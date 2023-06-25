Attorney Gus Dimopolus Donated Thousands to Judge Lubell While He Represented Allan Kassenoff

June 25, 2023
Gus Dimopoulus…

When he represented Allan Kassenoff in his divorce and custody dispute with his wife Catherine, attorney Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulos made campaign contributions to Judge Lewis Lubell and Judge Nancy Quinn Koba when they ran for state supreme court justice in 2019.

Carol Most…

The attorney for the children, Carol Most, also donated to Judge Lubell while she represented the children.

 So did custody evaluator Marc Abrams.

 Judge Lubell also officiated at Abram’s wedding.  

Judge Lewis Lubell officiates at the wedding of Dr. Marc Abrams and his bride

At this trio’s urgent request, Judge Lubell ruled to take Catherine Kassenoff’s children away from her, kick her out of the house she jointly owned with Allan, and award sole custody to him.

Judge Nancy Quinn Koba…

Later, Judge Koba reaffirmed the separation of mother and children.

 Donations:

Gus:

2/11/19 – $2,000 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Maniatis & Dimopoulos)

9/25/19 – $700 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Dimopoulos Bruggemann)

5/7/19 – $500 – Judge Koba (Maniatis & Dimopoulos)

9/10/19 – $250 – Judge Koba (Dimopoulos Bruggemann)

 

Carol Most, the court-appointed attorney for the children:

9/30/05 – $100 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Most & Kusnetz)

2/5/19 – $2,000 – Judge Less Lubell (Most & Schneid P.C.)

 

Bailey v Bailey

A witness in court made an interesting observation of Judge Lubell’s handling of Bailey v Bailey case

He was looking coolly at the pro se litigant, David Bailey, then cast a warm glance at the two lawyers for the wife, Nikki.

Judge Lubell told David Bailey, “I know Jo-Ann Cambareri and John Gutteridge. I know they have integrity. I don’t know you at all.”

Judge Lubell then ruled in favor of the wife.

During Judge Lubell’s 2019 campaign, Gutteridge and Cambareri donated $2000. Back in 2005, when Lubell ran for judge the first time, Gutteridge donated $1250 to Lubell. 

The trial was held before Judge Linda S. Jamieson, to whom Gutteridge and Camberari also made generous donations. She awarded custody to the wife and required supervised visitation for the father, even though there were no allegations of abuse or neglect.  

 NYSBOE Public Reporting System : Contributions

elections.ny.gov

Search by recipient: 

NYSBOE Public Reporting System : Contributions By Recipient

elections.ny.gov

New York State Supreme Court Justices are elected to a 14-year term and receive $208,000 per year and a likely six-figure lifetime pension if they win reelection.

 

 

Janine Morrison

4 Comments

  • This is incomplete.

    Gus Dimopoulos recruited donors for Lubell and Koba.

    Ask Gus who paid for Koba’s celebration party after she won election, just weeks before she took over as judge for many cases that Gus appeared on.

    Ask Gus why he fired Stephanie Treanor as a client and pledged allegiance to Lubell and Marc Abrams after being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    Reply

  • Lubell needs to be removed from the bench until these conflicts of interest are sorted out. Dimopoulos clearly bought favor with this judge. They both need to be investigated. And Lubell officiated Abrams wedding? This whole thing STINKS to high Heavens. How can we have ANY trust in N.Y. court with this type of open public corruption?

    Reply

  • I’m willing to bet that even with no contributions, the judge would follow the unanimous advice of the custody evaluator and the lawyer for the children. What is he gonna do, say “fuck the experts, I know best”?

    Reply

    • The evaluator was Lubell’s good friend.
      The evaluator was Allan attorney’s go to expert in other cases.
      No neutrality

      Reply

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” Parlato was also credited in the Starz docuseries "Seduced" for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Additionally, Parlato’s coverage of the group OneTaste, starting in 2018, helped spark an FBI investigation, which led to indictments of two of its leaders in 2023.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premiered on May 22, 2022. Most recently, he consulted and appeared on Tubi's "Branded and Brainwashed: Inside NXIVM," which aired January, 2023.

Archives