Patriot God Rages Against Nicki Clyne and Infidelity of NXIVM Members, Suggests Death Penalty for Unfaithful Women

Some people might be displeased with FR’s decision to publish the words of Patriot God on women’s rights and Nicki Clyne. I wasn’t sure if readers would enjoy something so vile as Patriot God and his writings, but the wannabe Grand Wizard of the Night Rider, a man born in an era far too late for his mind, persuaded me to publish his treatise when he wrote me the following message:

T o Frank: Hey, asshole! Stop censoring this post! I have every right to post this and give my point of view! Stop posting everybody applauding Nicki Clyne, and let the other side speak so we can have balance! What kind of “unbiased journalist” are you to do this kind of shit?! What I say is true! So stop being a pussy and be a real man for once. So let me speak without you acting like a little bitch every time I say anything, you fucking unconstitutional piece of fucking shit. Stop being a fucking asshole of a dick, you fucking jackass!

I agreed to publish his views. Though the original diatribe was more than 3000 words, I edited out some of the vilest parts, and happily it reduced the word count to a much more reasonable 1500 words.

By Patriot God

While I believe Keith Raniere is a godawful piece of shit, I need to address Nicki Clyne’s list of 30 controversies.

Despite Keith being a monster, NXIVM women like Cami, Lauren, Daniela, and others cheated on him!

Now I know some will say “Raniere cheated on them”! To that I say, two pieces of shit don’t make a brownie!

Despite Keith lying about monogamy, they should’ve just left him and started a relationship!

It shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that nobody will be happy when you admit you had an affair to a malignant narcissist like Keith!

Now some of you will say, “They would’ve faced hell if they just left”! Well, they faced hell regardless! They just brought even a larger hell on themselves for cheating!

I also believe that a woman cheating is far worse than a man, even though I hate Keith!

There’s an old saying that men rape women by forcing them to have sex against their will, and women rape men by cheating on them. Both are sexual abuse and should be treated like before!

I believe both Keith and some women are sexual abusers. Both are deplorable! I don’t believe these Raniere women are poor victims. They have shit to atone for!

I think they deserve the abuse they suffered at Keith’s hands for their infidelity!

We used to have the death penalty for unfaithful women, and I think it’s high time we looked into that again! Infidelity, ESPECIALLY BY WOMEN, should be considered sexual abuse as much as anything else under the law!

That leads us to #23 on Nicki’s statement.

Secrecy and Monogamy

Nicki wrote, “Raniere demanded secrecy and monogamy from his partners while having numerous relationships.”

Yeah, it’s funny how all this sexual liberation shit is going on in society, and the demand for tolerance, but old school polygamy, like in the ancient Middle East, and many countries today, where the man can have as many wives/concubines as he pleases, and the women belong to him, is not tolerated at all.

Classical polygamy should be tolerated! Not to mention that our ancestors engaged in this! I’m sure if everybody on here looked back far enough, you would find somebody in your lineage that was polygamous (even if you had to look back several thousand years). If they did it differently, your ass wouldn’t be here!

With that being said, Raniere, Jim Jones, and all these malignant narcissists are NOT true polygamists! A true polygamist is honest and open about polygamy, at least to the lovers involved! All these cult assholes did was lie to the women and make them believe they were the only ones! And lie to everybody that they were celibate! That’s not true polygamy!

I get so sick and tired of the media and others calling Raniere a “polygamist.” He was a lying, womanizing con artist! And that type of secretive bullshit with sex and romantic relationships is commonplace with cluster B personality types, and they don’t speak for true polygamists!

Man and Woman

Regarding the whole “women’s rights” and “it’s not fair to women” bullshit! God made it clear that women belong to men, and men own them! He made women FOR MEN! NOT MEN FOR WOMEN! That has always been the case throughout history!

The woman is the man’s property like anything else, like a house or estate! That doesn’t mean she should be abused, but that was the whole point of marriage! The father owned the daughter, and then handed ownership to the husband!

That’s why the father walks his daughter down the aisle during the wedding ceremony! That was always the point! Not the other way around, and not both ways! A man is the head of a woman PERIOD!

Fuck women’s rights and all the selfishness and unruly women it has created, and all the devastation to the family! There are no equal rights, because men and women weren’t vested equally by God!

They were made differently, with different roles!

Daniela Deserved to Be in the Room

Regarding #17, Keith confined Daneila to her room for almost two years because she kissed another man. I think she got what she deserved. That doesn’t mean Keith is a good guy. However, everybody needs to be punished for their sins, and not just dog pile it all on Keith.

Her family was right to help Keith and lock her ass up until she realized how terrible she was, made up for all her wrongdoings, and wrote apology letters.

New Trial for Keith

If I had my way, we would have another trial for Keith and investigate the FBI for “photo file corruption.”

If the FBI agents were found guilty of corrupting photograph files, they should be publicly executed! Then we would have another trial for Keith. Once he was proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt after an entirely fair trial, he would also be publicly executed.

The women who cheated on him and enabled others’ abuse would be sent to prison and serve time. They would then be put in the public square in a pillory and shamed for cheating and enabling abuse. They would have shit thrown at them and be publicly humiliated, and then receive 50 lashes of hardcore whippings on their bare backs right in front of everybody, and then set free after they’ve been warned that if they ever cheat on another man, they will be publicly executed.

What Nicki Needs

Nicki Clyne

I’m happy, Nicki, that you finally came to the light! You acted like a fucking jackass over the years over something that should’ve been obvious from the beginning! But you allowed your selfish desire to be more “spiritually enlightened” than others blind you willfully in your self-serving, egotistical pursuits!

You claimed in the “Dossier Project” that you wanted “open dialogue” with the people who agree and disagree with your views about NXIVM, and you had no intention of engaging with anybody who disagreed with your narrative! You were a complete bitch to everybody who tried to discuss with you their concerns, ignoring their messages and not responding to them, or being a smart ass bitch, even if they were nice to you, if they didn’t butter the bread of your bullshit narrative that was horrendously flawed and fucked up.

Your “terms” were as selfish and fucked up as Keith Raniere’s! Everybody who explained this to you and pointed out your hypocrisy in your “ethics”, you either abused by mocking, lying, cold shouldering while you ridiculously touted how much “stronger of a woman” DOS made you while you sat on your fucking high horse and shat on all the other women’s cowardice and selfishness, including other sex abuse cases in the media (whether those women were truly full of shit or not), you holier than thou asshole.

You were the biggest fucking hypocrite of them all, living a complete lie while you shat on other people for lying!

With that being said, you have a lot of atonement to do! I’m happy you see the truth now, but I truly wish I was in charge of justice because I would ensure all your asses were dealt with correctly. Keith would be severely punished for his sins against you all! And all of you NXIVM women would be severely punished for your sins against Keith (whether cheating or whatever) and all other people. Then I would handle media sensationalism, government corruption, and skin everyone’s asses!

So Nicki, I won’t be one of the pussies congratulating you for coming to the truth! Yes! I’m thankful that you now see the truth you should’ve seen long ago. However, you still need your sorry ass kicked for your bullshit. And then once the scarred skin on your ass has grown back after being skinned off publicly, everybody, including myself, can rightfully forgive you!