for her own room was not allowed in the house and has remained on the front porch since she received it per her father’s directives.
“Ally stated that she was made to throw out the leftovers she had brought home from a previous dinner with her mom as the meal was not Kosher.”
Dr. Amy Neustein, Ph.D., an authority in speech technology and preventing child sexual abuse, presents another idea in the family court case of Kassenoff v Kassenoff.
That it was not money alone that actuated the family court actors in this vicious battle. It was religion used in the most harmful way.
Dr. Neustein, who is Jewish, established HURT (Help Us Regain The Children), a legal research and advocacy center dedicated to exposing the flaws within the family court system. She has provided expert witness testimony in child abuse/custody cases, and in 2005, Dr. Neustein co-authored with attorney Michael Lesher the landmark book From Madness to Mutiny. This groundbreaking work, published as the lead title of the University Press of New England and part of Northeastern University’s Gender, Crime, and Law Series, shed light on the woeful injustices of the jury-less, judicial, tyrannical, family court system.
Jews make up 2.2 percent of the US population and 14 percent of Westchester County, but as Dr. Neustein points out, Jews seemed to have had nearly 100 percent control of the custody war between Orthodox Jew Allan Kassenoff and his Egyptian Christian wife, Catherine, who went through the elaborate conversion to Judaism and then renounced it to return to Christianity.
Some might think it is anti-Semitic to publish a Jewish Ph.D., an expert in her field, pointing this out, and making an appeal to Jewish men who marry non-Jewish women to stop using the family court to “de-motherize” the mothers of their children.
Those who wish to oppose and claim her voice should not be heard are invited to make a response. And if anywhere a group of Christians, or Muslims, or any people aligned with common interest combined to take custody away from a Jewish father, or anyone, those who point it out would have a voice and should be heard.
By Dr. Amy Neustein
It is with great pain that I write this column. My intent is not to offend my fellow Jews. My late father was a prominent Orthodox Jewish rabbi. I write this piece because I know the damage done by silence is far worse than confronting the truth.
A mother who was tormented and tortured is now dead.
I am a Jew and I am responsible for the actions of my fellow Jews. I am my brother’s keeper. I ask for my fellow Jews to join me in bringing about a healthy change. I received permission from a rabbi to write this piece, below.
I felt from Allan Kassenoff’s emails shared with the public that he had a sense of angst that he’d lose his progeny in a divorce. He was fighting for the future as well as for his past – his heritage, his tradition, his identity.
I also perceived a possible sense of unconscious guilt or shame in his marriage choice. In fact, he came out with it in that famous car door slamming video scene!
Coming from an Orthodox background, Allan crossed into a foreign world when he married Catherine, a shiksa (Yiddish for a non-Jewish woman) and a woman whose father came from an Arab-speaking country that wanted, during Egypt’s Gamel Abder Nassar’s administration, to “drive Israel into the sea.”
Like most Jewish men who married shiksas, they felt if the marriage went bad that they wasted their seed on a Christian.
However, he did everything properly by insisting on an Orthodox conversion. The conversion process required Catherine to study the Torah for at least two years and, when completed, to take off all her clothes and immerse herself in a Mikvah (ritual bath with one-fortieth of natural rainwater according to Talmudic precepts) in front of a panel of three Orthodox rabbis to watch her to make sure the water was above her head in order to qualify as a kosher conversion.
She lit Sabbath candles and attended Shabbat dinners and Shabbat services.
But one could easily opine that when she learned of his alleged affairs and was subject to suspected beatings, including hospitalization for a fistful of grass and mud that caused trauma and infection to her eye, and when her husband sang a song, not a sacred Jewish song, but a sick nursery rhyme calling the mother of his children “a dead duck,” she eschewed the Jewish faith and clung to her memories of Jesus Christ.
She bonded with her daughters and wanted to share that anchor in Christ with them. She was beaten, arrested, evicted, and left bereft of her children.
Yes, yes, yes, the shiksa, once he was through with her in the bed (every Jewish woman knows she can never compete with a man’s desires for a shiksa because they are known to be accommodating in certain ways, whereas Jewish women generally are not) is deserving of beatings, arrest, eviction, and seizing her children from her breast.
