Allison Mack Release Moved Up– Will Be Out of Prison in Eight Months

The BOP has published new release dates for Nancy Salzman and Allison Mack. Salzman will get out of prison three and one half months earlier, moving from February 12, 2025 to October 25, 2024.

Allison Mack will enjoy a reduction of five and half months, from March 29, 2014 to October 11, 2023.

In other words, Mack is scheduled for release in eight months.

She was arrested on April 20, 2018. A year later, she cut a plea deal with the US DOJ admitting two felony counts, racketeering and racketeering conspiracy and cooperated with the prosecution.

Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis sentenced Mack on June 30, 2021 to three years of prison, a $20,000 fine, 1,000 hours of community service, and a three-year term of post-incarceration supervised release.

Mack’s three year sentence was about 20 percent of her sentencing guidelines of 14.5-17 years.

Mack has paid the $20k fine

Mack checked in to FCI Dublin on Sept. 13, 2021.

If the BOP releases Mack on October 11, it will mean she will have served two days less than two years. Upon her release Mack will have to perform community service.

Judge Garuafis also imposed a no contact condition for her three years of probation.

While on probation, Mack “shall not attempt to contact in person, or communicate with by letter, telephone, electronic means, or through a third party, any individual with an affiliation to Executive Success Programs, Nxivm, DOS or any other Nxivm-affiliated organizations, unless granted permission in advance by the Probation Office or by this court; nor shall the defendant frequent any establishment, or other locale where these groups may meet pursuant, but not limited to, a prohibition list provided by the U.S. Probation Department, unless granted permission in advance by the Probation Office or by this court.”

There might be an exception to the NXIVM non-contact prohibition–Nicki Clyne. According to our sources, Mack is still legally married to Clyne. Though Mack filed for divorce before sentencing, since her incarceration, the effort to divorce Clyne seems to have stalled.

Admirers Sending Money?

Speaking of Mack, Crazy Days and Nights revealed another Blind Item on Mack on December 24, 2022

The gossip website wrote: This former actress turned sex cult leader turned inmate has hundreds of people sending her money each month. Most are men and women who she has convinced are her true love. She is literally getting tens of thousands of dollars sent to her each month.

Nancy Salzman

Sarah and Nippy break down each episode of The Vow Season 2 with guest co-host, Ayla Fitzpatrick.

One commenter wrote, “Most interesting IMO were their thoughts on Nancy’s appearance and what they think of her now.”

Lookalike of Clare?

One of our esteemed commenters, Shadow State, submitted this link which included the photo below of Nathan Chasing Horse.

Chasing Horse, 46, was arrested at his Las Vegas home on January 31, where he lived with five wives.

Chasing Horse is best known for his acting role in Dances With Wolves.

Police said Chasing Horse’s crimes date to the early 2000s and occurred in multiple states. Horse allegedly ran a group called The Circle.

Chasing Horse’s not so novel shtick had an indigenous turn.

Chasing Horse is a Shaman, and as such, for those who believe in the tribal faiths, he contacted spirits who advised him, as they do for all Shamans, how to cure sickness, and foretell the future.

The spirits who spoke to Chasing Horse were eloquent. Time and again, especially when a woman or teenage girl was pretty, the spirits advised Chasing Horse that he should have sex with them.

His medicine man repertoire, guided by spirits, made healing come easy, and sometimes fast. When it came too fast, Chasing Horse gave ladies morning after pills, according to the complaint.

Seven out of 10 Tribal Spirits recommend One Step emergency contraceptives after having sex with a Shaman.

Chasing Horse faces charges of sex trafficking, sexual assault against a child younger than 16, and child abuse, according to the Las Vegas criminal complaint.

One of his alleged victims was 13 and one wife was given to him as a “gift” at 15. Another his wife became wedded to him upon turning 16.

The Shaman also did his Spirit-advised healing in Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed Chasing Horse was charged with one count of sexual assault in a 2018 rape.

As for Shadow State, who presented FR with this story, and who is evidently not being advised by spirits, asks a more earthly question: “Doesn’t Nathan Chasing Horse look like a masculine Claire Bronfman?”