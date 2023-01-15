Rock: Bangkok Is an Anti-Woke Cultist and Should Climb Under a Rock

Rock Around the Block, or Rock, for short, is one of our esteemed commenters. Rock has a word to say in reply to Bangkok’s Hypocrite Readers Condemn Dead-Enders While in Cults Themselves.

While Rock chose his own name, he did not send a photo of himself.

FR was pleased to provide one.

By Rock

So Bangkok’s getting tired of the constant hypocrisy expressed by 95% of anti-cultists on this site. Why, Bangkok, you’re beginning to sound like Alanzo.

95% eh?

Perhaps you might also shed some light on how you arrived at this precise figure? What particular scientific equation did you employ? How intriguing!

Clinton Rock, found in Little Rock Ark.

Bill Clinton vs George Bush? Hmm… How about they’re both c***ts IMO? But you’re so perceptive, Bangkok: I remember you thought Peter Longworth was one of Wild Bill’s best mates. You had to be corrected on that one too.

So much for “fanatical loyalty”! LOL

BTW, I also note that you said nothing about Georgy Boy. Could it be that your own politics are on display here?

Somewhat unsurprisingly, I gather you’re not much of a fan of the #MeToo movement, possessed of a cult-like anti-wokist agenda, no doubt.

Not unlike tricky Nicki, I have to say – It’s called pronoun phobia!

And then you start slagging poor old Joe for sexual harassment (another Democrat), even though he’s just a bit touchy-feely.

Joe Biden is a bit touchy-feely.

Come now, sir, surely you should be talking about apes bragging about grabbing pussies to level things up a little?

Love the example of the Supreme Court justice you gave too. Problem is, Bangkok, that the “logic” you employ cuts both ways: sometimes people lie and sometimes they tell the truth.

Our politics often influence whom we choose to believe.

Once again, your own assertions reveal your politics of what is true and what isn’t, what you choose to mention and what you don’t.

Biden Rock found in Scranton, PA.

Never heard of that diary entry till now. Are you sure about that, or did you just read it in the NYP? I do remember though seeing a creepy picture of Ivanka sitting on Daddy’s knee in a mini-skirt when she was 15.

I thought she looked a little uncomfortable, but perhaps it was just how she was sitting.

And then of course there were the Epstien photos

‘Show me your friends, and I’ll tell you who you are,’ as Grandma used to say.

I think Wild Bill was in a few of those too.

My personal opinion is that the “fanatical loyalty” you claim liberals have towards their leaders is much more of a trait among the loony right, who are actively engaged in subverting democratic freedoms and eroding women’s rights, but of course I’m sure you would disagree.

No doubt you believe the 2020 election was stolen by voter fraud, and the January 6th insurrection was just a few wild boys having fun in the Capitol.

BTW, 6 people ended up dead.

“Antifa” you say? A figment of the Loonies’ imagination! Still, if they exist, sign me up, will you: I would be proud to call myself an anti-fascist! Riots happen, Bangkok, because cops kill black people – period.

So you can understand why Keith’s followers stay loyal to him?

Well, I think that really says so much about you. In fact, now that Keith’s no longer that available, there’s a vacancy at the top of DOS, which I think you should apply for.

Keith Raniere had many followers who left NXIVM. Would they return if Bangkok came forward to lead them?

Wanted: Nasty narcissistic piece of shit to lead gormless former harem members in misogynistic ministry. Additional perks include endless group BJs. Salary commensurate with experience, but plenty of dosh on tap from misguided heiress bereft of gray matter.

Desirable: fluent ability to write and talk pure bullshit.

Bangkok, maybe you’re not that arrogant (you certainly have little to be arrogant about), but your stupidity more than makes up for it. I have to say it was so nice when you took an extended break from FR.

Would you not just crawl back under that slimy rock again for another while?

Bangkok Rock found in Twentynine Palms, California.