Catherine was an apostate and deserved the four plagues, and she was an informant (Moser) – against her Jewish husband for speaking to CPS, a non Jewish government-funded agency.
The Talmud says the informant should be murdered at the earliest opportunity.
Catherine wrote, “On December 20, 2021, despite Judge Lubell’s earlier recusal, he issued what can only be described as a retaliatory ruling to further restrict (Catherine’s) access time with the children at Christmas time and thereafter. (Catherine) was given no contact whatsoever with the Children for Christmas, which was devastating to her.”
This was done to save Allan’s Jewish progeny, and Judge Lewis Lubell and his coterie knew the UNSPOKEN agenda here.
The People Who Took Catherine Out of Her Children’s Lives
I will be discreet but you all know why you took the girls away from her and how you had the alacritous help of a Jewish judge, Jewish therapists, Jewish law guardian, and a Jewish custody evaluator and his replacement, who is the training director at a Jewish agency. Since there was no history of mental illness with Catherine, nor any evidence that she failed to feed, clothe, educate, and provide proper medical care for the children, the motives smack of prejudice and nothing more.
Jewish Judge Lewis Lubell ruled Catherine can’t be with her children alone even for five minutes, and she had to move out of the house she owned immediately
Jewish attorney for children, Carol Most, [short probably for Mostofsky or Mostel] her role was to advocate for the children… and she pushed for Catherine to be separated from her children….
The Jewish custody evaluator, Dr. Marc Abrams. He pushed hard to push Catherine out of her children’s lives, writing a report that Catherine should never be alone unsupervised with her children – despite raising them for 10 years – most often alone.
The Jewish psychologist, Dr. Susan Adler, therapist for the children, who worked to convince the children that their mother should not be in their lives.
Kathleen McKay, the second custody evaluator, works as the training director for the Westchester Jewish Community Center. Dr. McKay not only pushed for Catherine to not have a relationship with her children, but went further. After the visitation supervisor, Jennifer Culley, wrote reports supporting Catherine and suggesting Allan Kassenoff alienated the children against her, Dr. McKay wrote that Catherine should not even have any supervised visits with her children. She told the Court that Catherine should NEVER see her children while she remained on earth.
I know of many Christian mothers whose children were taken away by their Jewish husbands and turned brutally against them.
She had the vehicle of a corrupt family court against her.
The Family Court players all recommended the de-motherizing of Catherine. This was not just about money. This was a religious war against Catherine, who was crucified and ended her life as a result.
Not only is Judge Lubell a Jew, but he is very much identified with Jewish themes, such as Holocaust remembrance.
Lewis Lubell was a keynote speaker on a program with all Jews sponsored by Chabad (Lubavitch) — the world’s largest Hasidic organization. Chabad apparently cozies up to Jewish judges to secure favors on all fronts, from adult guardianship to child custody.
Here is another event where Lubell was a keynote speaker. All the speakers are Jewish at this event.
Judge Lubell at a Holocaust remembrance event.
The second custody evaluator Dr. Kathleen McKay works for Weschester Jewish Commuity Center, which proudly states of their website that their entire agency is founded on the Jewish precept of “Tikkun Olam” (correcting/repairing the world).
Mesirah is the action in which one Jew reports the conduct of another Jew to a non-rabbinic (“goyisha” – a non Jewish) authority, in a manner and under the circumstances forbidden by rabbinic law.
The term for an individual who commits mesirah is moser .
A person who repeatedly violates this law by informing on his fellow Jews is considered subject to “Din Moser” (law of the informer) and it prescribes death for the offender.
The ban comes from the Bava Kamma section of the Babylonian Talmud and is discussed in Babylonian Talmud, by Rambam and in Shulchan Aruch.
Maimonides states:
Whoever adjudicates in a non-Jewish court … is wicked and it is as though he has reviled, blasphemed and rebelled against the law of Moses.
