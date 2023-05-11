Lawyer Explains ‘How to Prove Parental Alienation in Court’

Parental Alienation is a problem. It is a problem when it is true, and a problem when it is falsely alleged as a weapon to win custody.
And in fairness, there is probably a twilight area where it is partly true and partly false, where one parent exaggerates the oafish behavior of the other to persuade the children to feel disdain or fear of the other parent.
Attorney Brian Mayer presents his views on YouTube, and the following is an edited transcript.
Attorney Mayer speaks about how to prove parental alienation.
He does not discuss the possibility that parental alienation can be falsely alleged.
Mayer’s opinions are his own.
But just as there are selfish parents whose hatred for the other parent is so great that they will hurt their children to harm the other parent, so there are protective parents who see the abusive nature of the other parent and need to literally alienate or sequester the children for their own protection from abuse.
For clever child abusers, if they use some of the tools discussed by Attorney Mayer, they can, especially if they have money, flip custody away from the protective parent and have the children exclusively for thier abuse. Obscene family court, without juries, without the people involved in the decision-making process, leaves all decisions up to the government.
Funny, the people get the right to a jury on even small monetary disputes or minor crimes, but when it comes to the fate of children, the people are content to let the government unbridled decide the fate of their children.
Of course, there are monstrous parents who alienate their children against the other parent. We saw this in the brutal case of Anna Maria Mongillo, who repeatedly falsely accused her husband of abusing the children, and successfully alienated his six children from their father, Dr. Luigi DiRubba – and essentially bankrupted him.
How to Prove Parental Alienation in Court
Quite simply, it is when one parent or caregiver intentionally attempts to interfere with the relationship between the other parent and their shared child. Oftentimes, this is done out of malice, and often part of a campaign, a long-term effort to interfere with that relationship.
It is a campaign to undermine and disrupt the relationship between the child and the other parent.
How do you prove that?
Legally, it’s significant when you can prove it.
In every state in the United States, Canada and elsewhere, child custody is determined based on the “best interests of the child”.
In some cases, like California, where I’m licensed, it’s actually codified that the court shall consider the extent to which one parent interferes with the relationship between the child and the other parent when making custody orders.
Parental Alienation is Relevant
Whether actually written into a statute, the fact is everywhere it’s relevant if one parent is interfering with the relationship between the other parent and their child, because that interference goes to the core question of what’s in the best interest of the child.
If you have a parent who’s unjustifiably making that sort of interference, or who’s simply doing it out of malice, then that is relevant to what the custody order needs to do to protect the child from that disruption.
Proving it can be difficult.
The Body of Proof
Ultimately, it gets down to the question of ‘how can you show a judge, who’s a human being, what’s going on?’
You have to go into court with the theme of “I am being alienated. The other parent is responsible, and here’s how you, the court, can know that it’s happening.”
A) Text messages,
B) Witness statements,
C) Professional’s opinion.
You have that theme, and everything has to relate to that theme: “I am being alienated by the other parent. It is intentional, and here’s how you can know.”
Your own testimony is relevant and admissible. If you have a personal experience dealing with the other parent, you can talk about that, but most people want something more concrete.
Written Communications
Any written communications to the other parent that can be authenticated can be absolute gold. If you have something from the other parent who says ‘I never want you to see the child again’, that’s worth a million dollars in court.
The other parent will say, “Oh, I was just joking,’ or they said this out of anger.
Well, it ties in nicely to your theme.
Any text messages that articulate a malicious intent to interfere with the relationship between the child and the other parent, you want that to be part of your message.
Secondly, your testimony.
Third, if there are witnesses who can testify to things sent by the other parent or caretaker, or who have observed obstructionism, anything that’s gone on that has made it more difficult for you to have a relationship with your child.
You want to bring those people in as witnesses.
If you’re dealing with older kids, and if the kids have not been completely alienated from you and will cooperate, you may have to make the difficult decision to bring your children in to court.
Ask the court’s permission to bring the children in, to explain exactly what they’ve seen and what has gone on.
Witnesses are relevant.
Deposition
Another tool I recommend is to conduct a deposition of the other party. It typically costs about two thousand dollars, but it can be worth a million dollars.
A deposition is where you can sit the other party down, and basically grill them without a judge present. The questions you ask don’t necessarily have to be relevant to what’s going on, but you can just sit them there as long as you need them.
You can watch them squirm, contradict themselves.
Most people can’t keep their story straight when dealing with lies. When they’re engaged in misconduct, they make excuses, and the more you get into them, they get weaker and weaker.
The advantage of a deposition is that the limits are wider than what you face in a courtroom. You can double back to questions, you can ask them in any particular order. You don’t have a judge there, to whom the other side can raise objections, a judge, who often just wants the day to be done, and close out the case and will shut you down.
Professionals
Another option I think is fantastic, but requires some skill to ensure you’re dealing with the right people, is to bring in a professional.
One option is a professional child custody evaluator. That can be hit or miss. Although custody evaluators tend to have at least a master’s level, usually a PhD level training in child psychology and experience, if they are unfamiliar with parental alienation, if they can’t detect it, then often they just don’t come to the right conclusions. But if you can back up what you’re saying and present it to the custody evaluator, then this can be an ace in the hole for you.
