Kevin Recalls Allison Mack; Her Tender Solicitude; Fires Back at Critics

Once again, Kevin fires back at commenters. There are those who think Kevin is Nicki, but I doubt it.

I believe Kevin and I like what he says about Allison Mack in this story. Maybe that is the best version of Allison, the one she wanted to be.

First, let us hear from Al. then get Kevin’s response.

Al wrote to Kevin

The information about Lauren Salzman releasing Sarah Edmondson’s branding video to Mexico is shocking.

More shocking is Sarah Edmondson’s need to forgive Lauren.

She talks about it now constantly on her podcasts or ones she is a guest on.

Sarah believes Lauren has truly renounced Keith Raniere and his teachings. It sounds like Sarah is getting lawyers involved, so she can arrange to see Lauren again. Remarkable. One has to wonder if Lauren is doubling down on her act and continuing the coerciveness towards Sarah?

Kevin Replies

Kevin writes:

More concerning is the idea that people should be judged based on who they associate with, or what they believe, and not judged based on what they actually did (or didn’t do), their level of involvement.

So if I volunteer to feed the homeless, but don’t vote a certain way, I’m bad. But if I burn the homeless shelter to the ground, but did vote the same way, I’m good.

The removal of Nancy and Lauren Salzman from the civil lawsuit calls into question Sarah’s motives and state of mind. Not to mention that every other plaintiff is fucked when the judge takes this 280-page monstrosity and wipes his ass with it.

Putting your former friends in the lawsuit and categorizing them in the same way as this man who you believe is a monster takes away from the seriousness of what you’re trying to get across.

