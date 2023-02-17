Kevin Battles Critics Defending Allison, Nicki; Attacks Sarah, Mark, Decries Release of Nancy, Lauren From Civil Suit

Kevin wrote:
Who were those unlicensed therapists who were giving all those EMs? Their names, please?
Anonymous replied
Do. Your. Own. Research. Frank Report commenters are not your personal Google.
I’m being sarcastic to make a point, which is that the women who are frequently disparaged on this blog aren’t the ones who gave the EMs.
I’m not asking anyone to actually provide me with names. You know as well as I do that the finger pointers have the most EMs.
With Allison Mack getting out of prison in eight months, does this mean only eight more months of the “Kevin” schlock on Frank Report?!
Then yay!
And Ali. Girl. Get a restraining order team ready
Ali. you’re not the type of person who wants an obsessive rando-ex employee from an old ass TV show you starred in going around attacking mothers and children in your name. Right?
Stay safe. You’ve paid your debt.
Move on.
Kevin replied.
I don’t stalk people and I don’t threaten people. But I do make points that make people uncomfortable, which I do not apologize for.
And those points make you uncomfortable because then you’d have to admit that maybe you were wrong about some things. That you jumped to conclusions based on things you read online and watched on television, things that you think only “stupid” people fall for.
Anonymous wrote:
Of course, Kevin, you don’t have kids. That’s why you made the Dirtbag move of bringing up Sarah’s children.
I fear for Little Nippy’s safety. His mother, Sarah, was an officer, executive, and lead recruiter for a violent sex trafficking organization that harmed women and children, making hundreds of thousands of dollars per year for her services.
My 2 Cents wrote:
I don’t see how Nicki Clyne could be participating in DOS group blowjob “recommitment ceremony” and then claim this had nothing to do with sex. It just doesn’t make sense.
Kevin replied
There are people who work in my office, on my team, who sleep with each other. Some are married to each other. Some have kids with each other.
Is my workplace a sex cult?
RATB wrote:
OK Kevin, please correct the record. It’s only when you know you know you know, right?
Kevin replied
There’s no record to correct. Do you understand how ridiculous it is that Sarah is suing a third party for Sarah herself, having brought Jane Doe #8 into the organization?
Anonymous
Is this, Kevin, once again, something you are presenting as fact, but have no actual information to back up? Kevin, it seems you are fond of pretending to have Insider knowledge, and then when asked how who, what, where, why, hiding or admitting that you do not have any factual actual information to back up your claims. This habit is one of the many things that make you very less than credible.
Kevin replied
I have no insider knowledge. In my opinion, based on information made public, it is more likely that the lead plaintiffs, Sarah and Mark, did the things they’re suing the defendants for than the defendants themselves. And two of the people who could confirm this, Nancy and Lauren Salzman, were dropped as defendants.
Alanzo
Do you have any examples of Sarah’s actions that she wants to keep secret – so secret that she would decide not to sue two of her main tormentors – particularly the very person who lied to her about her brand?
Jesus. This lawsuit is a freaking mess.
Kevin replied
Some possibilities:
That Sarah owned slaves in DOS.
That Sarah made her DOS slaves give collateral.
That Sarah continued to recruit for DOS and the parent company after receiving her brand.
That Sarah likely benefited more from her DOS slaves’ labor than any other DOS master, given her rank in the parent company.
That Sarah benefited from the free labor of other DOS slaves that weren’t hers.
That women Sarah and Mark recruited into the organization ended up in DOS.
That Sarah and Mark recruited more of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit than any of the defendants.
That Sarah was aware of the allegations against Keith years before DOS existed.
That anyone who worked under Sarah, whether in DOS or not, did the same tasks for Sarah’s benefit.
That Sarah and Mark performed more unlicensed therapy (EMs) on more people than anyone else in the company except for Nancy, who along with her daughter, a 1st line DOS master herself, was dropped from the suit.
That the majority of plaintiffs were never in DOS, and performed labor for Sarah’s benefit, and not for the benefit of the defendants.
That Mark and Nippy were SOP leaders and did horrible things to people, but are now playing victim.
That Sarah knew all about the sexual relationships and dynamics, and had no problem with any of it, until she decided to turn it into a book and television show.
That Sarah knew about the girl kept in the room, and didn’t care.
That Sarah knew about the Saratoga in Decline blog and knew about all of the allegations against the company, and didn’t care.
That Sarah spent more time in Albany than she lets on.
That Sarah and Mark had more of a relationship with India than India had with Allison, and were aware of everything.
That Lauren/Nancy could confirm that some of the people who are claiming to be coerced into sleeping with Keith via DOS were sleeping with him before DOS existed.
Did India sleep with Raniere before Allison ever met India? That would sort of put a hole in the “Allison gave me an assignment” story.
Previous posts dating years ago suggest that India had a boyfriend, and dumped him after meeting Keith. But that this happened prior to Allison and India meeting.
Lauren would be privy to a lot of this information, and would badly damage Neil’s money suit if she could confirm any of the possibilities above.
Anonymous
Unless you believe in the silly nonsense of the deadenders of a trial by media and hate.
Kevin replied
It was a trial by media. The jury returned a verdict on a complex RICO case in 30 minutes.
And I’m not talking about Raniere. I’m talking about the women who’ve been smeared for five years and have never seen their day in court, who are getting one now.
Love how everyone is trying to minimize the importance of the civil case after years of making it into a huge thing.
Three people with no representation embarrassed a professional legal firm that’s suing for 80% of the world’s money supply. Because those “pros” had nothing, because nothing is there.
You bought into a witch-hunt, and five years later, in a place where evidence matters, there’s no proof that anyone is a witch.
Definitely wasn’t tricked. Could care less who wins or loses the civil case. Not an overly invested weird stalker like you are. There is no question that immigration fraud was committed by squeaky. It was a cynical cheating move. Jumping the line and lying to authorities is a bad look and it’s also Criminal.
Because you work with a person in a tangential fashion over a decade ago does not mean you have any real idea what they’re truly like or about their personal life or criminal activities. Your word pales in comparison to the on the stand and under oath testimony of people who lived and worked and slept next to Allison.
Kevin replied
Look! Over there! See that daycare center? The people who own it are practicing Satanists who rape children. Something must be done to stop them! Jeepers creepers!
Never mind that the kids were coached and wouldn’t have had the vocabulary to say or understand the words they were saying to the investigators. The news said it happened, and golly, that’s all I need to hear!”
Maybe next time your team shows up to court, remind them to bring some real evidence. Except, you know, that the real evidence implicates the plaintiffs.