Dismissal Hearing #4: Judge Considers Dismissing Trafficking Claim Against Clyne; Compares Herself to Edmondson & Camila

We are reviewing the February 1 hearing in the civil lawsuit, Sarah Edmonsdson et al, vs. Keith Raniere et al.

This is part #4.

The first three parts focused on the targets of the lawsuit, Clare and Sara Bronfman. This is a civil lawsuit. The effort is to get or prevent someone from getting money, not putting people in prison.

The defendants from whom the plaintiffs seek money are the Bronfmans, Keith Raniere, Kathy Russell, Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts and Brandon Porter.

Only the first two have enough money to justify a multi year, 70- plaintiff, dozen-attorney lawsuit.

The reason for the other defendants is to tie their alleged bad acts to a theory of liability for the Bronfmans.

This is not to insult the plaintiffs, their claims or their attorneys. It is a matter of fact that everything is focused on Clare and Sara Bronfman’s money.

The trick is to keep the Bronfmans in the lawsuit and get a jury to blame them for funding and recklessly, proactively, and through willful blindness, enabling NXIVM and DOS to thrive thereby creating a raft of victims.

Nicki Clyne is not a defendant from whom the plaintiffs expect to extract money, but rather is there for, you might say, window dressing. She is next up before Judge Eric Komitee on a hearing to determine whether the claims as alleged in the complaint are sufficiently pleaded to keep the defendants in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs allege predicate acts of their civil RICO claim against Clyne is sex trafficking and forced labor.

One of her DOS slaves, called Jane Doe #8, is a plaintiff.

Jane #8 is a resident of Vancouver and was a NXIVM student under Sarah Edmondson, the first named plaintiff.

Aarthi Manohar, Esq. of Kohn, Swift & Graf, P.C. of Philadelphia spoke for the plaintiffs on the matter of Nicki Clyne.

MANOHAR:… I’m prepared to speak to §1591 [sex trafficking] as a predicate act [of RICO]… I believe the operative words here would be “recruits, entices, or maintains.”…

THE COURT:…you say the allegations establish recruitment and enticing…. Why is this a commercial sex act for which somebody is being recruited?

MANOHAR: The term… commercial sex act means any sex act… in which anything of value is given to or received by any person. The commercial sex act was a thing of value to Keith Raniere. … The thing of value is the sex act in and of itself.

THE COURT: But then every sex act is a commercial sex act?

MANOHAR: No, in the context of this… case, the NXIVM operation was a sex trafficking pipeline. It was designed and maintained in order to funnel individuals…[to Raniere] for… sexual pleasure. That is how it’s a commercial sex act.

THE COURT: Even if no money ever changes hands? it’s the fact that the pipeline you’re saying that makes this commercial, that it’s organized like a business?

MANOHAR: Commercial sex act is defined as anything of value. And the ‘anything of value‘ is not limited to financial value. It’s limited to any benefit.

THE COURT: It sounds to me like there might some circularity in your definition of what makes a sex act commercial if you’re saying that the thing of value that’s exchanged for the sex is the sex.

But the 2nd Circuit… spoke to this… in the Raniere appeal, right? And they say… the commercial requirement was satisfied if the person recruiting enticing, etc. does it in return for a “privileged position within an organization.” Do you allege that in the complaint?

MANOHAR: Yes, we do.

THE COURT: And I don’t just mean that Ms. Clyne held a privileged position, but that she received it as compensation for the enticing and facilitating that we’re talking about.

MANOHAR: Yes, we do. … We allege that Clyne worked directly with Raniere to create and run DOS. Within the DOS structure, Clyne was the first line master and Jane Doe 8 was a slave. She [Clyne] was a member of the inner circle. Those were all –

THE COURT:… part of the commercial transaction… is that you get a privileged position within the organization, does it matter the order in which things happen? Maybe not.

MANOHAR: I’m not sure I understand the question….

THE COURT: You have to recruit the person or entice them while knowing or recklessly disregarding the fact that the person you are recruiting or enticing will be engaged in a commercial sex act… if you’re a recruiting someone to participate in sort of [a] garden variety prostitution… the exchange of sex for money that’s not exactly what we’re dealing with here… you allege Ms. Clyne to have recruited and/or enticed the people below her in this organization. Does she know that they would be engaged in a commercial sex act? And if so, how? And you’re saying she knows that it’s all commercial because she was given this privileged position…

MANOHAR:… DOS was structured as a pyramid. People at the top of the pyramid, first line masters, were given these positions of power and they were able to maintain their positions of power by recruiting, enticing, maintaining, etc., individuals below them on the pyramid.

