Dones Challenges Anonymous Dude, ‘You Are Way Too Invested in Finding Fault for Raniere Victim’ Nicki Clyne

This dude who dares to shout but not be known, uses the name BK. He seems wroth about Clyne’s declaration in Edmondson v Raniere.
Susan Dones responded:
You can not use a shotgun approach to claim someone did something to harm someone, hoping to come close. This isn’t horseshoes. This is a court of law.
There are several misperceptions people have about the collateral, revenge porn against Edmondson, forced labor, etc.
Clyne and several others were questioned at great lengths by the DOJ/FBI and were not arrested for any crimes or had to make plea deals in exchange for testimony like the Salzmans, Mack, etc.
Because Clyne stayed loyal to Raniere during his trial, if the DOJ/FBI had evidence to arrest her, why wouldn’t they take advantage of that?
Yet the lawyers for the civil lawsuit believe they can bully Clyne into exchanging information she might know to testify if it comes to a trial, by not letting her out of the civil case and holding the case over her head.
I say bravo, Nicki, stick to fight the good fight. Don’t let the bully lawyers win. Let those who have been the leaders in NXIVM take the stand now that you have woken up. Say ENOUGH.
You have a right to heal, just like Lauren Salzman, just like Sarah Edmondson, just like Mark Vicente. Just like all the others have.
There comes a time to fight a legal battle and a time to make amends. Legal first, sorry comes later.
I am going to start out by saying, I think you are sincerely trying to help Clyne heal.
I also have to say, Clyne is not helping herself asking you or any other non-lawyer to be publicly advocating for her. That’s for several reasons, not the least of which is that you are not covered by attorney-client privilege.
If what she is telling you contradicts what she has said (or will say) elsewhere, she is potentially opening both you and herself for questioning.
Now addressing your points:
Clyne and several others were questioned at great lengths by the DOJ/FBI
When subpoenaed by a grand jury, she invoked the Fifth. That subpoena was unlikely to have been issued if Clyne actually answered questions in prior discussions with the FBI.
When given immunity so that she could provide documents without fear of incriminating herself, Clyne refused. Though they did not wish to do so at the time, EDNY could have put Clyne in contempt of court –you can’t duck a subpoena with immunity attached.
Later Clyne signed an affidavit saying she would have spoken up but she was intimidated. Garaufis threw that affidavit in the trash.
Because Clyne stayed loyal to Raniere during his trial, if the DOj/FBI had evidence to arrest her, why wouldn’t they take advantage of that?
They did have evidence and they did take advantage of it. Clyne was shown to have purchased and then sold the DOS Sorority house with Rosa Laura Junco’s money –it was Clyne’s name and her passport submitted with LLC paperwork.
That was the house where women were physically tortured through whippings and paddlings at Raniere’s instruction. It was where a cage was to be delivered and installed. And so the seizure was based on the fact that the premises were used to “commit or to facilitate the violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1589, 1590 and/or 1591” –that is, slavery, document peonage, and/or sex trafficking.
As Clyne sold the premises, the FBI seized the funds Clyne deposited with her lawyer. She had adequate time to contest the warrant and what it accused her of doing. She did not contest it.
Susan Dones didn’t back down.
If she did not back down to NXIVM with their battery of lawyers, Dones was not likely to back down to a carping critic who is strangely reticent to give his name.
Dones responded:
First off, I’m not fearful about any questions some lawyers want to ask me. I have nothing to hide & nothing to protect.
You’re not the only one who can read court docs & a lot of articles to gather information.
Those in this lawsuit will have to go through depositions and have questions of their own to answer about their involvement in NXIVM activities while they were members. This isn’t going to be fun for them as none of them have clean hands in how they behaved.
Depositions are not fun. They might want to consider this when carrying this lawsuit forward. Their dirty laundry is going to be exposed. There is no editing floor to leave their crap on the floor. No questions get to be left out. It’s all fair game.
Dude, another good reason to point to the fact that Clyne is and was one of Raniere’s bigger VICTIMS in what you keep shoveling out.
Clyne didn’t have the funds to buy a house at that time. It must have been Raniere’s plans to talk both women into the plan to have Clyne put on the title of this house. He must have talked her into having her name on the title.
He had a purpose for her name being on the title. What that was, I don’t know. In the end, the government got the money for the house.
What women in this lawsuit are claiming they were tortured in the house? Was it your wife or girlfriend? You seem way too invested in “let’s make Nicki the bad person here” to think this thing out logically.
Wasn’t it an S&M house for Raniere’s pleasure? He used his skills to talk ALL THESE WOMEN into how this was a good idea.
Who was locked in a cage & tortured there? Do you have any proof that Nicki locked someone in a cage & physically tortured a woman there?
There are plenty of other ways of gathering evidence than answering questions BK. We saw that in messages between Cami & Raniere that proved he had sex with her when she was 15.
In their investigation, the DOJ/FBI did not find evidence in emails, text messages, etc. to arrest Nicki Clyne for any crimes, including being part owner of the said TORTURE house. 🙄
Buddy, you need to get off the torture Nicki Clyne train. I don’t know what is up with you regarding her. You are way too invested in finding fault in someone who was one of Raniere’s victims.
We have no idea what it is like to be 22 years old & be in his claws. To be tortured by him & finally be able to break free.
We seem to have grace for so many of his other victims. I don’t understand your anger towards her. I can only think maybe she has harmed someone you care deeply for.
I am only projecting that she herself is deeply sorry for any harm she has done, like others victims of Raniere have done. Right now, she has to get through this legal process. Just like the others had to.
Until then, we will tell our point counterpoint here. As you see Nicki as the bad person. I see Nicki, the person who has been a victim to Raniere since age 22.
The thread continues with a few weighing in for and against and BK delivering more ‘let’s torture Nicki’ bias, errors and solid misinterpretations of facts.
Perhaps the best comment of all on this dispute was by Sarah Impalin.
Sarah Impalin:
Are people seriously down-voting Susan Dones on a Nxivm sub??? Holy shit, this sub is terrible. BK – I hope you reevaluate what this sub has become…
Strong emotions out of the Burger King. Who knew?
He calls himself B.K for 🥩 beef. Let’s call him burger boy
I like Susan Dones, I think she’s a hero in this sad Nxivm saga. But I gotta say, BK is far more convincing in this go-around. He’s presenting evidence, she’s making ad hominem attacks. I really don’t know why she’s so vehement in this.
As for writing anonymously (or pseudonymously) it was good enough for Mark Twain so it’s good enough for me.
Poor analogy. You can do better. Mark Twain wasn’t hiding. He made hundreds of public appearances. In fact, “in his lifetime, Mark Twain was almost as well-known a public speaker as he was a writer, and lecture tours were a major source of his income.”
https://rmc.library.cornell.edu/twain/exhibition/stage/index.html#:~:text=Mark%20Twain%20did%20not%20read,They%20were%20designed%20to%20entertain.
He had a reputation backed by being a person of substance. That’s different than being a chirper.
As for facts, as you will see in a future post, bk twists his facts to suit his bias – and makes up the rest. When you add that he can’t reveal who he is, while Susan is out there bravely, I give Susan Dones the victory hands down.
Susan Dones is great. But she’s not infallible.
People can have differing opinions.
Sure, you’ll probably get censored on this blog if you express anything less than pure positivity and belief in Nicki Clyne. Now.
But silencing does not eradicate those opinions and its nice that people can express them elsewhere