Maimonides further explains: “It is forbidden to hand over a Jew to the heathen, neither his person nor his goods, even if he is wicked and a sinner, even if he causes distress and pain to fellow-Jews. Whoever hands over a Jew to the heathen has no part in the next world. It is permitted to kill a moser (informant) wherever he is. It is even permitted to kill him before he has handed over (a fellow Jew).”
Catherine is DEAD, and her story will NEVER fade!!
She will bring about redemption for ALL afflicted and persecuted mothers and children.
Now I ask the Kassenoff crowd to be kind and ask an Orthodox rabbi and an interfaith panel to help the children. They will learn their mother was a martyr – killed because she taught Christianity to her children “behind Allan’s back.”
What did she teach that was so bad?
Love, kindness, and caring for all. Please help bring an end to this suffering.
I pray no Jewish man ever again drives his Christian wife to suicide. We can make it stop! I beg the Jewish men to allow their shiksa ex-wives to see their children.
I know many Christian mothers were salivating and yearning to see their children fathered by Jewish men.
Is it not hypocritical to expunge a mother from the lives of her children, and then to blame her for killing herself, claiming her children will be without a mother?
Thousands of mothers have been bereft of their children, who have been severely brainwashed against their mothers due to the corrupt family court.
Thus, if their mothers would die of suicide, it wouldn’t bother the children one iota because they are already turned against them.
The children were torn from their mothers at a young age, and learned to identify with the aggressor and winner in the family courts.
It’s mere lip service and utter hypocrisy to say that Catherine damaged her children by taking her life, because the love they had for her was ALREADY obliterated by the Kassenoff Klan and their Jewish auxiliaries in the family court.
They succeeded in wiping out any love the child had for their mother. I’m afraid we cannot escape the social reality that demographics and religion played a big role in this case.
In Catherine’s FB post, she wrote how much she longed to share Christ with her daughters, at least for them to know that she was Christian.
He can’t simultaneously enjoy the flesh, yet expel her Christ in her — and throw her out into the street and take her children from her breast. And then arrest her THREE times for yearning to see her children.
Those who persecuted Catherine will live to see the ire of those in America and Europe for the Kassenoff Klan.
I understand that discourse on the mangling and murdering of this Christian woman by her Jewish lawyer husband has already begun in Switzerland, England, Holland and beyond.
I heard it here in America. It hurts me very much. If I remain silent, it won’t stop. But if I confront it and show compassion for the other Catherines crucified by the family courts, then maybe we can come together to end this scourge.
29 Comments
It’s apparent that religious factors have been prejudicial to mothers. And herein lies a key to opening up a federal civil rights investigation into family court — because when Jewish cabals nest in the family courts there is no equal protection under the laws for the prejudiced party. This article by Dr. Neustein might be the long awaited and much anticipated federal remedy so many of the readers have been waiting for. And for those cases where there is not an evident Jewish cabal, if the Justice Department comes in for Catherine’s case, which has an overt Jewish conspiracy, they will find plenty of run of the mill due process violations in all the other cases. But we need Merrick Garland to start somewhere. And given the outcry worldwide for justice for Catherine persecuted, tormented, and reviled by the Kassenoff supporters a Department of Justice investigation of her case would be the galvanizing force to open up the entire venal system and save all the children.
As for setting the record straight, a reader decried the columnist claiming the term “shiksa” means whore. He or she was not only wrong but he/she was revealing their OWN prurient and denigrating posture toward Christian women — and hanging themselves in the process. Shiksa means a Christian or Gentile woman who is the person of romantic desire by a Jewish man, forbidden to have such desires because he must only desire a Jew. The reader who called a shiksa a “whore” is imputing their own very ugly biases onto the Christian population and certainly making the point for the columnist. Where do such vile, contemptuous thoughts come from? It’s frightening to think that this may have been someone Catherine had to associate with. Please let’s rid our souls of iniquities and make the Jewish people a better nation. We can try by first eliminating hatred for Gentile women. Is that too much to ask from the Orthodox Jews? I certainly hope not.
I’ve looked at all the evidence, accusations and theories including this latest [it was the jews] . theory And after reviewing everything this is my conclusion…..
multiole judges, multiple lawyers and multiple psychiatrists looking at a totally disfunctional marriage and some bad parenting, decided (somewhat controversially) that the mother was simply too erratic to have custody of the children. Then the mother validated the othewise controversial opinon of these multiple experts by engaging in the most public wacky suicide or fake suicide ever.