The specific benefits that they attained were slaves. We define that specifically in the complaint. Those slaves provided them with labor services, menial tasks, around the clock care, acts of service. Those were the non-monetary benefits of –

THE COURT:… If I understand you correctly, and definitely correct me if I’m wrong, the commerce here is that in exchange for recruiting, enticing women to engage in these acts with Raniere, you say that Ms. Clyne was compensated with free “slave labor.” Is that [what] makes this commercial?

MANOHAR: Correct, Your Honor.

THE COURT: Okay. So that’s one predicate act. The second predicate… against Ms. Clyne is the forced labor count… obtaining or providing labor or services of another by means of a threat of serious harm. And I take it the threat of serious harm you allege is the release or publication of what the complaint calls “collateral”.

Is that the threat we’re talking about?

MANOHAR: That’s correct, Your Honor. But also, the psychological and physical abuse that accompanied being a slave to a first line master that included sleep deprivation, starvation, around the clock back in call service, this was a very –

THE COURT:…the threat of serious harm [has] to be the thing by means of which the victim is induced to provide this labor? If it’s just a consequence of the labor, that’s not the serious harm we’re talking about.

MANOHAR: No, collateral would meet that definition. The… general environment in which the collateral was given was this abusive environment….

THE COURT:… So where’s the allegation that Ms. Clyne herself threatened to release collateral?

MANOHAR: Paragraph 168, Defendant Clyne told Jane Doe 8 that she needed collateral in the form of nude photographs to tell her about it. Clyne also required Jane Doe 8 to provide her with the email addresses of her colleagues at work as collateral and then revealed that Jane Doe 8 had entered into a master slave relationship.

THE COURT: And then revealed, okay. All right, and Ms. Clyne, do you want it be heard on what just transpired?

CLYNE: Yes, I would love to.

THE COURT: Please.

CLYNE: Thank you, Your Honor. Well, I know this isn’t the time to rebut, you know, all the allegations, but first of all, if what they’re saying is true, generally speaking, I should be a Plaintiff in this case because I’m no different than other people who are…, being represented by the attorneys over here in terms of any type of authority or rank within the companies. In terms of Jane Doe 8, that description of how it happened is completely false.

THE COURT: So.

CLYNE: It was a voluntary… agreement. Jane Doe 8 was never threatened. And I think some facts should be understood, which is the fact that she lived in a different country [Canada] the entire time. And I received no uncompensated labor [from her]. If there was uncompensated labor performed, it was at the center at which she was a coach, which was led by Sarah Edmondson, a fellow Plaintiff.

So it just doesn’t beg to reason. I understand I’m not a lawyer. I have no legal precedent, but there’s just no logic here –

THE COURT: Yeah.

CLYNE: — to what they’re alleging.

THE COURT: So you — it seems like you do understand at least a little bit about what differentiates a motion to dismiss, which is what we’re dealing with now, from a motion say for summary judgment –

CLYNE: Sure.

THE COURT:-… At the motion to dismiss stage… we treat as true everything that the complaint alleges. We’re not having a dispute about whether these facts are correct or not correct. We’re just testing whether they’re legally adequate, assuming they’re truth, to make out a claim for RICO or whatever.

CLYNE: So they’re alleging… that I thought Jane Doe 8 was going to have some sort of sex. Is that the allegation?…

THE COURT: Yeah, if –

CLYNE: — my understanding is she was and is married. And –

THE COURT: Well, let me just look at the –

CLYNE: — it makes no sense to me.

THE COURT: The elements of… 18 U.S. Code §1591.

CLYNE: Uh-huh.

THE COURT: It’s being referred to in the complaint as the sex trafficking claim. And as I understand it, the elements of that claim, meaning the things somebody has to prove in order to prevail on that claim are, one, that the defendant… knowingly transported or recruited or enticed a person knowing or recklessly disregarding the fact that that person was going to be subject to force, fraud, or coercion.

CLYNE: But so what are the specifics in the complaint? I don’t –

THE COURT:… And so, we just talked about certain paragraphs in the complaint that allege that it was the job of people in… DOS… to recruit people into it. And in paragraph 168, they say… you recruited Jane Doe 8 to participate in DOS, that you told her that to –

CLYNE:… how does that prove or create the foundation for sex trafficking? That’s what I don’t understand… I know they say it. They say under ‘uncompensated labor’, but I think you understand that the words master and slave are not literal in this case. It was a figure of speech that was used in a program [DOS] where there was no monetary exchange whatsoever. And to be quite honest, being in a position where you’re mentoring someone, it’s — there’s a lot of labor on my part to help people. I was available to Jane Doe 8, 24/7 to help her with her problems and she called me at all hours.

