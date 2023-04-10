NXIVM Round Up: Eduardo Wants Trump, Tate and Raniere to Join Forces and more…

FR brings readers a few tidbits of NXIVM-related news.

‘Law & Order’ Investigates Murder in DOS-like Cult

NXIVM is entering mainstream culture and inspiring dramatic works.

The latest episode of Law & Order, cleverly called “Collateral Damage,” features a cult that bears an uncanny resemblance to DOS, Keith Raniere’s secret sorority for women that landed him in prison.

Law & Order’s fictional Lode Star cult uses a hot iron cattle brand to brand their women. Raniere’s DOS brand was done with an electrocautery pen

Electrocautery pen, like the one used to burn KR’s initials secretly into DOS slaves. This shows Raniere’s foresight and his clever decision to have a physician ultimately sacrifice her medical license to do the branding.

The Law & Order plot suggests a young woman in the Lode Star cult died a slow and painful death from an untreated infection caused by the crude branding. The cult should have used a physician.

In the story, the Law & Order folks, seeing the humongous brand on the cadaver, cleverly deduce the dead woman was under the influence of a cult.

Two more actors pressure the cult members to find the cult’s leader, who is of course a man.

Branding women sometimes doesn’t work out in real life or on TV. Without giving away the plot, it is fair to say that both genius women-branders end up not branding women anymore.

Comparing Brands

When shopping around for a cult to join, some effort should be made to ensure the brand is discreet and attractive.

Raniere’s brand was creative, with his initials hidden in the design.

MK10ART’s painting of Keith Raniere’s Smart Brand.

But Law & Order’s writers came up with one that fails on many levels.

The “Lode Star” cult brand is too big, coarse, cumbersome, and goes above the bikini line, vertically as high as the navel, and even gives the name of the cult.

See a segment from the episode.

Dossier Slave Women Discusses Freedom and Andrew Tate

The six members of the Dossier Project, former grandslaves of Keith Raniere, released another video on their YouTube channel called: “SLAVERY OR FREEDOM 🤔? DOSSIER WOMEN DISCUSS 💯”.

Danielle Roberts.

The introduction, delivered by Danielle Roberts, talks about Andrew Tate and a letter he recently wrote.

Danielle says, “We have read some of Andrew Tate’s letter, and we thought it was pretty appropriate to share some of our thoughts in relationship to his letter because a big part of what we were doing in DOS and a big part of the intention of DOS was to help us to help women be able to find their way out of prison.

“Essentially, you know how do we become aware of our own internal prisons and face our fears, so that we can be more free to be ourselves, to find ourselves, and to be able to uphold our values and express ourselves in the world without the fear of these other external circumstances that are imposed upon us supposedly. So we bring that to you today. I think you guys, many of you may be familiar with his statement, but if not go ahead and take a look at that.”

Instead of looking at or discussing the letter, however, the six DOS slaves wax poetic about freedom.

Tate is not referenced again in the 16 minute video online.

Michele Hatchette takes the camera next and quotes Assata Shakur, whom Danielle calls “badass.”

“People get used to anything. The less you think about your oppression, the more your tolerance for it grows. After a while, people just think oppression is the normal state of things. But to become free, you have to be acutely aware of being a slave.”

Eduardo Calls for Trump, Tate, and Raniere to Work Together

They need to work as a team.

In several videos posted on Eduardo Asunsulo’s Twitter, he discusses what three “strong men,” Keith Raniere, Donald Trump, and Andrew Tate have in common.

He says they are similar in being political targets of a “weaponized Department of Justice.”

Tate however is being prosecuted in Romania, Trump by the Manhattan DA., and Raniere was not a political figure.

Here is the transcript from the video:

“What do Keith Raniere, Donald Trump and Andrew Tate have in common? They are strong men whose beliefs and whose actions and whose philosophy and message, uh, does not go with the current status quo. Which has a lot of heavy liberalism. It’s evident and sad to me that we see a weaponized Department of Justice bringing down a political opponent. This is what happens in the third world, um, totalitarian regimes. You know, we might not feel like one, but we are.”

In another video, Eduardo suggests the three men should combine forces.

While it might help Raniere, will united with him help Tate win his case in Romania and Trump his presidential bid?