The End..
https://newsthatmoves.com/9292/in-memory-of-a-mother-family-court-activist
This is my article that refers back to the Frank Report on numerous occasions regarding Catherine Youseff Kassenoff’s untimely death.
Ms. Neustein’s background is very diverse. Her observations are acute and from a perspective of understanding the inner workings of her Jewish heritage and faith. I think it is courageous of Amy to bring her professional opinion to the fore as it pertains to the Kassenoff case. This awareness is key to creating positive change so Catherine Youseff Kassenoff’s death isn’t in vain.
Thank you,
Amy
This blood libel post belongs in the Protocols of the Elders of Zion; not on the blog of a self described ‘investigative journalist’ in the 21st Century.
Would you be similarly skeptical of, say, a black judge who ruled in favor of a black parent in a mixed race couple? Would you ascribe all kinds of ridiculous intentions to the black spouse for wanting, and then no longer wanting, a white mate?
Catherine herself didn’t tolerate anti semitic comments against Allan on her Facebook page.
To Everyone,
In case you don’t have the time to read this batshit crazy article Here is an awesome quote!!!!
/////////////////////////
“Yes, shiksa, once he was thru with her in the bed (every Jewish woman knows she can never compete with a man’s desires for a shiksa because they are known to be accommodating in certain ways.)
-Dr. Neustain
/////////////////////////////////////
Note:
A shiksa is a Christian whore. So apparently Dr. Neustain hates Christians too.
***********
Lastly,
I don’t think Frank is anti-Semitic.
This article was published to support Free Speech.
Faith overrides the ability to report wrongdoing. This is evidenced in family court where no laws apply and due process is foreign.
Bruce Freedman, Jane Grossman, Gerard Adelman, Sidney Horwitz, Robert Horwitz, Linda Smith, Biren- Caverly, Lisa Knopf, Lisa Kerin, Randolph Richardson, Edward Nusbaum… profit driven and protected by the CT Bar- Alex Cuda!
I’ve got all Jews in my case. They stole my kids- wouldn’t even let me see them on Christmas. It’s been three years without an Easter or Christmas. Where is the respect for religion in the side of Catholics?
These are crimes and must be treated as such. But no Feds will even look at what is clearly a racket bc the federal govt is involved in financial money streams.
Wow Frank!!!!
The Anti-Defamation League will be knocking at your door.
I haven’t read an article this antisemitic since I read the
“Gas Oven Jews cookbook”,
cooking Kosher using Jews.
Frank all I got so say is….
…..go suck on a tailpipe.
Jewish people I know and love would never do that to anyone.
The feds need to investigate. Crimes were committed. 👈 That’s the issue.
Those crimes must be addressed, no matter the religions involved.
Which state/federal office is investigating? Catherine gathered actionable evidence. What are the next steps?
I understand why the author considers that faith may be part of why Catherine was treated so horribly by the courts.
But others of us were treated similarly in the courts where faith wasn’t an issue. In my case the US family court were told a bunch of pure malarkey about our family’s story, and the court actors seized upon these lies as though they were God’s word. Whereas the real story was completely well documented with scads of hard evidence. But they refused to look at the evidence. They wanted to believe all sorts of absolute nonsense to find any excuse to steal the money belonging to my children and I . If they could demonize me and forget about their responsibilities towards me and my four children, then they could tell themselves it was okay to leave us stranded with no resources to survive.
I don’t think it’s about faith. I believe it’s about corrupt people looking for any way to excuse their disgusting theft and abuse of innocent people.
Agreed 💯
This has been a live issue in our home, as my daughter is dating age, recent Columbia grad, but Catholic and faithful. We have discussed what it could/would mean to convert, what one might lose, and what one might not see coming in the future.
Interfaith couple can have joyful, harmonious marriages, it depends on their goodwill, willingness to harmonize their beliefs, jointly, and transmit all that goodness to their kids. Where one or both insists on control, disparagement, it won’t work. It also won’t work where one is not ethical, either at home or work, or both, and his/her partner cannot abide their ethical choices, especially as they model misbehavior to their kids.
