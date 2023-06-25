Attorney Gus Dimopolus Donated Thousands to Judge Lubell While He Represented Allan Kassenoff

When he represented Allan Kassenoff in his divorce and custody dispute with his wife Catherine, attorney Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulos made campaign contributions to Judge Lewis Lubell and Judge Nancy Quinn Koba when they ran for state supreme court justice in 2019.
The attorney for the children, Carol Most, also donated to Judge Lubell while she represented the children.
So did custody evaluator Marc Abrams.
Judge Lubell also officiated at Abram’s wedding.
At this trio’s urgent request, Judge Lubell ruled to take Catherine Kassenoff’s children away from her, kick her out of the house she jointly owned with Allan, and award sole custody to him.
Later, Judge Koba reaffirmed the separation of mother and children.
Donations:
Gus:
2/11/19 – $2,000 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Maniatis & Dimopoulos)
9/25/19 – $700 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Dimopoulos Bruggemann)
5/7/19 – $500 – Judge Koba (Maniatis & Dimopoulos)
9/10/19 – $250 – Judge Koba (Dimopoulos Bruggemann)
Carol Most, the court-appointed attorney for the children:
9/30/05 – $100 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Most & Kusnetz)
2/5/19 – $2,000 – Judge Less Lubell (Most & Schneid P.C.)
Bailey v Bailey
A witness in court made an interesting observation of Judge Lubell’s handling of Bailey v Bailey case
He was looking coolly at the pro se litigant, David Bailey, then cast a warm glance at the two lawyers for the wife, Nikki.
Judge Lubell told David Bailey, “I know Jo-Ann Cambareri and John Gutteridge. I know they have integrity. I don’t know you at all.”
Judge Lubell then ruled in favor of the wife.
During Judge Lubell’s 2019 campaign, Gutteridge and Cambareri donated $2000. Back in 2005, when Lubell ran for judge the first time, Gutteridge donated $1250 to Lubell.
The trial was held before Judge Linda S. Jamieson, to whom Gutteridge and Camberari also made generous donations. She awarded custody to the wife and required supervised visitation for the father, even though there were no allegations of abuse or neglect.
New York State Supreme Court Justices are elected to a 14-year term and receive $208,000 per year and a likely six-figure lifetime pension if they win reelection.
4 Comments
This is incomplete.
Gus Dimopoulos recruited donors for Lubell and Koba.
Ask Gus who paid for Koba’s celebration party after she won election, just weeks before she took over as judge for many cases that Gus appeared on.
Ask Gus why he fired Stephanie Treanor as a client and pledged allegiance to Lubell and Marc Abrams after being paid hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Lubell needs to be removed from the bench until these conflicts of interest are sorted out. Dimopoulos clearly bought favor with this judge. They both need to be investigated. And Lubell officiated Abrams wedding? This whole thing STINKS to high Heavens. How can we have ANY trust in N.Y. court with this type of open public corruption?
I’m willing to bet that even with no contributions, the judge would follow the unanimous advice of the custody evaluator and the lawyer for the children. What is he gonna do, say “fuck the experts, I know best”?
The evaluator was Lubell’s good friend.
The evaluator was Allan attorney’s go to expert in other cases.
No neutrality