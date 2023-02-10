Kevin Recalls Allison Mack; Her Tender Solicitude; Fires Back at Critics

Once again, Kevin fires back at commenters. There are those who think Kevin is Nicki, but I doubt it.
I believe Kevin and I like what he says about Allison Mack in this story. Maybe that is the best version of Allison, the one she wanted to be.
First, let us hear from Al. then get Kevin’s response.
Al wrote to Kevin
The information about Lauren Salzman releasing Sarah Edmondson’s branding video to Mexico is shocking.
More shocking is Sarah Edmondson’s need to forgive Lauren.
She talks about it now constantly on her podcasts or ones she is a guest on.
Sarah believes Lauren has truly renounced Keith Raniere and his teachings. It sounds like Sarah is getting lawyers involved, so she can arrange to see Lauren again. Remarkable. One has to wonder if Lauren is doubling down on her act and continuing the coerciveness towards Sarah?
Kevin Replies
Kevin writes:
More concerning is the idea that people should be judged based on who they associate with, or what they believe, and not judged based on what they actually did (or didn’t do), their level of involvement.
So if I volunteer to feed the homeless, but don’t vote a certain way, I’m bad. But if I burn the homeless shelter to the ground, but did vote the same way, I’m good.
The removal of Nancy and Lauren Salzman from the civil lawsuit calls into question Sarah’s motives and state of mind. Not to mention that every other plaintiff is fucked when the judge takes this 280-page monstrosity and wipes his ass with it.
Putting your former friends in the lawsuit and categorizing them in the same way as this man who you believe is a monster takes away from the seriousness of what you’re trying to get across.
Why do you believe any reader of this blog should answer any, let alone EVERY, one of your repetitive, tedious (often already answered multiple times) questions like we are all your DOS slaves?
Answer them yourself if they are sincere questions. Do your own work.
Frank Report readers aren’t the lawyers or plaintiffs. The NXIVM civil case will or will not be heard in court.
We aren’t any part of it. And allegedly neither are you, “Kevin”.
The civil case nor the criminal case will be litigated or re litigated on a blog. Or Twitter. Or reddit.
It would actually be healthier if you were directly involved in the criminal cult. Your obsession with Sarah Edmondson, which extends to her children, is disturbing. And worrisome. Do yourself a favor and seek help.
Kevin Replies
I’m not asking you or anyone else to do any work. I ask questions and raise points to encourage people to think for themselves. To consider that this is not a movie or television show, or entertainment, but real people’s lives.
I’m not obsessed with Sarah. I just think she’s a really bad person. My point was that if this company, NXIVM, was everything she said it was, and with her participating the way she did, who is she to say that others are unsafe to be around, when the same could be said about her?
When you talk about Allison, Danielle, or Nicki, it was a “sex cult.:
When you talk about Sarah or Mark, it somehow wasn’t.
That’s what I pointed out.
Rock Comments
Rock Around The Block writes to Kevin:
“Kevin, I am the world’s smartest woman, and you have your seduction assignment.”
In fairness, the “college advisor” you allude to has admitted their errors – they’ve owned it, and that’s important both for them and their victims.
After reading through the court transcript yesterday, I think there’s a fair chance that the suit against some defendants (you know who I mean) may well be dismissed: the prosecution’s case lacked proper focus and was literally all over the place.
NXIVM was a scam investment, Kevin, and deep down I think you’re beginning to realize that. What’s batshit crazy is pretending it was anything other than this after all this time.
Raniere used to spurt a rip-off version of Nietzsche’s vision of Hell (Love of Fate). You might remember the one – on the day you die, you meet the person you could have been?
Let’s just invert that a little: how about Nicki stumbling out of a club in Vancouver 20 years ago, feeling on top of the world, then suddenly being confronted with the horror of her current predicament?
Do you think she might still have gone ahead and signed up with Sarah?
I don’t know Sarah and Mark, but I do think they did the right thing, even if it may have been for the wrong reasons. Similarly, I’m not saying Danielle Roberts and company bear the sign of the beast, but I do think they were, and are, misguided at best.
Sorry for the wealth gap rant, but it’s true, and if you believe in people and fair play, it’s something we all need to address – so don’t be so cynical !
And, Kevin, to pretend you’re not Nicki is like the guy in the parrot sketch pretending the parrot’s not dead!
Kevin
I wouldn’t know if NXIVM/ESP was a scam investment. I never took a course, and I’m very frugal with money.
My job with Warner Bros had a program that helped pay for college.
A kind-hearted, considerate, compassionate member of the cast took the time to show me how it worked, how to apply for it, and encouraged me to advocate for myself and be the best version of myself.
That I was worthy of an education and worthy of a good job. That bad experiences that I had in school that led to me working full time to get out of school shouldn’t sour me on education, that lots of people who work in the entertainment industry struggled with school, and that there are different kinds of programs that are tailored to different learning styles.
She did lots of good deeds for lots of people in the decade she was there, and I hope those people give more weight to those experiences than the horrible things people have accused her of.
None of what I say is in defense of Keith or the company officers, because I don’t know them. If they hurt people, I wouldn’t like them.
What many can’t see, or won’t see, is that the students who got something from these courses aren’t Keith.
Knowing what I know, I’ll bet every penny I have that Allison Mack is using her time to provide education and training to other inmates, making their lives richer and making them aware of opportunities that they otherwise wouldn’t know about.
And I bet that when she gets out, Allison will move on from this and find peace and happiness in her life, no matter what people who know nothing about her say about her.