The cost varies. Usually you can expect to pay at least $5,000 and it can go up to $15,000. That can be out of reach for many people.
Another option is to have the court order the child to attend therapy sessions to deal with the question of your relationship with the child and how it’s impacting the child.
The reason that that can be so effective is because the therapist will be a neutral party. They’re not going to have a stake in the outcome. They are educated and experienced, and you ask them to look at the issue and figure out what’s going on. They can usually quickly figure out if the other parent is responsible for the disrupted relationship. More importantly, is the process essentially, without necessarily the therapist even knowing it, tends to put the therapist in the position of rooting for the relationship to mend. They’re basically looking for ways to try to make that happen.
If you can make yourself available to the child, if you can make yourself available to the therapist, and the therapist is tasked with treating how the child is dealing with your relationship, the therapist will almost always to try to work on improving the relationship between the child and the parent. That can benefit you, first of all, toward your ultimate goal of having a good relationship with the child.
Secondly, it removes mom or dad as the savior and basically provides neutrality that the court needs to discern what’s going on in this case.
Recommendations
If you can, I strongly recommend asking the court to have a therapist assigned to the case. A court almost never says no to a child receiving therapy when the parents are in a high-conflict divorce and custody dispute, because in these situations, everybody needs therapy, especially kids.
So it’s a good way to get another person, the therapist, on your side.
GALs
Some lawyers recommend asking the court to appoint a guardian ad litem also called the GAL. Guardians ad litem are basically court-appointed attorneys for the children.
My opinion is that that is risky unless you know who the attorney will be. I’ve seen too many cases where the attorneys assigned as a GAL for children are overworked. They’re not focused on what’s going on, and they’re not that good at discerning between fact and fiction.
So you’re basically dealing with a neutral attorney, but they don’t have specialized training in dealing with kids or relationships.
Usually, they have some family law experience and maybe a few hours of a training class. But that doesn’t help them identify issues that come up with parental alienation.
Also, they tend to be expensive. Usually, you’re looking at at least a few thousand dollars, and the court usually wants to pass that cost along to the parents.
I’m not going to say it’s wrong for every situation, but if you want what’s best for your situation, if you have the choice between an expert child custody evaluator, a therapist, or a GALS, an attorney assigned to the child, the best choice usually is the therapist first, the evaluator second, and the GALS third, just in terms of the amount of control you can exercise and getting an outcome that truly is best for the child.
Don’t be intimidated by the process. Focus on what you can do to prove your case. You know what the facts are. You know the truth.
Just take that truthful information to court, and look at using some of these tools.
10 Comments
“He does not discuss the possibility that parental alienation can be falsely alleged.“
Only the most heroic attorneys are brave enough to help protective parents and abused children in those cases. And, only the most evil attorneys help perpetrators use false allegations of “parental alienation”.
Those are niche markets. The new pediatric “transgender surgery” market is now another. Once it gets started, it might be as lucrative as the “parental alienation” set-up.
All of the above cases don’t belong in for-profit, purposely adversarial “family court“ boxing rings.
Maybe Attorney Brian Mayer knows about non-profits like The Center for Judicial Excellence and would be willing to work with others in his field to help his industry to evolve. Most family courts are still as they were in the 1970s – 80s. Now that the border is open, and the economy is tanking, California family courts will be more swamped than they already are.
Anyone tracking family court fatalities in the largest cities has probably already noticed that trend.
https://centerforjudicialexcellence.org/
https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/false-allegations-of-abuse-during-divorce-the-role-of-alienating-beliefs
FORENSIC PRACTICE
As a clinical and forensic psychologist, I have been involved in hundreds of cases of divorce and child custody. The topic of false allegations of abuse is a complicated and thorny one that deserves much attention. In particular, there needs to be a focus on the alienating beliefs that often underly and compel false allegations.
False allegations of abuse are an all-too-common phenomenon during divorce and child custody proceedings. One parent fabricates a false allegation against the other parent to gain leverage in court and to undermine the parent-child relationship going forward. The frequency of false allegations in custody cases is not fully understood, with estimates ranging from 2% to 35% of all cases involving children.1 Whatever the percentage, attorneys, judges, and mental health experts all know firsthand that it is a vexing problem in court cases. And nothing can disrupt, sidetrack, or impede a case more than an allegation of abuse that eventually proves to be false.
Parents never admit to their conniving and harmful behavior during a legal action. As such, proving an allegation is false can be extremely challenging. Why? Because a false allegation is hatched in the mind of the offending parent, who then enlists the help of their child to unwittingly carry out the plot. The intent is to harm the other parent, but to do so as if the offending parent is the real victim. Parents know that an allegation of abuse has the potential to help them win their case, which is their ultimate goal. Unfortunately, being honest and fair is not always a virtue in a contentious child custody case.
https://www.psychiatrictimes.com/view/the-weaponization-of-false-allegations-of-abuse
Adversarial child custody battles are fertile ground for the lodging of false allegations of abuse. All too often, 1 parent will make a false allegation of abuse against the other parent as a way of gaining leverage in a court proceeding. In fact, it is an intentional and purposeful attempt by the accusing parent to throw the other parent under the bus and thereby gain all power in their custody dispute. As such, false allegations of abuse are a weapon of destruction in a family.
