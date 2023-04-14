Juries in Family Court Could Chill False Claims, Better Protect Children and Keep Judges From Ruling for Dollars

In a recent post, Allegations of Criminal Abuse Should Not Be Handled in Family Court – With Its Low-to-No-Evidence Rules, Joan Kloth-Zanard argues that divorcing spouses’ allegations of criminal abuse should not be handled in family court due to its low-to-no-evidence rules.
Family Court does not juries, making the judge the sole arbiter of facts.
In her post, Kloth-Zanard does not address the false accusations of parental alienation in family court, which also harm children.
Of course, there are legitimate cases of parental alienation and child abuse.
But false claims are used as weapons by fathers [parental alienation] and mothers [spousal and child abuse].
Children lose access to their innocent parents without a system to distinguish between true and false claims.
The false claims of parental alienation give the accuser an advantage in Family Court. Most often by men, in lawless places like CT Family Court, it will result in the mother having no contact with her children.
This is especially true if the father has money or a well-connected attorney.
Spousal and child abuse are real, and so are false claims. Once a mother makes a false claim, she gets the advantage, and the accused, usually the father, may never see his children again.
This is especially true if the mother has money or a well-connected attorney.
False claims are weapons fathers use – for parental alienation, and mothers use false claims of child and spousal abuse.
How to decide what are true and false claims?
The jury system is our US Constitutional and state standard for fact-finding. Yet in Family Court, there are no juries.
The Founding Fathers knew that judges could not be trusted with fact-finding and rendering verdicts, since judges are liable to favor their friends, rule against their enemies, and make decisions where money is the motive.
The jury is the check on the power of judges in the Constitution.
The Constitution takes the fact finding – the decision making – away from judges and hands it to a jury of 12. The 12 selected at random are supposed to represent the community.
In a word, Family Court is “unconstitutional.”
Without juries, judges rule, as they do now in family court, by fiat, by caprice, by whatever they want, without adhering to any standards of evidence, favoring their friends, barely knowing the facts of the case, relying on paid court actors like friendly attorneys, GALs, seeing to it that every regular actor’s beaks are wetted, and relying on the lobbying power of lawyers and therapists to ensure their reappointments, and where the judge is the absolute monarch of the courtroom, and where lawyers, GALs, and therapists of all stripes can bend and twist the facts to feed off the victims – the losing parent and the children, whose “best interest” is a true legal fiction.
The cure is to add juries to family court, then justice has a chance to prevail.
What jury of 12 will traumatize children by flipping custody and removing primary care mother from their young lives without proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the mother alienates the children from the father? Even then a jury would not remove the mother altogether.
Yet judges do it all the time when the dollars flow the right way – with unimaginably flimsy evidence.
There are cases of parental alienation, where the mother is removed from the children’s lives, sometimes forever, based on nothing more than the word of some paid custody evaluator, paid by the father, and the GAL, also paid by the father, who recommended the custody evaluator.
And fathers are sometimes removed from their children’s lives on nothing more than the selfish mother’s word that he abused the children, and the filing of a false police report.
Jefferson was right when he said, “I consider trial by jury as the only anchor yet imagined by man, by which a government can be held to the principles of its constitution.”
A jury is the only check on lawless, biased, money-driven judges, and their well paid court actors. The jury is essential in bringing non-profit-driven results in Family Court.
As it stands today, Family Court, without juries, is unconstitutional.
4 Comments
But a jury might not understand which parent had the money and might give a verdict that takes money out of the mouths of needy family law attorneys. Their kids have to eat too. This is a selfish stupid proposal. Judges and attorneys work together better without juries getting in the way.
Juries are not needed. Judges do fine. Stupid idea.
The lack of juries is destroying families. Regardless of alienation or even a finding of abuse, the ideology that a parent must be banished forever is barbaric and traumatizing to children.
There are no medical professionals in family court. Judges make sure that’s the case. We have attorneys – not child specialists in any way- severing parent child bonds.
They are sadistic, sociopaths who feed off power and money.
They’re well connected, and known.
Thank you for exposing their vile actions
You’re being far too kind in simply calling it unconstitutional. They continue to create their own rules to hide public performance, and are so flagrant in Sacramento that I got a judge to admit (Judge Ueda) That she was only going to rule in the favor of her friend and that she was going to protect that lawyer, a pro tempore, from felony charges. That is a federal level crime. Knowing the accusations have been made, in detail including a list of evidence proving it, Judge Ueda chose to openly mock me and then block me from acting in pro per by refusing to substitute out a lawyer she had Carla Harms the pro tempore threaten to drop my case mid appeal. Carla Harms, by the letter of the law is no longer allowed to perform any duties for the court after those documents were filed by her as evidence; however, she is still illegally being allowed to perform those duties in exchange for lives.
I haven’t seen our son since June, and my still wife I petitioned for divorce from for swapping my meds out with antihistamines, surveilling me, and ultimately trying to poison me twice (succeeding once) the very week she was supposed to move out by. There were no accusations of violence or threats. She never even established reasonable fear. She did parentally abduct our son the day she left and steal my car.
Her lawyer did discuss her deal with Judge Mize at our one day trial, which I didn’t agree to, when my lay witness was dismissed without interview, the deposition was not filed and an expert witness was bribed with my money to issue an LA county restraining order and work against me. Consequently, in 1014 pages of texts that judge only looked for anything that “might” be bad. I still haven’t been given a valid reason for my custody being taken, or why the domestic violence code 3044? Was not applied to me.
All it took was me seeking justice for a commissioner to without me present, to issue a lifetime restraining order. Consequently, the commissioner is her lawyer’s coworker. They also canceled the court reporter and the orders are rubber stamped with no explanation why they were granted. Nothing like never being able to go back to work and factually being alienated from your child so someone can harm you for daring to take away their golden ticket instead of dying from the poison. Also, my still wife did this same crap to her previous fiancee. He is still having a hard time making it, and she routinely screws his credit still years later trying to get a sub 10k judgement paid.
I still have orders to see our son 3 times a week. The court will not produce those orders claiming my file is not there. They also refuse me any services, knowing the judge refused the substitution without even notifying the lawyer’s office. It has since been submitted again by mail and fax and I am still not in pro per.
I could really use some help. Nobody in my family has seen our son in 3 years and my wife admitted to spousal battery in her complaint. It’s a mess.