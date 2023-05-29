Mother’s Plea: Who Will Hear Our Silenced Voices as Family Court Takes Our Children

By a Mother

Dear Mr. Parlato,

Thank you for your the story: Is She Dead? Final Post From Mother Who Lost Her Kids Through Family Court to Wealthy Attorney Husband

Unfortunately this hit too close to home. The family court system almost seems rigged. Across our country there are endless stories of parents particularly mothers losing their children at an alarming rate due to a system that is supposed to be fair and impartial.

Yet the outcomes very much seem one-sided. What is behind this I wonder? Is it corruption? is it about a money-making system?

Is it due to tilting the scales of taking away the rights of one particular parent and having us go back to a century where mothers had no voice nor vote.

I am unfortunately a mother whose child was ripped away by this system. I’m educated, a professional, never had trouble with the law.

I’m a law abiding citizen. I’ve raised another child from my previous relationship as a single parent while putting myself through school. I’m a proud parent of a professional well to do, educated, kind, and caring human being.

For my young child I’ve been doing the same until family court became involved.

Trying to do the right thing; and abiding by the law to protect my young child from the neglect and harm being instilled turned out to be the worst possible thing that I could have done. I was punished for protecting my child. I lost custody in trial. Now I’m fighting for minutes to be part of my child’s life

The trauma inflicted upon children, upon parents, and extended family members is all too overwhelming and common.

My story, these stories are no longer isolated incidents. So why are our stories not being heard?

Is there a way to be heard?

Our children are our future. Part of our future is being destroyed by a system that supposedly is designed to bring order. Unfortunately its creating chaos.

Can you help us, we whose voices are being silenced?

Sincerely,

A mother who is holding on to the hope for a better future for our children…



