Alanzo Defends Nicki Clyne Before and After Raniere: ‘She’s Always Been Her Own Person’

March 31, 2023
Alanzo comments on the recent post Nicki Clyne Leaves Keith Raniere: Her Statement and the many comments about her decision to leave Raniere.

By Allen ‘Alanzo’ Stanfield

‘This proves your strength. Even though you have spent years being influenced by him and his followers, you haven’t lost yourself.’

No one ever loses themselves.

Nicki, you were you before the ‘cult’, during the ‘cult’, and after the ‘cult’ – no matter your beliefs.

Aristotle’s Stool, Erasend’s Twatwaddle, and every one of the other solid mainstream citizens here have changed their own beliefs throughout their lives. Your beliefs are constantly changing. It is not a psychological problem, a mental health issue, or any kind of defect or real problem at all.

Changing your beliefs will have a social cost.

The people who used to share their beliefs with you feel “abandoned” and “betrayed”, and sometimes try to fair game you.

Like when I used to believe in “brainwashing” after Scientology and looked up the scientific studies on it since the late 1940’s and discovered – out of dozens of scientific studies conducted over the decades – every one of them concluded that there is no technique or social environment that can make you believe something you don’t want to believe.

I received more ‘fair game from Anti-Scientologists and Anti-Cultists than I ever had from Scientology for writing there was no such thing as brainwashing.

Humans really don’t like it when you don’t conform with, or God forbid, challenge their existing beliefs.

From the times I’ve spoken with Nicki on the phone, read and interacted with her on the Internet, I know that Nicki thinks for herself. Always has, and always will.

She grew up in Aristotle’s Stools’ and Erasend Twatwaddles’ beloved mainstream society and found it stupid, shallow and materialistic. She looked around for another one that fit better for her.

Nicki Clyne

And for that, she committed the greatest sin – she disagreed with mainstream beliefs and lived a life in a minority subculture.

And now that she has made this announcement, some of you are love-bombing her with the “Oh Nicki! We’re so PROUD of you for finally getting out!” carrot technique. And some others here are swatting her with the stick of revenge for ever disagreeing.

I don’t pretend to know what’s happening with Nicki, as most of you pretend.

But I have a prediction: If Nicki Clyne ever speaks an original thought, as she is wont to do, you people will smash her flat until she prostrates herself before the mainstream again and shows how loyal she is to your stupid, shallow and materialistic beliefs.

You’ll accuse her of “flip-flopping and going back into NXIVM!” or “she was brain damaged from the EMs!” or some other bullshit cudgel you use to socially coerce your beliefs onto those who disagree.

But guess what? It’s not going to work on Nicki. She’s seen too much. She’s her own human.

Always has been.

Always will be.

I support Nicki and look forward to her valuable contributions that her own experiences have taught her. We have much to learn from her.

I also support the Dossier Project members, Eduardo, Suneel, and Marc, and all the others who courageously stand up for their minority beliefs against the withering social coercion of the Mainstream Zombie Apocalypse.

 

  • Alanzo “love bombed” Nicki like 430 individual comments, but in multiple paragraphs. I hope you feel better for it.

    Reply

    • Exactly. Because his projection of her aligns with what he wants her to be. He created that projection so of course it does.
      We’re all the same Alanzo.
      We all have opinions that we want confirmation of. You’re no different. Perhaps more virtue signal-esk in delivery.
      And, ps. Neurolinguistic programming is real. Manipulation is real. You can call it brainwashing or whatever else you want… but it’s real. An article you read doesn’t change the millions of people who have experienced it.

      Reply

