Is There Red Meat With Judge Castorina Perjury Story? Bangkok Says Keep Digging

Hello Mr. Anonymous.

Frankly, I like Richard Luthmann.

RIchard Luthmann

I think that most of his posts have been far more informative, and entertaining, than the posts made by anonymous idiots who are attacking both him and Frank for exposing this story.

As for saying that you don’t care about a middle-aged man making a fake Facebook Page, well, if he went to fucken prison for it (while a current SITTING judge didn’t) —– then it’s worthy of exploration.

All people engage in juvenile behavior for their own benefit, including yourself.

Welcome to the human race.

We all have egos and we all do juvenile things to gain perceived benefits.

The only difference is that some of us pretend otherwise.

I’m guessing that you’re a liberal idiot who fully supports Hillary Clinton for hiding top secret government emails on her own web server to circumvent FOIA laws (without being prosecuted).

Now that’s a juvenile task.

You probably also support Bill Clinton even though he was accused of sexually assaulting or harassing six women (without being prosecuted).

Why do you support him? Because of your own JUVENILE political views.

You probably also support the Antifa rioters who loot, riot, and burn down cities with impunity, without being prosecuted or even arrested.

The mainstream media chooses to reward such juvenile behavior and, in my opinion, that’s an example of silly journalism.

Yet, idiots like yourself choose to label Richard Luthmann’s story as ‘juvenile’ and an example of silly journalism?

If Richard was actually prosecuted for such a SMALL thing as faking a Facebook page (to help elect somebody who’s currently a judge) —- then exposing the judge is perfectly legit and does not ‘harm’ Frank’s standing as a journalist.

If Roger Stone was the judge here (instead of Castorina) —- you’d be screaming for his prosecution. LOL.

Now THAT’S a JUVENILE attitude, LOL.

Keep on reporting, Frank.

Don’t listen to the anonymous idiots who contradict themselves.

Have a nice day.

The illegality of that kind of identity theft varies from state to state. But what you do with the fake account you create and how it impacts the person you are impersonating is open to prosecution and damages throughout the country.

If you’re using it to harass people or stalk or other crimes associated with the fake account you can definitely be held accountable for those as well. It also is very open to civil litigation. If you impacted someone’s reputation for example.

Again experiencing embarrassment shivers just by the theoretical application of middle-aged people impersonating others on social media.

It’s interesting because you go really hard on people Frank for being anonymous as cowardly. It’s hard to believe that you support people pretending to be other people and would see that behavior as anything other than cowardly

I agree with you. That the idea of impersonating a person on Facebook is wrong. Luthmann paid the price for it in prison.

The issue is a man who is now a judge appears to have lied to get out of his role in this caper.

That bears scrutiny. I do not support a man who got the benefits, throwing his friend under the bus.

His friend goes to prison. The man who supported it gets elected to the assembly. On the strength of his election and willingness to lie under oath becomes a judge.

Bangkok I plan to keep going.

For the those who think I should not, I hope you’ll bear with me a little longer because there may be some red meat here.