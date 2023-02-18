Wait a Minute! Rock Says Nicki Owes Everything to Sarah Who Led Her to Vanguard

Rock makes an interesting point. We all believe in gratitude, and NXIVM followers are instructed to not only believe in it, but also to show it as tribute.

He notes Kevin, who defends Nicki, and other steadfast Raniere followers condemn Sarah Edmondson, and yet she deserves the highest tribute. For had it not been for Sarah, Nicki and company would never have been led to the golden one, the imperial and royal grandmaster of all.

The paintings of the wonderful NXIVM cast, who delight and entertain readers, are painted by the wonderful MK10ART, whom we ought to pay tribute to, for enlivening so many of our friends in NXIVM in such colorful and expressive ways.

By Rock Around the Clock

I see a major contradiction between what Kevin says about Sarah and what Kevin believes himself. What you might call a logical paradox.

According to Kevin, Nicki et al. derived a massive advantage in terms of the invaluable knowledge and ‘tools’ they acquired from the whole NXIVM experience, revelations that few people ever realize, a psychological and philosophical toolbox that would benefit them for the rest of their lives and make them much better people.

And yet the one person they claim did more than anyone else to spread the word and shine that light in the darkness, Sarah Edmondson, is now public enemy number 1, the most unscrupulous and satanic being in their eyes on the face of the Earth.

Keith Raniere leaking Sarah Edmondson’s branding video

Because she made money out of it?

Yeah, but that was because the Master willed it so, and isn’t he infallible? And who was financing Sarah? Bronfman bucks.

But doesn’t the sun shine out of their asses?

The Holy Trinity, Keith, Clare and Sara

“Oh,” they might say, “but she betrayed the organization – she squealed to the NY Times, revealed her brand, broke her vow – she’s an apostate!”

Yes, but others broke the vow too. Others rebelled, and others spilled the beans on what went on.

Why, then, is Sarah made out to be the worst offender?

Here’s what I think:

Raniere used to preach a ‘fable’ to his followers. Of course, like pretty much everything else he spouted, it was ‘borrowed’ from someone else.

In this case, it was Hegel’s master-slave dialectic. The basic premise is that there is an interdependent relationship between the King and his subjects, the Master and his slaves. They rely on him to maintain order, and he relies on them to do his bidding and remain loyal. It laid the foundations for SOP, Jness, and then DOS.

The slaves prepare to put their mouths where their heart is and recommit in a ceremony to the flaccid member of their Glorious King.

The problem is that the slaves might decide they don’t need him anymore – he’s surplus to requirements – and then the whole rotten thing crashes to the ground. Anarchy and disorder ensue.

That’s why discipline must be maintained: readiness drills, penances, meager rations, control, and coercion. Keep the slaves in their place! And everything will be fine.

Only it wasn’t. The pressure was building. The equilibrium was dissolving. People were leaving – collateral intake, readiness drills, and penances were all increased to try to stop the rot and steady the ship. But, not surprisingly, they had the opposite effect.

Ultimately, it was Sarah’s betrayal that started the mass exodus. She was the one to shatter the dialectic.

For Kevin and the Deadenders, her ultimate betrayal is worse because she also financially profited from it more than most. The money, like salt, rubbed into the wound.

Maybe Sarah did stay on a while after seeing her scar. No one could say if she actively recruited or not after that. Delaying her departure was likely due to fear of repercussions (threats, lawsuits, coercion).

She’d seen it all before. So her reasons for staying an extra few months were likely the result of an abundance of caution.

But the story doesn’t entirely end there. You see Hegel’s master-slave dialectic goes beyond the King and his subjects. Hegel was ahead of his time and postulated that it went from just external society to an individual’s consciousness. The warring factions of our minds are constantly jostling for position to maintain a balanced equilibrium.

We subconsciously sometimes do things entirely out of character due to external pressures. One example is when we’re betrayed by someone we love. The deeper the love, the deeper the sense of betrayal.

And that can also shatter our consciousness dialectic. The irony is that we may not even be conscious of it. We’ll do something because momentarily that wounded part of ourselves that’s been subjugated takes over. And the deepest irony is that in the end, it was not Sarah Edmondson who facilitated Raniere’s arrest, for was that not an even greater betrayal to the erstwhile King?