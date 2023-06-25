Attorney Gus Dimopolus Donated Thousands to Judge Lubell While He Represented Allan Kassenoff

When he represented Allan Kassenoff in his divorce and custody dispute with his wife Catherine, attorney Constantine ‘Gus’ Dimopoulos made campaign contributions to Judge Lewis Lubell and Judge Nancy Quinn Koba when they ran for state supreme court justice in 2019.

The attorney for the children, Carol Most, also donated to Judge Lubell while she represented the children.

So did custody evaluator Marc Abrams.

Judge Lubell also officiated at Abram’s wedding.

At this trio’s urgent request, Judge Lubell ruled to take Catherine Kassenoff’s children away from her, kick her out of the house she jointly owned with Allan, and award sole custody to him.

Later, Judge Koba reaffirmed the separation of mother and children.

Donations:

Gus:

2/11/19 – $2,000 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Maniatis & Dimopoulos)

9/25/19 – $700 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Dimopoulos Bruggemann)

5/7/19 – $500 – Judge Koba (Maniatis & Dimopoulos)

9/10/19 – $250 – Judge Koba (Dimopoulos Bruggemann)

Carol Most, the court-appointed attorney for the children:

9/30/05 – $100 – Judge Lewis Lubell (Most & Kusnetz)

2/5/19 – $2,000 – Judge Less Lubell (Most & Schneid P.C.)

Bailey v Bailey

A witness in court made an interesting observation of Judge Lubell’s handling of Bailey v Bailey case

He was looking coolly at the pro se litigant, David Bailey, then cast a warm glance at the two lawyers for the wife, Nikki.

Judge Lubell told David Bailey, “I know Jo-Ann Cambareri and John Gutteridge. I know they have integrity. I don’t know you at all.”

Judge Lubell then ruled in favor of the wife.

During Judge Lubell’s 2019 campaign, Gutteridge and Cambareri donated $2000. Back in 2005, when Lubell ran for judge the first time, Gutteridge donated $1250 to Lubell.

The trial was held before Judge Linda S. Jamieson, to whom Gutteridge and Camberari also made generous donations. She awarded custody to the wife and required supervised visitation for the father, even though there were no allegations of abuse or neglect.

New York State Supreme Court Justices are elected to a 14-year term and receive $208,000 per year and a likely six-figure lifetime pension if they win reelection.