False allegations of abuse become more disruptive and weaponized if they turn into criminal charges. They then become a sinister plan by the accusing parent to totally sever the child’s relationship with the “dangerous” parent by sending that parent to prison. That is the extent to which some parents will go to extricate themselves from an ex-spouse or ex-partner. But they do not understand or care that they are causing great harm to their children by removing 1 of their parents under false pretense.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/resolution-not-conflict/201810/two-classic-cases-courts-failing-alienated-parents
Two Classic Cases of Courts Failing Alienated Parents
When lawyers and judges are uninformed, the results can be harmful.
https://themindsjournal.com/narcissism-parental-alienation/
Narcissism in Parental Alienation
Co-parenting with your ex after getting divorced can sometimes get tricky, and even more so if they are prime examples of narcissism and parental alienation. If your ex is indulging in the toxic practices of narcissism and parental alienation and is trying to destroy your relationship with your child, then it’s a huge cause for concern.
https://psychcentral.com/disorders/children-with-narcissistic-parental-alienation-syndrome
Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome.
You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel.
You may have noticed your kids have started to sound like your ex-partner when they criticize you. As a result, you might suspect that your ex is bad-mouthing you and possibly even manipulating your children into disliking you.
This phenomenon, known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome, is a severe issue many parents worldwide have experienced.
Some of your tips seem solid, but you completely gloss over the corruption in the courts. This reads like tips how to illegally obtain custody from a judge friendly to your case. If you are in pro per against a court insider, who also trades pro tempore appearances, the court no longer cares what anyone says, and wont even bother to read your filings – even if your filings are better than the lawyer’s. I have been abandoned by lawyers immediately after they talk to this pro tempore 3 times now, and she got a permanent, lifetime restraining order with only presenting emails from me seeking relief from her obvious malpractice and fraud. I have witnessed enough felonies to put this attorney in prison for the rest of her conscious life, but the court has already stated, Judge Ueda in fact, that they will use their powers to protect that lawyer – because they openly acknowledge her as a coworker.
Last year, Judge Ueda denied a visitation change when she has never complied with orders, I was never declared unfit as a parent, nor accused of abusing him. I haven’t seen him since after that hearing. My file went missing from the courthouse, my file btw that didn’t include my orders on visitation.
Her lawyer, Carla Harms (who has no advertisements or social media, gee I wonder why) refuses to produce any documents, has not once cced me on ex parte communications, refuses to produce them, and destroys evidence of cyberstalking and evidence tampering a the then one day trial I never agreed to, when my one lay witness was canceled, and she said on stand she wanted me dead. A deposition was not filed, and the reporter that recorded refuses to respond to a purchase request for a full transcript. No contentions were filed. An expert witness I paid for was bribed for a set of orders out of LA county, I live in Sacramento. I was inexplicably kept out of the pretrial conference, and then Carla Harms wagged her finger at Judge Mize, her supervisor and trainer off site for the pro tempore program and said “Don’t forget our deal”. Harms then signed up for several “volunteer” pro tempore appearances. After trial, and being threatened by Judge Mize to have the bailiff take me into another room for moving around too much for his liking, the video recording and transcript, which the reporter asked me if I wanted a copy of at the end of trial and my criminal colluding lawyer Anne Bonfiglio tried to tell me wasn’t worth it. I asked to purchase it. Harms appeared 30 minutes later while my lawyer stalled me, and produced new orders, snatching the old ones from my lawyer’s hand. The new orders said there was no court reporter, no video taken, and were clearly rubber stamped with laughably a real rubber stamp. The case against me was non existent, and rule 3044 wasn’t even applied to me.
I am currently and have been unable to act at all in the court since August, since my lawyer abandoned me mid appeal and Judge Ueda refuses to substitute out my lawyer so I can file anything. I haven’t seen my son in almost a year, despite having orders to see him 3 times a week. I am sanctioned regularly for laws that don’t exist, or Harms own intentional misenterpretation of the law (verbatum). Harms also blocks out availability months at a time, and only makes herself available when Judge Ueda can appear for her. Judge Ueda went to department 127, a completely different department to hear a matter that consisted of overreach and sanctioned me, claiming my wife was forced to take me to court for my vehicle she is embezzling because I refused to approve insurance payout on repairs for a vehicle I didn’t approve of her driving, and for which SHE HAD CANCELED THE POLICY.
This is how family court REALLY operates. Being an insider, you know this, and you know most judges do not give 2 shits about your kids. Get real man.
GALS are the worst possible option. The “best interest of the children” is used to undermine the 14th amendment and eliminate our God given – unalienable rights.
Never get a gal or any court appointed therapist. They are hired guns.
Court appointed anything are judge puppets. They only keep their job, because the judges let them. If a court reporter refuses to alter records, they are inexplicably laid off for “budget reasons”. It’s so obvious they are corrupt, everyone in leadership knows, but they do NOTHING.
on point