This is tricky, and spiritual people should think deeply before choosing a partner! CK is becoming a martyr for the cause of protective, loving, faithful mothers, caught in religiously controlling family webs.
Please see the on going issues with the state of New York and women trying to leave the Jewish faith. Mother’s specifically in New York are loosing custody of their children for leaving the community. The normal and routine of practicing of the Jewish religion is being used as an excuse to take children away from their mother’s. There is a real crisis going on in the United States. It’s not a religious one. The use of access and the driven need for 50/50 custody when it’s i not appropriate . Fatherhood initiative/funding. Attempting to co parent with an abuser who is using your children to further abuse you is a prison sentence. Women are being tortured for trying to have their consitional right to be a parent . They are being sentenced to years of abuse as well as the children to maintain an abusive father access to their children. Sentenced to years of abuse in family court. In some cases men are also being sentenced to years of abuse trying to be a father. These courts are helping very few people. Religions of all kinds are being used in family court. People should not be forced to give up their children because they don’t share the same faith. It needs to be eliminated in custody battle. Period.
Can it be proven their faith was the reason they would separate the mother from “the heathen”? If not, not even worth bringing up. Which is why everyone involved needs to be investigated so all their communications can be examined.
Wasn’t Jewish marriage law debated in the Connecticut courts? Apparently someone is trying to make presidency with the use of Jewish law in family court.
This is a very important conversation.
Please friends: Let’s have this conversation, keep it friendly and accomplish great things.
Also would love to hear what franks problem is with the Jews
I have no problem with Jews. I just published the Jewish writer of this story. If a group of Italians did the same thing in lawless family court, I’d publish all the same.
Where is the ashes it’s a month and you people are still acting as if this a real thing
Switzerland most likey.
Still? The place Catherine allegedly went to says 5 days or less for ashes to be sent to family
This is enlightening. Regardless of faith, what’s concerning is the religious rules that prevent one Jewish person from reporting on another! This is the collusion that dominates family court- to the destruction of non-Jewish bonds between mother and child.
“A person who repeatedly violates this law by informing on his fellow Jews is considered subject to “Din Moser” (law of the informer) and it prescribes death for the offender.”
No one will be held accountable. They are all protecting themselves. It doesn’t matter if one parent is Jewish or not.
Court cabals takeover the case and recommend each other for court appointed positions. They all conduct themselves immorally and violate all laws but act to protect themselves at all costs.
The family therapist, custody evaluator and GAL- all Jewish- then eliminate anyone who advocates for the children.
Thank you for being brave and educating the public to religious principles that may influence outcomes in family court atrocities.
There are some seriously sketchy Catholic involved in family court. There is no reason to believe that the problem is limited to the Jewish people involved in family court.
A Jewish conspiracy to steal Christian babies???!!!
Frank I’m not even Jewish and know this is blatant anti-semitism, you should be ashamed of yourself and I hope someone sues you into poverty, you deserve it
🫣
This is funny. Now the internet is going to turn this into a Jewish conspiracy for outrage and clicks.
Catherine was nor her family is not nor was not ever religious. Catherine had no interest in Christianity at any point in her life. Her 1st husband was Jewish, she converted and married her 2nd husband (Allan) also a Jew. She never converted back, renounced her conversion or even went to Church.
The only reason she wanted to have Xmas & Easter celebrations was to piss off Allan. She didn’t go to church as an adult ever. She allegedly had an abortion and allegedly committed suicide. The idea that she was a Christian or cared about actual religion is total BS. However, everyone loves a good – “Jewish Cabal” story so I am sure it will get traction for a few days. Easier than actually confirming if this woman is even dead.[Its been a month, the fact that no one has confirmed it sort of indicates 1.she is alive and 2. these “journalism” sites like FR don’t care about reporting, just sparking outrage and clicks]
Never heard about her first marriage? When was this?
Plenty of people celebrate Christmas or Easter without ever going to church. It has nothing to do with pissing anyone off.