THE COURT: So you’re suggesting that –

CLYNE: So I –

THE COURT: If I understand the legal argument that you’re making –

CLYNE: Okay, thank you.

THE COURT: — you’re suggesting that there’s actually no allegation in the complaint that you –

CLYNE: That links sex trafficking or forced labor to inviting someone into DOS, that they voluntary –

THE COURT: Knowing with reckless disregard –

CLYNE: Right.

THE COURT: — of the fact that this person would be engaged in a commercial sex act. So I guess putting that question back then to Plaintiff’s counsel… what paragraph in the complaint makes that linkage that the recruitment enticement maintenance whatever was with knowledge or reckless disregard that the person being recruited would be engaged in a commercial sex act?

MANOHAR: Your Honor… the complaint is replete with discussions of the manipulation and the extreme nature of DOS. We also allege that Ms. Clyne was the person who designed it [DOS] with Mr. Raniere. And we also allege that it was a pipeline to funnel women directly to Mr. Raniere…

THE COURT … you need to say… that’s what it was, [and] that at the time.. she did the recruiting or enticing or whatever, that Ms. Clyne knew or recklessly disregarded the fact that this person would be… engaged a commercial sex act.

MANOHAR: Your Honor, we allege that DOS was created as a sex trafficking mechanism. That’s what it was.

THE COURT: Which paragraph are we talking about here?

MANOHAR: 69’s a paragraph that relates specifically to Ms. Clyne. I

THE COURT: Was a first line master and member of the inner circle. Continues to support Raniere and advocate for him. But it doesn’t say — it doesn’t make that last step in the linkage at least not in this paragraph that created and ran DOS knowing or recklessly disregarding that the participants would be engaged….

MANOHAR:… paragraph 788 [is a] long description of DOS. And we allege in this paragraph that DOS was created… for the express purpose of providing women to Raniere….

THE COURT: So look at 793. You have a bunch of people named there. And it says all these people were first line DOS masters, with their own pods, some of whom, and that’s the phrase that we get hung up on here, some of whom had been coerced into recruiting their own slaves as well. And so… the purpose… was to provide a good labor pool for Raniere and the first line masters, as well to expand Raniere’s supply of [sex] partners. But isn’t it incumbent on you to allege at least somewhere this element of Ms. Clyne’s knowledge or reckless disregard that when she was recruiting people…. that they were being recruited to engage in commercial sex acts?

MANOHAR: Yes, Your Honor read in connection with paragraph 69, we believe we plausibly allege the connection between Ms. Clyne, DOS, and the state of mind requirement of §1591.

THE COURT:… let’s say I dismiss this claim, but with leave to amend, so dismiss without prejudice. Could you say more about how Ms. Clyne knew at the time she was recruiting, enticing, etc., the purpose for which she was recruiting people… to engage in commercial sex acts?

MANOHAR: Yes, we could.

THE COURT: So that’s why — yeah.

MANOHAR: I understand that.

CLYNE: I just want to add, too, that Camila was a first line who’s a Plaintiff, again raising the issue of the arbitrary nature… between Plaintiff and Defendant.

THE COURT:… it happens all the time that people are both perpetrators of these offenses and victims, unfortunately….

CLYNE: Well, just to the point that they’re raising, that because I was part of DOS that that implies that I had any knowledge of this fabricated sex trafficking enterprise….

THE COURT:[hinting that he may dismiss the sex trafficking claims against Clyne, the judge said to the plaintiffs’ lawyers]... You didn’t say a single word [in the complaint] about what [Clyne] said or a conversation that she had… It may have been enough if you would have just said we allege that when Ms. Clyne recruited Jane Doe 8 and others into this organization, she did so knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that they were or would be engaged in commercial sex acts.… I looked hard at the language of the statute itself. But as to Ms. Clyne, you don’t even do that. And I asked you… a year ago… if you wanted to amend the complaint to increase the level of specificity or particularity as to any of these things. And the answer I got was no. And that begs a question, which we know as I look through now then, is why is this matter of a law that any dismissals should be without prejudice to amend instead of with prejudice given the procedural history here?

Editor’s Note: The judge indicated he might not only dismiss, but also not allow the plaintiffs to amend their complaint and bring Clyne back in the lawsuit. Keep in mind that the Bronfmans are the only defendants of interest in the case. The tie in from Clyne’s role in DOS to the Bronfman’s is unclear in the complaint. Clyne might get out of the lawsuit.