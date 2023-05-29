Mother’s Plea: Who Will Hear Our Silenced Voices as Family Court Takes Our Children

By a Mother
Dear Mr. Parlato,
Thank you for your the story: Is She Dead? Final Post From Mother Who Lost Her Kids Through Family Court to Wealthy Attorney Husband
Unfortunately this hit too close to home. The family court system almost seems rigged. Across our country there are endless stories of parents particularly mothers losing their children at an alarming rate due to a system that is supposed to be fair and impartial.
Yet the outcomes very much seem one-sided. What is behind this I wonder?
Is it corruption? is it about a money-making system?
Is it due to tilting the scales of taking away the rights of one particular parent and having us go back to a century where mothers had no voice nor vote.
I am unfortunately a mother whose child was ripped away by this system. I’m educated, a professional, never had trouble with the law.
I’m a law abiding citizen. I’ve raised another child from my previous relationship as a single parent while putting myself through school. I’m a proud parent of a professional well to do, educated, kind, and caring human being.
For my young child I’ve been doing the same until family court became involved.
Trying to do the right thing; and abiding by the law to protect my young child from the neglect and harm being instilled turned out to be the worst possible thing that I could have done. I was punished for protecting my child. I lost custody in trial. Now I’m fighting for minutes to be part of my child’s life
The trauma inflicted upon children, upon parents, and extended family members is all too overwhelming and common.
My story, these stories are no longer isolated incidents. So why are our stories not being heard?
Is there a way to be heard?
Our children are our future. Part of our future is being destroyed by a system that supposedly is designed to bring order. Unfortunately its creating chaos.
Can you help us, we whose voices are being silenced?
Sincerely,
A mother who is holding on to the hope for a better future for our children…
Family Court is no place for humans to settle their disputes.
6 Comments
Family courts around the country and world have placed children into the custody of child-molesters.
The United Nations wants to abolish age-of-consent laws. They believe 6 year old children’s civil rights are being violated by making it illegal for adults to have sex with them.
The World Economic Forum wants to permit “age-gap love”, globally. This will decriminalize single digit age children having sex with adults.
The Democrat Party wants to prepare ALL children in the U.S. to be groomed and ready once these policies are implemented globally by the U.N. and W.E.F.
U.S. courts are already putting these plans into motion by helping groom children to be raped by pedophile parents, guardians and custodians.
Epstein, Polanski, Allen, Biden, Weinstein, etc. All Pedos working on this 50 year project.
These moms are so whiny. Boo hoo the court stole my child. Here’s a tip. If child services are called on you, leave that county for 30 days. If they can’t find you, they have to close their case.
“The family court system almost seems rigged” because the family court system is rigged.
https://insideinvestigator.org/?utm_campaign=cii_email&utm_source=mailchimp&utm_medium=email&utm_content=052823_sunday
Inside investigator published an article. The author had to disconnect the phone because they were inundated with calls.
But why disconnect the phone? Why not demand more coverage and resources because it’s effecting so many lives?
This was a summary of the issues, well known to the legislatures and judiciary.
Don’t kid yourself into believing they just need to be informed. Or that more laws are the answer.
They are not. The laws are not followed. It’s lawless. Our children are being stolen.
Where is the outrage? What greater crime against humanity can be done than to separate a child from his parent?
Family courts are functioning, intentional human trafficking businesses by definition. Any court without a jury that can criminalize and take people’s children with zero evidence is not a court. It is a business, designed to take as much possible then blame its victims for the trauma the court and bad actors cause, designed cover up for each other criminally out of a feeling of necessity. Anyone who challenges the corruption is removed, and often the whistleblower protection act becomes secondary to keeping up appearances. That would be the clusterfuck of Cluster B type personalities with no ethics running the show. Flagrant and unflinching in their actions, backdating orders, destroying transcripts and video recordings, all for the sake of your child’s best interests. While making 90% of all money made in courts.
Spot on. I’ve experienced all that you suggest occurs. The problem is few people believe our reality.
The separation of parents from child at the hands of judges and attorneys leaves most traumatized with nowhere to turn. When you realize what’s happening, it’s too late.
In reality, the outcome is predetermined. Public exposure is the only answer.
Sadly so many are too frightened to come forward because of retaliation.
I came forward and the retaliation has been brutal. However, those who haven’t come forward are not much better off for having stayed silent.
“Behaving” and “submitting” to the coercive control of the courts does not yield a better result.
You don’t ever get custody restored. Your children are never again in your care. Your money is not returned.
The truth is irrelevant.
Public exposure.
And look at the history of parents like us who have walked in our shoes. Don’t repeat history. Learn from them and listen to their advice. The courts will keep you in their grasp for years to come – suffering for all.
Frank Report is one of the few places where it’s reported on. But it’s a thankless, painful job because Frank Parlato has been targeted by the courts and sued and threatened those he has exposed.
And there’s no financial gain. He’s one of the few who stand up to the court mafia – because it’s the right thing to do.