Clare Bronfman’s Private Island in Fiji

The Hollywood Reporter featured an article titled, “All the Dreamiest Places to Stay in Fiji.”

Wakaya Island is mentioned as one of the dreamiest.

What is not mentioned in the article is that Clare Bronfman owns 80 percent of the island and the island resort featured in the story.

The article states that one can rent the whole island for $330,750 for a week. One does not need to rent the whole island. All-inclusive and luxurious accommodations are available at her Wakaya Club & Spa. for $2,500 to $11,000 a night.

Although Clare’s current accommodations are “all-inclusive,” the nightly rate is lower. Federal prisoner costs taxpayers $120.59/day.

The article also mentions celebrities who have been there such as Keith Richards, Celine Dion, Jim Carrey, Michelle Pfeiffer and Bill Gates.

In a shocking oversight, the Reporter fails to mention that the world’s smartest man, Keith Raniere, went there twice.

Suneel Updates Twitter Picture Shortly after the Frank Report brought attention to Suneel’s most recent Tweets, and several readers commented on his profile picture, Suneel updated his Twitter profile with a new photo and profile header image. His profile contains a quote from Plato: “This city is what it is because our citizens are what they are.” Suneel’s old Twitter photo. A recent tweet also carries a similar theme, saying, “How to destroy a nation? Inculcate the citizenry with a child-like trust in authority.” We offer a corroborating quote from Whitman: “There is no week nor day nor hour when tyranny may not enter upon this country, if the people lose their roughness and spirit of defiance.” With his new photo comes a new vigor in his tweeting. Suneel has tweeted two dozen times – largely on the topic of FBI and judicial corruption. In the past, his tweets were sporadic. Cult Vault Creates Video About Nicki Clyne’s ‘Declyne’ of Raniere On YouTube, Cult Vault, created a video that documents Nicki Clyne’s statement on Frank Report renouncing Keith Raniere, as well as some background information. The description of the video reads as follows: “In this news episode, we dive deep into the dark world of NXIVM, a once-promising self-help organization that turned into a notorious sex cult. We’ll discuss its origins, the hidden abuses within its ranks, and the high-profile individuals involved, such as Keith Raniere, Allison Mack, and Nikki Clyne. Join us as we explore the manipulation, coercion, and criminal activities that led to the group’s downfall and the lasting impact on its former members and society at large.” Sahajo Offers Teachings on Twitter It is apparent that the six remaining members of the Dossier Project have an earnest desire to share their thoughts. With Raniere in the SHU and unable to offer the world his teachings, his grandslave, Sahajo Haertel has been active on Twitter offering advice to followers in his stead. Here are some examples of her teachings: Sahajo @sahajoh Perception and perspective are everything! We have the power to author our dream however we want! Happy Easter everyone! May colours, beauty, meaning and awe fill your dreams *** It’s true! Every time we feel hurt it’s our pride that gets bruised. If we didn’t take it personal people’s BS behavior wouldn’t sting.

*** The person who suffers most from your lie is always you. Don’t lie, it’s not worth it. Know yourself ***

Our expectations of others can get us in a lot of trouble. I know this because the higher my expectations are of someone, the more it hurts when they don’t meet them. We are not entitled to our expectations being met.

*** It feels awful when others think things about you that are not true. It feels awful when others don’t believe you. Remember not to take it personally. Others’s opinion do not create reality. Know yourself and your intentions and you will become unshatterable. *** They say ignorance is bliss, but they don’t tell you what it’s going to cost you. *** Unexpected turn of events in movies makes the story interesting. The same can be applied to real life. *** It’s important to feel all emotions deeply, just don’t get stuck in them. Feel them, process them and then move on. Sarah Edmondson Announces Ted Talk

* All details at TEDxPortland.com On her Instagram, Sarah Edmondson just announced that she will be appearing in Portland, OR to do a “Ted Talk” on May 20, 2023. She states, “Thanks TEDxPortland for including me with an incredible line up of speakers! What an honour to be invited to share my story (and hopefully some wisdom to inform others) on the stage! Come join us for a day of talks, music and treats in the Rose city- May 20, 2023.* All details at TEDxPortland.com #bucketlist #TEDxPortland #ConfluencePDX #Year11Class #TEDxPDX