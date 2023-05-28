Delusional Tactics and Despair? Raniere’s Last-Ditch Efforts Ridiculed 

Gregroy Stoltz’s comments on Keith Raniere were detailed in a post:

Aristotle’s Sausage was not feeling warmly about them.

By Aristotle’s Sausage

Keith Raniere has yet another lawyer? I thought he had some woman lawyer in Tucson already. Plus Joseph Tully in CA.

Yet Raniere whines about his lack of legal representation… what a clown.

This Greg Stoltz guy seems to be Vanguard’s new PR mouthpiece, with his tall tales of saintly Keith bearing his prison martyrdom with stoical forbearance. What a laugh! And the same tired old fairy tales of government oppression and media conspiracy.

What this is supposed to accomplish is bugger-all.

Raniere and the Igor-like Suneel Chakravorty must be desperate by now. Their appeal of Raniere’s conviction sank without a trace. Their ridiculous appeal to the Supreme Court went straight into the shredder.

Clare Bronfman’s money bought the fossilized celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz’s presence at a news conference that went unnoticed. What a sorry show that was.

Maybe they think this Stoltz guy will succeed, where Dershowitz failed. Good luck with that, fools…

Dershowitz said of the alleged FBI tampering, “If this is true, this is really an attempt to frame somebody based on manipulation of data that’s just unacceptable in an American court and in the American legal system.”

But Raniere is not in prison for child pornography. He is in prison for racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, and wire fraud conspiracy. Those are the seven charges of the indictment against him, and the jury convicted him on all seven. The child pornography charges comprised just two of the predicate acts of the eleven that the jury found proven. The prosecution had only to prove two of the eleven to establish the racketeering conviction.

The child porn issue is peripheral to this case. The Free Raniere club has long been attempting to divert attention to this non-issue, because that is a NXIVM: when you’re caught, change the narrative.

Second, as to the speculation that the photos of Camila aren’t Camila, are you freakin’ kidding me? Raniere was right there in court, with his expensive lawyers. Why didn’t he speak up?

Stoltz said, “An FBI agent testified it was Camila in the photographs.”

Yeah, and that FBI agent was the guy Agnifilo could have cross-examined if there had been the slightest suspicion that those photos were not Camila.

Raniere himself accepted those pictures were genuine. That’s why Camila didn’t need to testify.

Attorney Stoltz anticipates having a cup of coffee with that stand-up fella Keith Raniere when he’s released, which Stoltz feigns confidently will be soon.

Just as defense lawyers will assert to the jury that their client, a skinhead thug with a swastika prominently tattooed on his neck, is a fine upstanding young man.

Exactly who is this piffle directed at? Is it just to keep up the spirits of the remaining dead-enders? It surely has no other purpose.

At one point, I think Raniere dreamed of fighting his criminal conviction by brewing up some sort of popular uprising, some grass-roots clamor to have him freed. That’s why he wanted Dershowitz. It was delusional.

I suspect Raniere is in utter despair by now, five years after arrest. I certainly hope he is. Let it eat him up inside, the utter horror of the fate he has brought upon himself. It’s what he deserves.

Mk10 Art’s rendition of Raniere and Stoltz