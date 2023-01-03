Is There Red Meat With Judge Castorina Perjury Story? Bangkok Says Keep Digging

Bangkok made this reply.
By Bangkok
Hello Mr. Anonymous.
Frankly, I like Richard Luthmann.
RIchard Luthmann
I think that most of his posts have been far more informative, and entertaining, than the posts made by anonymous idiots who are attacking both him and Frank for exposing this story.
As for saying that you don’t care about a middle-aged man making a fake Facebook Page, well, if he went to fucken prison for it (while a current SITTING judge didn’t) —– then it’s worthy of exploration.
All people engage in juvenile behavior for their own benefit, including yourself.
Welcome to the human race.
We all have egos and we all do juvenile things to gain perceived benefits.
The only difference is that some of us pretend otherwise.
I’m guessing that you’re a liberal idiot who fully supports Hillary Clinton for hiding top secret government emails on her own web server to circumvent FOIA laws (without being prosecuted).
Now that’s a juvenile task.
You probably also support Bill Clinton even though he was accused of sexually assaulting or harassing six women (without being prosecuted).
Why do you support him? Because of your own JUVENILE political views.
You probably also support the Antifa rioters who loot, riot, and burn down cities with impunity, without being prosecuted or even arrested.
The mainstream media chooses to reward such juvenile behavior and, in my opinion, that’s an example of silly journalism.
Yet, idiots like yourself choose to label Richard Luthmann’s story as ‘juvenile’ and an example of silly journalism?
If Richard was actually prosecuted for such a SMALL thing as faking a Facebook page (to help elect somebody who’s currently a judge) —- then exposing the judge is perfectly legit and does not ‘harm’ Frank’s standing as a journalist.
If Roger Stone was the judge here (instead of Castorina) —- you’d be screaming for his prosecution. LOL.
Now THAT’S a JUVENILE attitude, LOL.
Keep on reporting, Frank.
Don’t listen to the anonymous idiots who contradict themselves.
Have a nice day.
An anonymous commenter said:
The illegality of that kind of identity theft varies from state to state. But what you do with the fake account you create and how it impacts the person you are impersonating is open to prosecution and damages throughout the country.
If you’re using it to harass people or stalk or other crimes associated with the fake account you can definitely be held accountable for those as well. It also is very open to civil litigation. If you impacted someone’s reputation for example.
Again experiencing embarrassment shivers just by the theoretical application of middle-aged people impersonating others on social media.
It’s interesting because you go really hard on people Frank for being anonymous as cowardly. It’s hard to believe that you support people pretending to be other people and would see that behavior as anything other than cowardly
By Anonymous
It’s almost impossible to care about middle-aged people making fake Facebook pages. This sounds like a tale told by idiots about another idiot.
It would have been beneficial to just lay out the facts without all the editorializing. But it’s clearly about pushing one person’s agenda. Unfortunately for that person, they are blind to the reality that revisiting this nonsense only makes them look like a complete juvenile, moron.
This is one of those situations where you pick your battles and you don’t further associate yourself with such ridiculous past behavior because there’s no retelling of this tale that makes anyone look very good. And you’re just generating your own embarrassing press for Google searches. Not smart.
Frank, you can do so much better than this kind of silliness. Will never understand your chosen association with this clown. It does no long-term benefit to you, Frank. You should be reaching up or at least across and not down.