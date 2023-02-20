Chakravorty Says Raniere Not ‘at War’ With USA But With Injustice

In their continuing effort to get Keith Alan Raniere out of the SHU and back into the general population at USP Tucson, his followers, led by Suneel Chakravorty, who serves as Raniere’s power of attorney, have launched an initiative that includes a spate of filings.

Some of these go before a federal judge to block the Bureau of Prisons from transferring Raniere to a Comminications Management Unit in a high-security prison in the Midwest – either USP Terre Haute or USP Marion – where he could be lodged with Muslim terrorists and where his outside contacts would be cut off.

Since early 2020, Chakravorty has worked with Raniere to prove that FBI agents manipulated and falsified evidence to convict Raniere of the racketeering predicate acts of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Last week FR published: As CMU Looms; Raniere Talking to Chakravorty About ‘War’ Becomes Relevant,

On April 28, 2022, Raniere submitted to the appellate court affidavits from three retained forensic experts, including Dr. James Richard Kiper, a former FBI Special Agent and forensic examiner who worked for the FBI from 1999 until 2019. These experts concluded the FBI manipulated child pornography evidence.

That same day, AUSA Kevin Trowel, of the Eastern District of New York, called this evidence of FBI tampering “frivolous.”

On April 30, 2022, Raniere called Chakravorty and used the word “war,” which the BOP in Raniere v. Garland characterized as Raniere saying he was ‘at war” and “no holds barred” with the government.

These comments caused the BOP to remove Cakravorty from Raniere’s contact list. Now the threat of going to a CMU has Raniere’s supporters addressing the war comments again.

Let us hear from Chakravory.

By Suneel Chakravorty

On April 30, 2022, Mr. Raniere used the word “war” not once, but three times in calls to me.

First instance:

Mr. Raniere: We’re in a war here, and we’re fighting for justice….

Second instance:

Let’s not be light-languaged or anything like that…. It’s interesting at the end of JFK, the movie, where he looks up and says, in effect, give us get our government back. It’s up to you…

But really we want our government back and this is the war.

Third instance

Keith’s response to an individual who represents the Department of Justice, [AUSA Trowell] who did not address the numerous findings of alterations and manipulation of evidence in FBI custody, made under oath by three qualified forensic experts, but dismissed it with a single word: “frivolous.”

Keith Raniere believed such a response was not in accordance with a prosecutor’s role, which is not to win convictions, but to ensure justice.

The third instance below:

Mr. Raniere: It’s not frivolous. And to think this is frivolous is a horrible sin, is a horrible evil. Has to be taken out of the gov. They have to resign.

Mr. Chakravorty: Yes.

Mr. Raniere: Does that make sense?

Mr. Chakravorty: Yes, it does.

Mr. Raniere: And we need to ask for it publicly. So I’ll speak to you, I’ll try not to have too much more. Okay?

Mr. Chakravorty: Thank you. Okay.

Mr. Raniere: Yeah. We have 10 seconds last five seconds, so, all right, send my best to everyone. I’m so sorry, but we’re in the war now.

Mr. Chakravorty: Yes, we are.

Mr. Raniere: No holds barred.

Mr. Raniere believes we are in a fight for justice, for truth.

His use of the word “war” had nothing to do with taking up arms against the government, but fighting for the goals of our government, as expressed in the Constitution.

The BOP’s use of the word, “war,” was taken out of context.

People often use the language of war without speaking literally:

Being “in the trenches” does not mean one is in trench warfare, but means being deeply involved in a hands-on ground level work on a project.

Going “nuclear” does not mean detonating an atomic bomb, but rather that a person is acting in a volatile manner or on a full scale attack, but necessarily violent and not with thermal heat.

“Pulling the trigger” does not literally mean shooting an actual gun, but rather making a decision.

Being in a battle, a fight, or a war does not mean a literal combat with life at stake, but rather a quest for victory against an adversary.

The reputation and integrity of the FBI requires more than a front of integrity, but the fidelity to an harmonic of bravery and intrepidity that would suffer not coverup, but demand rooting out any choking blemishing weeds among the garden of American justice.

This is a war worth waging.