Kevin Battles Critics Defending Allison, Nicki; Attacks Sarah, Mark, Decries Release of Nancy, Lauren From Civil Suit

Kevin wrote:

Who were those unlicensed therapists who were giving all those EMs? Their names, please?

Anonymous replied

Do. Your. Own. Research. Frank Report commenters are not your personal Google.

I’m being sarcastic to make a point, which is that the women who are frequently disparaged on this blog aren’t the ones who gave the EMs.

I’m not asking anyone to actually provide me with names. You know as well as I do that the finger pointers have the most EMs.